A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he’s scheduled to teach again.

In August 2023, Benevides asked a student to come to his office late at night, and had texted her that he was drinking alcoholic beverages, screenshots of messages obtained by WSN show. The woman, who has since graduated, said when she arrived, Benevides was drinking. He then allegedly asked the woman to speak about a personal matter — he had previously texted her that he wanted to talk about something private.

Benevides then allegedly told the woman that he watched pornography and masturbated every morning, and that he had crushes on multiple students. The woman said Benevides told her he had been having fantasies about a student he believed was interested in him, and that he had told this student he would have sex with her. Then, the woman alleged, Benevides said he would “totally do” her as well.

“I froze,” the woman said. “I couldn’t move, I was just so dissociated.”

Benevides then allegedly told the woman his age, 56, and proceeded to ask “what’s wrong with you being a 23-year-old?” and tell her “age is nothing.” The woman said when she told Benevides she didn’t think his behavior was appropriate, he laughed and told her she was “so funny.” She told WSN that in her experience, Benevides had “a lot of anger issues,” which made her afraid to respond to what he was saying.

“I was literally scared he would just be super angry,” she said. “It’s 10 p.m. in Tisch, there’s no one there, you know.”

The woman said she panicked and began talking about her partner, after which she said Benevides’ “smile dropped immediately, and he completely lost the joy and the slowness he had.” After that, she said she was able to leave his office. The woman said Benevides texted her to thank her later that night, which WSN confirmed through screenshots of the messages.

A week later, the woman said she filed a misconduct report against Benevides with NYU. She said that she later had a Zoom meeting with sexual misconduct investigators at the university, where she told them what had happened in Benevides’ office.

In November, she received an email from the OEO — which she provided to WSN — saying that Benevides’ behavior, as described through “testimonial evidence and documentary evidence,” constituted sexual and gender-based harassment. The email also said the case had been referred to the Office of the Provost, Tisch’s dean and Human Resources.

“This letter will serve to notify you that we have concluded our investigation,” the email read. “Based on careful review, the OEO has determined that the evidence presented supports the finding of a violation of the University’s Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy.”

The woman said she did not receive any further communication on the matter, but was told by one of Benevides’ fall 2023 students that one of his classes was canceled around two weeks into the semester. WSN obtained a September email from the Film & TV Office of Academic Support Services to students in Benevides’ Special Effects Make Up II course informing them the class was canceled for the semester. The email did not provide a reason for the cancellation.

“We are sorry for this last-minute cancellation and the disruption to your schedule this semester,” the email reads. “Please be in touch with your academic adviser as soon as possible for help finding an alternate course for this semester.”

The woman told WSN she later discovered that Benevides was scheduled to teach again this coming semester. She said that although she is a Tisch alumnus, she enters the school around once per week to use the facilities there, and is afraid she could run into Benevides next semester. She also said that as a result of her experience in Benevides’ office, she is now in therapy three times per week.

“The mental toll of having a professor violate your boundaries is definitely really troublesome to your mental health,” the woman said. “I still get so stressed out that I’m going to see him, and the fact that he’s going to be back is just making me even more stressed.”

Benevides is scheduled to teach two classes in fall 2024, Intro to Character Design Using Zbrush and Special Effects Makeup I, according to Albert, the platform NYU uses for course registration. WSN obtained a screenshot of a Tisch course list for next semester that shows Benevides teaching the same two courses.