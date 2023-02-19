What to do this week: Flower exhibit, mural painting and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Feb. 20-26.
Feb 19, 2023
10 a.m.
Stop and smell the flowers at “The Orchid Show,” hosted by guest designer Lily Kwong. This is the 20th anniversary of the botanical garden’s exhibition, and will feature thousands of colorful orchids. A day pass for the meditative and immersive event, which runs through April 23, costs $31 for students with ID.
11 a.m.
Celebrate Presidents Day by watching Michael Grillo, an expert in historical reenactments, perform as George Washington at Federal Hall National Memorial. Have a day of education and entertainment with this unique performance in honor of Washington’s birthday. The event is open to the public, and completely free of charge.
2 p.m.
Surround yourself with knitters and crocheters at the New York Public Library’s Seward Park branch. Participants will be guided by knitting instructor Daniel Thornton while working on their projects. Though the event is free, attendees are encouraged to bring their own yarn and needles. This family-friendly session is open to the public.
Work on your New Year’s resolutions by creating a vision board
NYU Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life, room 265
7:30 p.m.
Map out your future goals with a vision board session, hosted by One Love at NYU. The organizers will be providing free boba tea from Gong Cha for all attendees. This event will be the perfect opportunity to set good intentions for the rest of the year while enjoying free food. Those who are interested must RSVP on NYU Engage to secure their spot.
6 p.m.
Immerse yourself in the engaging exhibition “13TEENTH FL.” which showcases the mid-20th century New York avant-garde cultural movement, and is hosted by the Gallatin Galleries. The exhibition will feature art of all mediums including images, videos and live performances. This event is free but an RSVP is required.
7 p.m.
Join Paul Lin, an NYU Shanghai adjunct professor, and Momo Estrella, IKEA China’s head of digital experience, for the next segment of the speaker series “Lessons from China.” This talk will focus on how the future of technology and marketing will affect business models and consumer behavior in the region. An RSVP is required.
6 p.m.
Share ideas about the design of a mental health-related mural that will be displayed in Harlem. Participants will look at a draft of the mural and provide input, and dinner will be provided. This event is open to the public and those interested must reserve a spot in advance.
7 p.m.
Witness 15 performances by NYU students at UltraViolet Live — the final round of NYU’s annual talent competition, sponsored by the university’s Inter-Residence Hall Council. The judges for the final round are Brittney Johnson, who played Glinda in Broadway’s “Wicked,” and actress D’arcy Carden from television shows “The Good Place” and “Barry.” Tickets are free of charge for the NYU community, and the public can get $20 tickets at the Skirball box office.
12:15 p.m.
Watch renowned French filmmaker Claire Denis’ semi-biographical film “Chocolat.” Deemed a modern classic, this film is based on Denis’ childhood in French colonial Cameroon. It explores the complexity surrounding memory, racism and colonialism. Tickets are $14 for students and $17 for the general public.
6 p.m.
Celebrate Black film at a short film festival sponsored by NYU’s Residential Life and Housing Services and the IRHC. The festival will showcase films by NYU students and alumni at the Third North mini theater. The event is free, though attendees must register online in advance.
A performance about the history of ingredients in an African stew
Invisible Dog Art Center, Brooklyn
Noon
Learn about the history behind food at the production of Eva Doumbia’s “Autophagies (Self-Eaters).” The performance will follow the preparation of the West African stew mafé, and the stories that accompany each ingredient. At the end of the performance, the audience will be invited to try mafé for themselves. It runs Thursday through Sunday, and tickets are $33 for the general public.
8 p.m.
Watch a production of the play “R(estoration) I(n) P(rogress)” put on by NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. The play follows the life of a mother and son, Layla and Jamal, after the death of Jamal’s father, which happened due to police brutality. Written by Andrea Ambam and directed by Tammie Swopes, the play questions the definitions of justice and healing. The show runs Friday through Sunday, and the following week Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $5 for NYU students, $10 for NYU alumni and $20 for the general public.
1:30 p.m.
Experience the magic of Brazilian cinema with the short film “Solmatalua” and the feature “É Noite na América,” directed by Rodrigo Ribeiro-Andrade and Ana Vaz respectively. The two films explore modernism in Brazil and its effect on animals like wolves, owls, capybaras and giant anteaters. NYU students can book a free ticket through the MoMA website.
8 p.m.
Listen to original works by Steinhardt students in “The Composers Collective: First Stages.” Put on by NYU’s Music Theory and Composition program, this event is free and open to the public.