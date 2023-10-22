What to do this week: Latin American festival, pumpkin carving and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Oct. 23-29.
Oct 22, 2023
10 a.m.
Head on over to the Starbucks Reserve’s New York Roastery to hone your coffee expertise. Caffeine lovers will be able to learn how to detect various flavors and aromas in coffee with the help of the coffee lab’s baristas. After learning to identify certain flavors of coffee, participants will gather their own ingredients to create their very own coffee lab. The event is open to the public, with tickets running $45.
2:30 p.m.
Take a trip back in time by exploring the Mount Vernon Hotel Museum & Garden — the eighth oldest structure in Manhattan. Built in 1799, this carriage house-turned-museum was once one of around 50 day hotels in the city. Many people would travel to the hotel from downtown Manhattan to spend their time enjoying fresh air and nature in the 1820s and ’30s, when the area was less developed. At the event, attendees will walk through the museum’s halls to learn more about New York City life during the early 19th century. Only 10 people are allowed on each tour, so secure your spot by registering online. Student tickets start at $14.64.
6 p.m.
NYU’s premier all male-indentifying a cappella group, Mass Transit, is performing its fall concert at the Grand Hall in the Global Center for Academic & Spiritual Life. The concert will also feature an opening number by the NYU Cleftomaniacs, an award-winning all-female a cappella group. The event is free and open to the university community, but advance registration is required to attend.
8 p.m.
Spend your Tuesday night taking part in a trivia competition centered around the popular show “The Office” at The Chelsea Bell. Attendees will compete for prizes and bragging rights in what is bound to be a spooky and riveting Halloween-themed event. This event is free and open to the general public, although you must reserve a spot to attend.
6:45 p.m.
Have some new jokes and comedy skits you’re dying to test out? Spend your night at an open mic on the Lower East Side. Attendees can participate with their own stand-up comedy routines, or just sit back, relax and enjoy other comedic performances. This is the perfect opportunity to get some laughs in with friends after midterm season. The event is open to the public and free until 8 p.m., after which tickets will start at $10 per person.
Share your feelings with fellow students
Global Center for Academic & Spiritual Life, Room 269 (on campus)
7:30 p.m.
Join other students in creating a judgment-free and welcoming university environment at this event hosted by NYU’s Listening Lab and Active Minds. At this event, students will participate in a short workshop in which they will learn how to listen to and connect with one another. Following the workshop, students will be invited to create vision boards showcasing their dreams and manifestations of the future. The event is free and open to the NYU community, but registration is required to attend.
Noon
Spend your afternoon at an international bazaar showcasing works from a diverse array of authors at this event hosted by the SPS Society of Creative Writers, Readers, Interpreters and Book Enthusiasts and the SPS Recreation Committee. Explore booths filled with works from all over the world, as well as translated books and banned books. Students and club members will showcase curated collections of works and fill each other in on must-read book recommendations. This event is free and open to all NYU students, but registration is required.
5:30 p.m.
Immerse yourself in Latine culture at NYU’s first-ever Latin American Culture Festival, hosted by several student organizations including the Caribbean Students Association and the Cuban American Student Association. Spend the evening experiencing dance, food and fashion from various Latin American countries. This event is free and open to the NYU community, but advance registration is required to attend.
3 p.m.
Take part in a Taylor Swift trivia game at this event hosted by the LaGuardia Student Technology Center. Participants will test their Swiftie knowledge while listening to her new rerecorded album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” In addition to presenting Swift’s latest rerelease, the center will be screening the 2018 concert film, “Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour.” Make sure to bring your friends and register for this free two-hour event on NYU Engage.
6 p.m.
Join NYU’s CHEFs for School at this fall-themed food event. At this festivity, attendees will participate in fun activities such as caramel apple designing, s’more-making, fondue-tasting and custom tote decorating. In addition to the activities, there will be many autumnal desserts and snacks. This is a great way to get into the fall spirit and unleash your inner pumpkin-lover. The event is free and open to the NYU community, but registration is required.
Noon
Celebrate Pacific Islander culture with a Hawaiian film festival. At the event, audiences will watch films like Gerard Elmore’s 2020 short film “Ka Huaka’i: The Journey to Merrie Monarch” that focus on how Hawaiian cultural practices such as the hula have become commercialized in the American entertainment business. This event is free and open to the public, but attendees must reserve a spot to attend.
1 p.m.
Head over to Times Square for an eight-hour Diwali celebration, filled with food, art and music. Attendees will take part in Indian arts and crafts, dance classes and numerous food booths to help immerse themselves in authentic Diwali traditions. The celebration will end with a live concert performance by Indian singer and composer Mika Singh. The event is free and open to the public, but you must reserve a spot to attend.
Noon
Carve your own jack-o’-lantern in true Halloween spirit before kayaking by the Pier 26 Downtown Boathouse at this event hosted by Circle K International, NYU’s community service group. Attendees will participate in the Downtown Boathouse’s annual pumpkin carving tradition while getting a last-minute paddle in with a free kayaking session. The event is free and open to the NYU community, but advance registration is required.
8 p.m.
Visit the Paulson Center and listen to a fall concert put on by the NYU Composers Collective, a student-run group that aims to promote music performed by undergraduate Steinhardt composers. The concert will include a diverse set of musical compositions including film scores, solo pieces and chamber pieces. The hour and a half-long show is free and open to the NYU community.