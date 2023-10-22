What to do this week: Latin American festival, pumpkin carving and more

Take a trip back in time by exploring the Mount Vernon Hotel Museum & Garden — the eighth oldest structure in Manhattan. Built in 1799, this carriage house-turned-museum was once one of around 50 day hotels in the city. Many people would travel to the hotel from downtown Manhattan to spend their time enjoying fresh air and nature in the 1820s and ’30s, when the area was less developed. At the event, attendees will walk through the museum’s halls to learn more about New York City life during the early 19th century. Only 10 people are allowed on each tour, so secure your spot by registering online. Student tickets start at $14.64.