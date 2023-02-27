What to do this week: Women’s History Month, Italian fashion and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Feb. 27-March 5.
Feb 26, 2023
4 p.m.
See Emmy Award-winning director Oscar Guerra’s “Grit & Grace: The Fight for the American Dream,” a documentary that follows three stories of searching for economic security in the United States. After the screening, Guerra will discuss the film’s themes with Lisa Coleman, NYU’s senior vice president for global inclusion and strategic innovation. This event is free and open to the public.
5:30 p.m.
Immerse yourself in “Rule N° 5,” a new interactive audio exhibit featuring the voices of library workers and six interactive sculptures. The installation was created by visual artists and librarians A.M. Alpin and Amanda Belantara. At the exhibit’s opening at 6 p.m., the two will speak to attendees about their work. Afterward, guests will be able to walk through the installation. Attendance is free, but registration is required.
8 p.m.
Listen to a contemporary music ensemble at the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, led by David Bloom — a conductor and adjunct professor at the school. Bloom has performed at venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center, and has directed over 300 music premieres. The performance will feature the world premiere of Mikołaj Majkusiak’s “Crossover Concerto,” along with music by NYU alum Shelley Washington and NYU professor Robert Honstein. The event is free and open to the public.
7 p.m.
Join filmmaker Sharon Lockhart as she presents her 2022 film “EVENTIDE.” The program will also showcase Lockhart’s 1997 film “Goshogaoka,” which captures a girls’ basketball team running through warm-up drills in six 10-minute takes. After the screening, which is part of the MoMA’s Festival of International Nonfiction Film and Media, Lockhart will speak with the audience about her work. Tickets are $8 for students and general admission is $12.
9 a.m.
The CAS Student Council will host a bake sale on the second floor of the Silver Center for Arts and Science to celebrate the beginning of Women’s History Month. Cookies and other baked goods will be available for purchase, and all proceeds will go to the National Food Bank’s “Woman to Woman” campaign, a program that provides free menstrual hygiene products to those who need them.
6:30 p.m.
Learn more about the art of journalistic storytelling at the discussion “When the Story is You” with writers Sabrina Imbler, Helen Santoro and Robin Lloyd. This event will focus on first-person journalistic writing and will teach writers how to effectively tell their stories. The event is free and will also have an online option.
6 p.m.
Attend a concert by Angélique Kidjo, a Beninese singer and activist known for her creative songs and music videos, at the Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The theme of her concert will be her journey from Africa to New York City.
7:30 p.m.
Watch a live dance performance from the Tisch School of the Arts’ Second Avenue Dance Company. The company’s three-day March concert featuring works by student choreographers will be live streamed on Thursday and Friday. Those who are interested can RSVP online starting Monday, Feb. 27.
11 a.m.
Look through drawings and paintings by over 64 international artists at the 31st edition of the Outsider Art Fair. All art featured at the fair, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, is created by self-taught artists in a variety of different mediums. Tickets for the event, which is open to the general public, start at $22 for students with valid ID.
All day
Visit NYU’s Kimmel Center for University Life to view the 13-window exhibition “Fighting Fascism: Visual Culture of the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939).” The exhibition features postcards, magazines, political posters and other relics that help paint a picture of the war and the impact of fascism in Spain. The outdoor window display will be on view until Sept. 15.
3 p.m.
Watch “Belle & Sebastian: Next Generation,” a film about a young French boy on vacation, as part of the 25th New York International Children’s Film Festival. The film follows Sebastian, a 10-year-old boy who reluctantly visits his grandmother and aunt in the French countryside. His life is radically changed when he befriends an enormous dog named Belle. Tickets start at $20.
8 p.m.
Tune into diverse, student-made musical compositions at the NYU Composers’ Collective’s Spring Concert. The concert, which highlights the work of Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development music students, will include film and video game scores, classical pieces, contemporary music and more. Attendance at the event is free.
View a contemporary version of ‘The Crucible’ at a live screening
Skirball Center for the Performing Arts
7 p.m.
Watch director Lyndsey Turner’s production of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible,” which follows a group of women in Salem, Massachusetts as they navigate the infamous witch trials. The performance will be live streamed from the National Theater in the United Kingdom. Tickets are $15 for NYU students and $25 for the general public.
4 p.m.
Experience “Han!” — a one-person show performed by Hyun Ju Baek about a woman’s emotional journey of discovering the Korean idea of “han,” emotions of grief and resentment. The show’s dialogue will be in Korean, but English subtitles for the hour-long show will be provided. The performance is $25 for students and $30 for the general public, and runs until March 5.