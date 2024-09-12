NYU Langone opens 2 walk-in primary care locations

Kevin Wu NYU Langone’s campus on First Avenue. (Kevin Wu for WSN)

NYU Langone Health launched its first non-emergent walk-in care program last month with the opening of two primary care facilities.

The Care on Demand sites, located in the West Village and the Upper East Side, cater to adults without primary care physicians and are open to new and current patients at NYU Langone. The center focuses on primary care rather than acute health issues, separating it from the medical center’s other on-demand, urgent care initiatives.

“NYU Langone Care on Demand offers a new opportunity for people to access our system’s exceptional quality, in the moment and without an appointment,” Robert Grossman, the CEO of the medical center, said in a press release. “Once they are connected to the NYU Langone network, new patients can procure the full spectrum of top-ranked clinical specialists available at one of our more than 300 locations.”

The sites are equipped to provide treatment for various health issues, including viral infections, chronic pain and allergy symptoms. Walk-in patients will have access to several of NYU Langone’s online resources, including a patient portal and Virtual Urgent Care available via the medical center’s app. Earlier this year, NYU Langone expanded its centers in the city and to other states. In February, the medical center received a $75 million donation to establish an emergent health facility in West Palm Beach set to open in 2026, which aims to improve accessibility and reduce wait times for local ambulatory care. The medical center also opened one of its largest care facilities in Queens earlier this year, offering services with physicians specialized in cardiology, orthopedics and internal medicine.

