What to do this week: Drawing with strangers, a film about lizards and more

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Feb. 6-12.

11 a.m.-noon at 444 Amsterdam Ave.

Head over to the New York Public Library’s St. Agnes Library location on the Upper West Side for a book exchange with fellow bibliophiles. Participants can swap as many books as they like, so long as the books are in good condition — clean, and without any tears. Books of all genres are accepted and admission is free, as long as you swap at least one book. Similar events will take place Feb. 20 and 27.

8 p.m. at Carnegie Hall

Listen to Trio Casals — a cello, violin and piano trio — perform its recent album, “Moto Eterno,” as well as classical music pieces at Carnegie Hall. The album features 10 international composers such as Matthew Hetz and Katherine Price, and the classical works on the agenda for the performance are by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Astor Piazzolla. Tickets range from $25-$35.

6 p.m. at the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute

Hear from author, journalist and professor Shahan Mufti, whose new book, published last year, tells the story of how 12 gunmen took Washington, D.C.’s city hall, Islamic Center, and the headquarters of the B’nai B’rith Jewish group hostage — over a single 39-hour standoff. Mufti will discuss his book with Andrew Marantz, a staff writer at the New Yorker (and an NYU journalism alum).

6-8 p.m. at 224 Waverly Place

Spend your evening looking at photos and videos of Harlem, taken during spring and summer 2020, by Sekou Luke, a filmmaker and producer based in the neighborhood. The media collection focuses on Harlem during the pandemic and the protests over the police killing of George Floyd. Attendance is free.

5-7:30 p.m. at 10 Waverly Place

Attend the openings of “Behind the Cloud” and “Tinkuy: Converging Ecologies,” two art exhibitions hosted by NYU’s Latinx Project. “Behind the Cloud,” an exhibition by nine artists, will be about questioning digital technology, while “Converging Ecologies,” featuring works by Pachi Muruchu, will deal with ecology. The event is free, but it requires visitors to RSVP and show proof of vaccination.

4-5:30 p.m., Pless Hall, 82 Washington Square East

Make chocolate-covered strawberries with Sophomore Class President Rachel Lee — you deserve it. The event, which is open to all students, is organized by the undergraduate student government at the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development to celebrate the Valentine’s season and show your school spirit. An RSVP is required to attend.

8-10 p.m. at the Frederick Loewe Theatre

Enjoy this show-within-a-show full of laughs, twists and romance. Featuring music from Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz, the performance will guarantee you a magical evening. The show is playing every night, Thursday through Monday. Tickets are $5 with an NYU ID and $20 for the public.

6:30 p.m. at Bryant Park

Tune into bops from the ’70s and early 2000s, performed by brass pop-up party bands at the Lodge at Bryant Park. Whether you come to show off your dance moves or just to sit back and relax, this event is a great place to spend your Thursday. The event is free for all attendees, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Get rockin’!

5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for University Life

Sing solo, compete as a team or just watch the magic happen at this karaoke competition. The event, hosted by the Black Student Union, will feature art and music from across the African diaspora. Besides great music, the event will include free food, prizes for winners and a dance performance. RSVP on NYU Engage to secure your spot!

6-8 p.m. at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Create a portrait based on works from The Met’s exhibition “New York Art Worlds, 1870–1890.” At the end of the class, you will be encouraged to share your drawing with a fellow artist. This event is free with museum admission, but functions on a “first come, first served” basis. All materials will be provided by The Met. Get creative and have fun!

7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center

Listen to works by Mahogany L. Browne — a renowned writer and the Lincoln Center’s inaugural poet-in-residence — from her spoken word series, “Seen, Sound, Scribe.” Browne has written fiction, stage plays and essays in addition to her vast collection of poetry. Hear Browne’s political commentary in this new series, which is free to attend.

4:30-8:30 p.m. at 873 Broadway

Attend three showcases featuring more than 30 fashion brands during the 23rd annual Small Boutique Fashion Week. SBFW is one of fashion’s longest-running shows, and you can attend by purchasing a general admission ticket starting at $49.

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Whitney Museum of American Art

Get in touch with your reptilian side in the animated film “2 Lizards.” Created by Orian Barki and Meriem Bennani, the film is about two lizards navigating New York City during a pandemic. The Whitney Museum of American Art is holding screenings of the movie in the Lobby Gallery, which does not require a ticket to attend, until Feb. 19.

1 p.m. Mott Street and Canal Street

Celebrate the Lunar New Year by attending the 25th annual Chinatown parade and festival. The event, which will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, will feature many different floats and festivities. The parade will start at the intersection of ​​Mott Street and Canal Street and end at Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

Send comments and event suggestions for the upcoming week to [email protected]