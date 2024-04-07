What to do this week: A solar eclipse watch party, a vintage festival and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: April 8 – 14.
April 7, 2024
3 p.m.
Catch the upcoming solar eclipse from Brooklyn with a watch party hosted by the Tandon School of Engineering. Starting at noon, NYU will provide eclipse glasses for free at three locations — Schwartz Plaza, the Kimmel Center for University Life and the Paulson Center — while supplies last. Watch as New York City becomes 90% covered by the eclipse, which will be the first one since 2017 to be visible in the United States. The next solar eclipse won’t be for another 20 years, so make sure to see this one! This event is free and open to the public.
8 p.m.
Get an inside look at music production from the NYU Americana Music Foundation’s artist-in-residence Allison Russell. In a talk with Steinhardt professor and director of songwriting and music Phil Galdston, Russell will discuss what singers and songwriters should know when coming into the music business and how to navigate the industry as a woman. This event is free and open to the NYU community.
Explore Latin American politics at a book talk
King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center, Room 701 (on campus)
5 p.m.
Learn more about Latin American politics at author Gabriel Hetland’s presentation of his book, “Democracy on the Ground: Local Politics in Latin America’s Left Turn.” In his book, Hetland explores how local politics in Venezuela and Bolivia impact democracy, taking a look at strategies and actions across different political factions. NYU history professor Sinclair Thomson will moderate the discussion, while the university’s history department and Urban Democracy Lab will serve as co-hosts for the event. This event is free, but advance registration is required to attend.
6 p.m.
Analyze the influence of music in Italian culture at a listening session hosted by Gina Crusco, executive director of Underworld Productions Opera Ensemble and former professor at The New School. The event, which is part of the Casa Italiana’s “Various Media” series, will be followed by a discussion of characteristics of Italian music and how music relates to other art forms. This event is free and open to the public.
6 p.m.
Get a better understanding of queer identities in the Middle Eastern diaspora at a discussion centered on author Andrew Gayed’s book, “Queer World Making: Contemporary Middle Eastern Diasporic Art.” Learn about how queer Arab and Middle Eastern artists are defying Western norms around sexuality and re-establishing historical interpretations of queerness through their work. Visual artist Jamil Hellu, who is featured in Gayed’s book, will also join the discussion. Make sure to register for this event in advance to secure your spot.
Tune into show tunes played by NYU’s Broadway Orchestra
Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (on campus)
8 p.m.
Watch as students in the NYU Broadway Orchestra — a group of Steinhardt students working toward careers in stage production, orchestral performance and opera — perform hits from classic shows including “West Side Story” and “Carousel.” The show will run exclusively on Wednesday, so be sure to secure your free tickets from the NYU Box Office.
A human rights talk with an Emmy-winning activist and journalist
Tisch Hall, Paulson Auditorium (on campus)
5 p.m.
Listen in as Ruchira Gupta, an Emmy-winning activist and writer, shares insights on “How Business Can Help to Stop Human Trafficking” as part of a scholar-in-residence lecture series at the Stern School of Business. Gupta currently works as the founder of the worldwide women’s rights advocacy and anti-sex trafficking organization Apne Aap. Make sure to register for this event by April 8.
6 p.m.
Join a panel of experts as they delve into the transformation and animation of everyday products in a discussion at The Met. Photographers Sara Cwynar and Bobby Doherty, along with photo director and editor Emily Keegin, will explore the history and current practices for product photography in a discussion moderated by Virginia McBride, a research assistant at The Met’s Department of Photographs. This event will be presented in conjunction with the museum’s “The Real Thing: Unpacking Product Photography” exhibit and is complimentary with museum admission, which is pay-what-you-wish for New York residents. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance.
3 p.m.
Revamp your closet by shopping for unique vintage pieces at the Manhattan Vintage Show. Browse over 90 curated collections of vintage clothing, jewelry, accessories and textiles. The festival, which acts as both an exhibit and a market, will have pieces from various years that are fit for any budget. Attendees will also get to enjoy food and beverage stands and will even get the chance to tailor any of their newly bought clothes with an on-site tailor. This event is open to the public, with student tickets starting at $15.
7 p.m.
Discuss the challenges of climate change — from pollution to biodiversity loss — while celebrating the beauty of nature at a chamber music concert. Artist Iris Trio will perform its project “The Blue and Green Chapters of Project Earth” which came as a response to climate change. Iris Trio took multiple years to create the project which uses musical compositions that intertwine classical, jazz and folk tradition and acclaimed poetry. The event also features a conversation with Nobel Peace Prize-winning researcher Cynthia Rosenzweig, who studies how climate change is impacted by land use and farming practices. Secure your spot at this event by registering in advance.
9:30 a.m.
Enjoy a full day of activities at Gansevoort Plaza’s second annual commemoration of the area’s famous red umbrellas. Take part in events including a plant potting workshop and a clay sculpting activity put on by Greenwich House Pottery. The event will also offer complimentary coffee and live music as well as catering from STK Steakhouse and Maman later in the day, ending with a live dance performance from artist Graham 2. The complimentary food and beverages are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, but some workshops require advance registration.
10 a.m.
Wake up and smell the flowers at the West Side Community Garden’s 46th annual Tulip Festival. With the help of expert botanists and tour guides, attendees will have the chance to see thousands of flourishing flowers and over 15,000 tulips. Entry to the garden and guided tours are free and open to the public.
Follow the life of a French artist at a film screening
Bobst Library Immersion Room, Floor 7 (on campus)
2:30 p.m.
Spend your Sunday afternoon at a screening of the documentary, “The Amazonian Angel.” The film follows the life of a French sculptor as she experiments with art and poetry in mid-20th-century Europe. Writer and filmmaker Matt Haller will present the film at this event hosted by NYU’s Department of Social and Cultural Analysis. Attendees can register for this event in advance.
6 p.m.
Celebrate the end of Ramadan, Hari Raya Puasa, with Malaysian food at an event hosted by the Malaysian Students Association. Hari Raya Puasa marks the end of the month of fasting, bringing a focus on forgiveness and strengthening bonds of friendship. Take this time to strengthen your relationship with your peers, learn more about the holy month of Ramadan and enjoy free food! Make sure to register for this event in advance through NYU Engage.