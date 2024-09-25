CAS to move into West Fourth Street building early 2025

NYU’s College of Arts & Science will move into its new 25 W. Fourth St. location early 2025, the first building dedicated solely to the school.

The new building will feature a learning center specifically for CAS classes, two floors dedicated to an advising center and a dean suite “designed to promote connection” among students and faculty. It will also have new student commons, conference rooms and small offices for one-on-one tutoring.

CAS has been centralized at the Silver Center since 1892. While the school will continue to hold classes at Silver, the relocation of CAS offices has opened space for new laboratories on the center’s ninth floor.

“I am thrilled at this latest investment in the success of our students — and can’t wait to welcome our community inside,” CAS dean Wendy Suzuki said in a press release.

After CAS announced its new building in 2022, several of its main offices have been temporarily headquartered on the seventh floor of 726 Broadway. David Morales-Carrera, an academic adviser at CAS, told WSN the floor’s layout was not suitable for the school’s uses and that he thinks the new building should be more student-friendly.

“Our new building seems like a lot more open space, windows, areas for collaboration,” Morales-Carrera said. “It’ll be a new space for us, and we’ll have to adjust to see what our flow will be to help students navigate it.”

While the building has been almost entirely redesigned for accessibility and practicality, it kept columns and granite from its original architecture — reused materials comprise 25% of the new building. In a video announcing the building, Suzuki added that its structure and facilities could qualify it for a LEED Gold certification, the second-highest ranking in a system that evaluates buildings’ sustainability practices and infrastructure.

