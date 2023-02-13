What to do this week: Valentine’s Day card-making, a puppet show and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Feb. 13-19.
Feb 12, 2023
9:00 a.m.
Attend the Arsenal Gallery exhibition “Heritage: Exploring the Past, Present, and Future in Black Art,” curated in honor of Black History Month. The exhibition, which will run through early March, features artwork created by New York City Parks Department employees. It explores Black heritage through different mediums, including vintage hip-hop flyers and invitations. The event is open to the public. Masks are required.
Share the love with Valentine’s cards and flowers
Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life (on-campus)
1:30 p.m.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day Eve with an evening of crafts and creativity! Make cards and flower arrangements, and celebrate love and friendship at this event hosted by NYU’s Community Agriculture Project. All crafting materials will be available at this free workshop, but an RSVP is required to attend.
7:00 p.m.
Don’t have a valentine? No problem! Attend “Love Stinks,” a dog-friendly comedy show in Alphabet City. Pet dogs during sets by comedians Alex King, Drew Lausch, Farooq Hussain and more. The tickets are pay-what-you-wish (though $20 is the recommended amount) and all proceeds will go to an animal rescue center.
7:30 p.m.
Treat your eyes with a 45th anniversary performance by the iconic Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, titled “Sapphire Season.” The show will feature multiple contemporary dance pieces, including “Show Pony,” a solo by renowned choreographer Kyle Abraham, a duet created by Los Angeles based dancer and choreographer Spenser Theberge and many more. Tickets start at $10 and are available to the public. Masks must be worn at all times during performances.
1:00 p.m.
See renowned French filmmaker Agnès Varda’s 1975 film, “Daguerréotypes” — an enticing documentary about the business owners and shops of Paris. Throughout the film, Varda observes the lives of butchers, bakers, tailors and others through their work, personal lives and aspirations. The screening is part of a new series at the MoMA, titled “Modern Matinees: Documentary Visions.” Entry is free with an NYU ID as long as you reserve a ticket in advance.
4:00 p.m.
With midterm season on the horizon, give yourself a break and meditate with the New York Public Library. Guided by seasoned meditator Andrew Vidich, this workshop will teach you how to incorporate meditation into your daily routine and help you let go of all of that pre-midterm stress. Registration is required for this event.
Listen to prose and poetry at a multilingual poetry slam
King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center (on-campus)
12:00 p.m.
Attend the Liberal Studies Translation Slam to celebrate the department’s new Translation Studies minor and experience Spanish poetry and Arabic prose. The event will be co-hosted by NYU professors Jennifer Zoble and Annelise Finnegan. Faculty, students and alumni will showcase their translation of a text and the audience can comment on their work afterward. The event is free, but registration is required.
6:00 p.m.
Join puppet coach Lake Simons in a behind-the-scenes demonstration showcasing what a puppet is, and how any everyday object can be used as one. Participants will better understand the techniques and exercises that formed the puppetry in “WOLF PLAY” — a father-son story about a southpaw boxer who adopts a Korean boy. This pre-show workshop is free, and tickets to the play are not required to participate.
3:30 p.m.
Join the Tisch School of the Arts for a guided tour of an Afrofuturistic period room at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This immersive exhibition displays a Black community in Seneca Village during the 19th century. The period room centers around Afrofuturism as an art form and the relationship between African culture and technology. Attendance is free. MetroCards will be provided to NYU students and employees as long as they RSVP.
7:00 p.m.
Experience a striking live performance by Every Ocean Hughes, a renowned interdisciplinary artist and writer based in New York City and Stockholm. Her new one-act monologue “One Big Bag” is an existential, thought-provoking exploration of life and death through striking political commentary and an immersive film installation. Access is free with museum admission.
11:00 a.m.
Expand your vintage wardrobe at this three-day shopping event hosted by Unearth Vintage and the Allegra Vintij pop-up shop. With all sorts of different clothes from every era — including tailored tops, blazers, spring dresses and more — this event is guaranteed to have something for everyone. The event is free and open to the public, but you must reserve a spot.
11:30 a.m.
From swans to stars, the Origami Meetup Group New York City provides the perfect opportunity for those looking to develop their origami skills. Learn new origami tips and tricks and even go on paper shopping trips. The group meets every third Saturday of the month. Participation is free, though registration is required to attend.
2:00 p.m.
Watch the Classical Theatre of Harlem’s production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” directed by Carl Cofield. The play follows two siblings who each believe the other drowned during a shipwreck. The show will feature a majority-Black cast of actors as a part of the Classical Theatre of Harlem’s dedication to diversity. Tickets are $15 for NYU students, $45.75 for NYU faculty and alumni, and $60 for the public.
8:00 p.m.
Celebrate piano music by attending the annual Tutte le Corde festival. Listen to seven exquisite works written and performed by NYU Steinhardt students during their Concert Composition Program — a curriculum that supports students’ creative visions by providing them with access to world-class faculty, collaborators and more. The performance is free and open to the public.