2 faculty members arrested at Bobst demonstration

This is a developing story.

Update, 10:52 p.m.

Dozens of students have been issued persona non grata status for participating in yesterday’s demonstration in Bobst Library, according to a press release from Shut it Down NYU sent earlier this evening. The students were told in an email that they had been “engaging or threatening to engage in” actions that “endanger or compromise the health, safety or security” of other members of the NYU community, and that they would meet with the Office of Student Conduct within the next 24 hours.

The press release also recounted a brief visit from Provost Georgina Dopico and Dean of Students Rafael Rodriguez at today’s picket. Rodriguez allegedly told students “part of what you’re asking for, the university is not going to give” in response to requests for a meeting with Executive Vice President Martin Dorph, and did not follow up.

Update, 3:48 p.m.

NYU spokesperson John Beckman said the New York City Police Department “came to the scene” after demonstrators blocked Bobst library’s last open entrance at around noon, “ignoring the clear direction of Campus Safety officers and repeated attempts by university personnel to de-escalate the situation.”

“The university rejects any claims that this is peaceful protest,” Beckman wrote in a statement to WSN. “Their harassing behavior disrupted our academic operations at a particularly critical moment in the semester (as finals start), ignored the rights of students who wish to study in the library, and interfered with safe passage into and out of a core academic building.”

All NYPD officers have left the library premises. Students are still required to tap their NYU ID prior to entering the building, and the elevator designated for the 11th and 12th floors is still closed to students.

Update, 2:18 p.m.

The around 30 demonstrators picketing outside Bobst Library have dispersed, and the library has returned to its regular operations. Around a dozen police officers are currently lined up outside the library’s entrance, and students are still required to scan their NYU ID prior to entering the building.

Police officers arrested faculty after about a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the main entrance to Bobst Library earlier this morning.

At around 12:18 p.m., the New York City Police Department said through a speaker that the protesters are “now subject to arrest” after repeatedly telling them to evacuate the area or else they would “be charged with trespassing.” The police started arresting protesters at around 12:30 p.m.

Paula Chakravartty, a Steinhardt professor and member of Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine, told WSN that the police arrested at least two faculty members and other community members, including alumni. In a universitywide Campus Advisory message sent around 2 p.m., NYU confirmed that eight protesters were arrested after they “repeatedly refused to stop blocking the entrances and walkway” to the library.



“For a short period, we restricted access to the library,” the message reads. “We worked with students who have examinations or classes in the library to ensure they could enter. Library operations have resumed.”

The demonstration comes a day after a group of students and faculty occupied Bobst’s top floor, demanding that NYU leadership disclose its investments in companies with ties to Israel. At 12:30 p.m., Campus Safety head Fountain Walker sent a universitywide email stating that “targeted threatening graffiti in the library” incited an investigation by law enforcement, and urged students to come forward with any information regarding those involved.

Protesters, which included faculty and alumni, have been zip-tied and placed into an NYPD van since the police threatened students to evacuate as of 12:30 p.m. Around five police vans were stationed outside the law school courtyard, and are currently making their way in front of the library. A drone was also seen flying above the library.

CAS professor and FSJP member Andrew Ross, one of the faculty members said to have been arrested, had told WSN that he and two others had been issued persona non grata status and were no longer able to enter buildings as of this morning. He said he did not receive any formal communication from the university, but that his NYU ID was deactivated and that he was informed of the status when he tried to enter the library.

At 11:10 a.m., NYU sent a Campus Advisory message informing students of the blockade. The message said it was “impermissible to block access to our buildings” and said the library was now limited to cardholders only. Students were briefly unable to enter the building after demonstrators moved to block the last open entrance around noon, but are now allowed in after scanning their NYU ID.

At around 9 a.m., five students stationed themselves in front of the library’s West Fourth Street entrance. Dozens more joined the group in a picket, chanting “One, we are the students, two, we won’t be silenced, three, we want disclosure now.” At 11 a.m., Dean of Students Rafael Rodriguez and Provost Georgina Dopico approached the demonstration and engaged with a small group of students involved. Following the discussion, a student told WSN the administrators had offered to hold a meeting with students but did not detail what or whom would be involved.

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Correction, Dec. 12: A previous version of this article stated that students were arrested at the protest. The article has been updated and WSN regrets the error.

