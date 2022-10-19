Opinion: The NYU mascot is meaningless. We need a new one.

I looked into NYU’s mascot, and it turns out we aren’t the cute NYU Violets I thought we were. No, we’ve been the NYU Bobcats for almost 40 years. According to NYU’s website, our original school mascot was a violet. Yes, a student would dress as a flower at school athletic events to excite the crowd. Unsurprisingly, dawning purple petals and green leaves at athletic events failed to intimidate NYU’s opponents, and then-chancellor L. Jay Oliva (who later became university president) was forced to change the mascot. Almost by happenstance, on Dec. 8, 1983, the NYU Bobcat was born — its name stemming from the name of Bobst Library’s catalog.

From a laughable violet to a nearly meaningless bobcat, NYU’s mascot history has been rocky. But I argue that NYU should once again change its mascot.

A mascot should symbolize the characteristics of a community. What does a bobcat represent? Are we the students of the Bobst Library card catalog? No! Are we small felines who hang around swamps? Unless you count the skinny skater boys at Washington Square Park, no!

I spoke to a handful of students who said that NYU was their best choice after financial aid and comparing college decisions. But I argue that even so, they still made a choice to go to college in New York City. That decision to adopt the city and NYU right after high school demonstrates fearlessness on some level — and ambition. Bobcats fear humans, but NYU students march into Manhattan unafraid of what’s to come.

As Ivy League rejects, students chose NYU. It doesn’t help that our mascot is inferior to Columbia’s lion. We’re institutionally admitting inferiority by attempting Columbia with a lamer cat species. We should choose a different species to represent all of the magnificent qualities we maintain.

Recently, I had the chance to speak with NYU alum and journalism professor Helene Stapisnki, who was one of the first to wear the Bobcat costume at basketball games. She said that in the 1980s, the mascot was cuddly and looked more like a Star Wars Ewok. These days, the NYU Bobcat has become a fierce-looking animal with whiskers.

Even with the NYU Bobcat’s newfound ferocity, I doubt NYU’s opponents tremble because of the bobcat — nor should they. Meaning shouldn’t derive from a mascot’s visage: The mascot should transmit our identity to those who witness it. We might not be able to inspire fear with our Division III basketball team, but we can inspire reverence for who we are.

I think the essence of NYU students could be explained as those who seek freedom: The freedom to explore. The freedom to make our career. The freedom to find who we are. The freedom to live in New York City with all the possibilities it entails.

Our student body could be best represented by birds. Birds have always been an expression of freedom. Personally, I would like a sparrow, nightingale or bluejay to take flight as our new mascot. But I leave the decision process to NYU, whether it be an open submission or a private decision. Whatever NYU chooses, let it illustrate to the world not that we are a product of happenstance, but that we are bold, curious, ambitious and free.

WSN’s Opinion section strives to publish ideas worth discussing. The views presented in the Opinion section are solely the views of the writer.

Contact Matthew Franco at [email protected]