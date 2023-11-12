What to do this week: International karaoke, fall movie screenings and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Nov. 13 – 19.
Nov 13, 2023
4:30 p.m.
Learn more about combating climate change at a talk hosted by NYU Abu Dhabi, titled “Can Our Understanding of Climate Keep Up With Observed Changes?” Featured speaker Gavin Schmidt, climate author and a fellow at the American Association for the Advancement of Science and American Geophysical Union, will discuss paths to improving climate models and address biases and assumptions in them. This event is free and open to the public, but you need to register in advance to secure your spot.
6 p.m.
Participate in an immersive online writing experience hosted by the Museum of Modern Art. Independent Ugandan writer Serubiri Moses will guide you through the art of “utilizing the epistolary form” — a form of crafting narratives through letters, diaries and other written exchanges. This free workshop is the perfect opportunity to connect with a community of writers over Zoom and learn from one of the best. Advanced registration is required to take part in this event.
Showcase your singing skills with international karaoke
82 Washington Square East 1st floor (on campus)
4 p.m.
Belt out your favorite beats at a global karaoke celebration in honor of International Education Week. Join this event hosted by the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, where you can perform any song that resonates with your cultural heritage. If you’re not much of a singer, you can enjoy the global tunes while savoring a diverse array of food. This event is free and open to all NYU students, just make sure to register in advance on NYU Engage.
7 p.m.
Join the Asian Cultural Union for an evening of food-focused festivities at “ACU NOM.” You will have the chance to embark on a culinary journey across Asia, from China to Japan to the Philippines. In addition to eating free food, you can participate in activities with the chance to win prizes. Make sure to RSVP to this free event on NYU Engage.
7:30 p.m.
Indulge in the autumn spirit with a screening of Wes Anderson’s iconic “Fantastic Mr. Fox.” Enjoy this heartwarming fall film while savoring seasonal snacks provided by the NYU Program Board. Follow Mr. Fox’s journey back to raiding farms at this free screening open to all NYU students. Make sure to register in advance to secure your spot.
8 p.m.
Surround yourself with the sound of the NYU Orchestra, directed by conductor David Bloom. Experience an evening of classical music as the orchestra performs Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6. Award-winning pianist Brielle Perez will also join the ensemble by playing Piano Concerto No. 2 by Béla Bartók. General admission is free for NYU students, but advance registration is required.
3 p.m.
If you want to celebrate Thanksgiving early, join the NYU Office of Global Services for a friendsgiving celebration. This event offers the opportunity to make new friends and learn more about different cultures, as students at NYU will be able to celebrate the holiday together. Head to Eventbrite to purchase a $7.18 ticket and reserve a spot.
7:30 p.m.
Head over to Film Night on Fulton at the Brooklyn Moon Cafe and enjoy a night of free films. In collaboration with Filming Real Emotional Experiences LLC, this event features work by independent filmmakers and honors Caribbean American culture. Learn more about different film styles at this event, whether you are looking for a laid-back movie night with friends or an opportunity to learn from up-and-coming filmmakers in the city. This event is free, but make sure to register in advance.
7 p.m.
Watch an exclusive screening of Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “Oppenheimer,” at the Museum of Modern Art. Watch Nolan’s retelling of physicists crafting the first atomic bomb during World War II. Tickets for this screening start at $10 for students, and prices vary by age. Make sure to register ahead of time to secure your spot!
7 p.m.
The NYU Game Center is hosting its 12th “No Quarter Exhibition,” where you’ll be able to see the latest works from creatives in the gaming industry. Curated by Marie Foulston, this event showcases projects from leading artists and companies, such as Arcade Artist Ben Blatt, game designer Blake Andrews and architecture studio You+Pea. Reserve your spot for this free event on Eventbrite.
3 p.m.
Let your creativity run wild at an art cafe hosted by the artist group Art for Mankind Collective. By purchasing the $18.07 general admission ticket, you will have the chance to listen to live music while snacking on free food or sipping a free drink. If you purchase a $55.52 all access ticket, you’ll also be able to experiment with various different mediums like clay, charcoal and paint to create your masterpieces. This event is open to the public.
6 p.m.
Vist Frank Morrison’s exhibition, “WONDER WORLD,” an exploration of childhood innocence and imaginative creativity. Morrison’s art challenges misrepresentations of Black communities, providing new imagery to resonate with underrepresented children. Focused on storytelling and illustration, the collection reflects Morrison’s experiences growing up in the 1970s and 1980s and addresses the lack of diversity in popular culture. Attend the free opening reception by registering in advance.
2:45 p.m.
Live the tourist experience by walking five miles from the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum to the Flatiron Building. While on this walking tour, you will have the chance to see iconic landmarks such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Rockefeller Center and Times Square. Get your steps in, connect with other New Yorkers and explore the city at this free event. Reserve your spot by registering in advance!
8 p.m.
Join the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development’s very own musicians at The Composers Collective Unsilent Film concert. This event promotes the musical work of NYU professors, ranging from songwriting and electronic music composers to film composers. At this concert, the collective will showcase films highlighting work from NYU’s Music Theory and Composition Program. This performance is free and open to the public.