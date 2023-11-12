What to do this week: International karaoke, fall movie screenings and more

Belt out your favorite beats at a global karaoke celebration in honor of International Education Week. Join this event hosted by the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, where you can perform any song that resonates with your cultural heritage. If you’re not much of a singer, you can enjoy the global tunes while savoring a diverse array of food. This event is free and open to all NYU students, just make sure to register in advance on NYU Engage.