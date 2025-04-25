Mills named a Crain’s Woman of Influence

President Linda Mills is one of 12 Women of Influence commemorated in Crain’s New York Business’ annual list, which selects a small group of “visionary leaders” who “defy convention and provide mentorship to women in their careers and the wider community.

The honoree profile on Mills cites her efforts to bolster NYU’s science and technology, her 2023 global listening tour with thousands of students and her “fresh eyes” as the university’s first female president.

Other honorees this year include President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Wendy Stark, New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello and Elle magazine Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia.

“Crain’s 2025 Women of Influence honorees are leaders in real estate, finance, health care, sports, the nonprofit world and beyond,” the article wrote. “Whether they’re leading billion-dollar enterprises, providing health care or fueling economic growth, these women are not only shaping the present, they’re defining what’s next for New York.”

All honorees were slated for consideration with a $50 nomination fee, which can be submitted by anyone — including the nominees themselves — before editors hold a series of meetings to determine who will be selected.

The profile highlights that under Mills’ leadership, NYU’s $1 billion research program made the university the top institution for research in New York state. It also cites her background as a social worker and founder of NYU’s Center on Violence and Recovery, as well as her work in filmmaking and as director of NYU’s Production Lab — calling Mills a “serious multitasker.”

“I have learned that I am a builder,” Mills told Crain’s.

The profile adds that Mills has been “tested” by current on-campus tensions, including ongoing protests against the war in Gaza and a lawsuit from three Jewish students claiming the university is indifferent toward antisemitism. It does not include any statement from Mills on the topic.

Since taking office, Mills has faced criticism, no-confidence votes and calls to resign for her handling of on-campus protests — including the authorization of the arrests of more than 120 students, faculty and community members last year, alleged relations with the leader of a Zionist Facebook group and lack of outcry against the Trump administration.

Crain’s will hold a two-hour event on Sept. 4 to celebrate the 12 Women of Influence honorees, as well as those nominated in the publication’s Rising Stars and Women-Forward Workplaces categories. Individual tickets are $290.

“The list celebrates influence in all its forms: vision, resilience and the ability to lift others while climbing,” the award description wrote.

Contact Chantal Mann at [email protected].