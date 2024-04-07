What to do this week: A solar eclipse watch party, a vintage festival and more

Catch the upcoming solar eclipse from Brooklyn with a watch party hosted by the Tandon School of Engineering. Starting at noon, NYU will provide eclipse glasses for free at three locations — Schwartz Plaza, the Kimmel Center for University Life and the Paulson Center — while supplies last. Watch as New York City becomes 90% covered by the eclipse, which will be the first one since 2017 to be visible in the United States. The next solar eclipse won’t be for another 20 years, so make sure to see this one! This event is free and open to the public.