NYU Langone expands its health care practices to Queens

NYU Langone Health opened a care facility in Laurelton, Queens on Tuesday. The 7,200-square-foot space — the medical center’s second location in Queens — will be used to “maximize accessibility” by serving 13,000 patients annually.

The center, located at 228-02 Merrick Blvd., includes 15 exam rooms, a new X-ray machine, diagnostic equipment and computer programming. Nine physicians and two nurse practitioners will work at the facility, specializing in fields such as cardiology, internal medicine and orthopedics — with space to add more specialties in the coming months.

“This beautiful new location in Laurelton enables patients to see multiple doctors in a single visit, with each provider connected to our electronic health record system for integrated care,” Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone, said in a press release.

NYU Langone announced its first Queens initiative, a 31-year lease for a multi-specialty ambulatory care center in Long Island City, in April 2015, following a deal with Norvin Healthcare Properties, a real estate investment firm. The $66 million agreement was part of Norvin’s larger plan to expand health care treatment opportunities for people across all of New York City’s boroughs.

A university spokesperson did not respond to questions about when the space was purchased or future plans to expand NYU Langone locations across all five boroughs.

Contact Aashna Miharia and Maisie Zipfel at [email protected].