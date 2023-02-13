What to do this week: Valentine’s Day card-making, a puppet show and more

Join the Tisch School of the Arts for a guided tour of an Afrofuturistic period room at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This immersive exhibition displays a Black community in Seneca Village during the 19th century. The period room centers around Afrofuturism as an art form and the relationship between African culture and technology. Attendance is free. MetroCards will be provided to NYU students and employees as long as they RSVP.