22 NYU professors named among world’s most cited researchers

Twenty-two NYU professors were in the first percentile for the number of citations received in their fields over the past decade, according to Clarivate’s Highly Cited Researchers 2023 list. The list compiles the top researchers from 67 countries and regions based on citation activity and expert analysis.

Clarivate, a publicly-traded analytics company, announced 7,125 Highly Cited Researcher designations for 6,849 people this year. Some researchers receive recognition in more than one field, leading to the number of designations exceeding that of researchers. Last year, 23 NYU researchers were included in the list, out of 6,938 researchers.

Viral Acharya, an economics professor at the Stern School of Business, was on the list for his fifth consecutive year. Acharya said his research focuses primarily on theoretical and empirical analysis of systemic risk, or the possibility of economic collapse. Acharya also served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2017 to 2019, where he oversaw the country’s monetary policy, financial markets and financial stability.

“I am both delighted and humbled to be part of the Clarivate 2023 Highly Cited Researchers list,” Acharya wrote to WSN. “I am humbled because of the giants in the various fields who lead it and keep inspiring me.”

The full list of NYU researchers designated this year includes 15 professors from the Grossman School of Medicine and seven across the College of Arts & Science, the Tandon School of Engineering, the School of Global Public Health, NYU Shanghai and Stern.

Grossman neurology professor Orrin Devinsky was named in the list for his research on epilepsy, neuroscience and gene therapy.

“Having many publications cited is a positive reflection on the impact my published work has had, for which I am very thankful,” Devinsky said in a statement to WSN.

Vice Provost for Research and Chief Research Officer Stacie Grossman Bloom said NYU researchers’ positions on the list indicate their leadership within their fields and the impact they have on their peers.

“I have so much pride in the innovative, collaborative and pioneering research taking place here in New York City and around the world, and am excited by the momentum of our research enterprise,” Bloom wrote to WSN.

