Student assaulted outside Palladium Hall

File Photo: NYU Palladium Residence Hall located on 140 E. 14th St. (Max Lerner for WSN)

An NYU student was assaulted near Palladium Hall around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the Department of Campus Safety reported earlier this evening.

The student told Campus Safety they were walking in a group with two other individuals toward Palladium from Third Avenue when one of the suspects grabbed them and punched them in the face. The victim reported broken teeth and a gash on their lower lip.

According to the report, the student overheard a group of three behind them threatening violence before the incident occurred. Campus Safety was notified of the incident at around 2:38 a.m., and a report has been filed with the New York City Police Department.

The three suspects were described as male-presenting with an “average to athletic” build and medium complexion. The suspect who punched the student was reported to be around 6 feet, 5 inches tall, with long dark hair, a mustache and dressed in all-black. One of the other suspects was described as having short brown hair, a black jacket, white shirt, dark pants and dark shoes, and the third as having medium-length brown hair, a black V-neck sweater, dark colored pants and white sneakers.

The NYPD told WSN the incident has not yet been recorded in its database. The police also said that assaults such as these are typically not reported to them, unless the victim is seriously injured or on the verge of death.

