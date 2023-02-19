What to do this week: Flower exhibit, mural painting and more

Watch a production of the play “R(estoration) I(n) P(rogress)” put on by NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. The play follows the life of a mother and son, Layla and Jamal, after the death of Jamal’s father, which happened due to police brutality. Written by Andrea Ambam and directed by Tammie Swopes, the play questions the definitions of justice and healing. The show runs Friday through Sunday, and the following week Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $5 for NYU students, $10 for NYU alumni and $20 for the general public.