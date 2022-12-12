Forbes features 26 NYU students and alumni on 30 Under 30 list

Many NYU students and alums pursuing careers in industries ranging from tech to entertainment were recognized by Forbes in its annual 30 Under 30 list.

26 NYU students and alumni from 20 different industries are on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.(Image via NYU University Development and Alumni Relations)

Forbes recognized 26 NYU students and alums in its 2023 edition of the 30 Under 30 list — an annual ranking of successful individuals under 30 years old across 20 industries, ranging from venture capital to sports. They were recognized for achievements in their respective industries in 14 of the 20 categories.

Members of the NYU community have historically been ranked in 30 Under 30, with 19 making the list last year. Among the most well-known alumni to ever appear on the list are Steinhardt graduate Emily Weiss, who was listed in 2014 for founding the beauty company Glossier, and supermodel Karlie Kloss, a Gallatin alum who earned a spot in 2018.

Stern senior Adrienne White was nominated in the music category this year for her work at Dunvagen Music Publishers. As the director of the publishing company, she has worked on the Metropolitan Opera’s Grammy Award-winning recording of Philip Glass’ “Akhnaten.”

“I hope to promote the understanding that classical music in general is a much more accessible art form that many realize,” White said. “It is the root for much of the popular music we listen to today, and my goal for the future is to continue to make the industry more accessible, inclusive, and forward-thinking.”

Miguel Guerrero, a 2019 graduate of the Tandon School of Engineering, was also nominated for his work at Otis AI, a company that helps users with digital advertising. Guerrero said that his time at NYU allowed him to build a successful company.

“As an entrepreneur, I know that taking calculated risks and facing challenges and uncertainty are necessary to achieve something truly innovative,” Guerrero said. “I want other entrepreneurs and business owners to know that they are not alone in their journey.”

David Byrd, who attended NYU but did not complete his degree, went on to become a partner at the investment firm BlueYard Capital. He credited the campus culture and opportunities at the university for his success in the venture capital industry.

“The advice I give people is the same advice as Steve Martin — ‘Be so good they can’t ignore you,’” Byrd said. “Focus on being good at what you do. Don’t worry about promotion and brands and networking. I’d say young people should be patient and realize it’s a long game.”

From NYU, Olivia Cheng, Joe Landolina, Veeraj Chugh, Joanna Patsalis, Ria Bhutoria, Sarah Chase, Sara Samarasinghe, Johnathan Chen, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Phantila Phataraprasit, Jaycee Holmes, Ammar Amdani, Mohammed Amdani, Maya Bakhai, David Brillembourg Jr., Tanya Gupta, Blu DeTiger, Ayo Edebiri, Yara Bishara, Spencer Price, Ahmed Elsayyad and Jai Malik were also recognized on this year’s 30 Under 30 list.

Contact Mia Madonna at [email protected]