What to do this week: Haunted Halloween parade, the New York City Marathon

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Oct. 31-Nov 6.

7 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and Canal Street

The Village Halloween Parade is coming back to Sixth Avenue with frightening floats and chilling costumes. This year’s theme is freedom, and attendees can dress up and walk next to the “Freedom Float,” which will play Jon Batiste’s Grammy-award winning song. The parade will start at the intersection of Canal Street and Sixth Avenue and end at 15th Street. Costumes are required to walk in the parade. Attendance is free.

10 a.m.-10 p.m. at 234 W. 42nd St.

See cinema’s spookiest characters at the Madame Tussauds “Warner Bros. Icons of Horror” exhibit. Wax figures of Pennywise and Anabelle are sure to scare and delight you in this immersive experience. Creepy lighting and atmospheric effects will place participants directly in the scenes of classic horror films. Tickets start at $44. Last entry is at 8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. at 5 MetroTech Center, Brooklyn

Suzy Hunt, actress and professor at the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development will perform in a one-person play titled “If You Ask Her,” about the experiences of women regarding sex and relationships, including her own. Food will be available after 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m. After the show, there will be a discussion with the audience. Attendance is free and restricted to the NYU community.

7-9 p.m. at 19 W. 4th St., Room 217

Join a panel of faculty experts in U.S. politics in a discussion of this year’s midterm elections. At the event — which is organized by the Politics Society at NYU, a non-partisan political student group — panelists will talk about how they think the election cycle will affect party representation in Congress and the 2024 presidential election. Attendance is free and restricted to the NYU community, and food will be provided.

7-9 p.m. at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens

See over 100 films at the 12th annual Queens World Film Festival, which will show films that center personal identity, the environment and food. The festival will open on Tuesday, Nov. 1, with an event featuring special guests and a screening of a series of short films. Attend on Wednesday, the second day of the festival, to see “Songs for You, Always,” a short film by NYU graduate student Jiale Hu that recently won a Student Academy Award. General admission is $17.39 and student tickets are $13.41.

7:30 p.m. at 196 Second Ave.

Catch a free night of stand-up comedy at The Village Idiot’s weekly show. The performance, which has featured HBO, Comedy Central and Netflix comedians in the past, is held in an underground Irish pub. There is no cover charge or drink minimum, but those interested must reserve a seat beforehand.

12-6 p.m. at MoMA PS1, Queens

“Point2,” a series of installations, performances and other events in honor of the upcoming New York City Marathon, will run from Thursday to Sunday at MoMA PS1, the MoMA location in Queens. The series includes exercise programs, live music events, panels and product features. Attendance to all events is free, though a donation is suggested.

7-9:30 p.m. at the Museum of Modern Art

Attend a party at the MoMA highlighting “Just Above Midtown,” an art gallery that provided opportunities for Black artists in the 1970s and ’80s. Participants will have the chance to mingle with artists that contributed to the gallery’s success and experience live performances and storytelling. The event is free with registration, and food and music will be provided.

12:15-2:15 p.m. at the Leslie eLab, 16 Washington Place

Join [email protected] — a technology, design and entrepreneurship student group — to learn creative programming, a type of coding often used in design and art projects. Participants will use p5.js, a library of pre-written Javascript code, and must bring their own computers. Attendance is free and restricted to the NYU community. Food will be provided.

6-7 p.m. at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Learn about Indigenous healing traditions in “The Sound of Healing: Native American Art, Music, and Dance during Pandemics,” a conversation with Native American artists at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event will commemorate the fourth anniversary of the inclusion of Native American art exhibits in the museum’s American Wing, and will spotlight the Jingle Dress dance, an Anishinaabe healing dance with traditional Ojibwe women’s dresses. Attendance is free with museum admission. Pre-registration is required.

7-8:30 p.m. at 82 Washington Square East

See five 10-minute plays written, directed and performed by NYU undergraduate students in the West Fourth Stage Company’s “5×10 Play Festival,” which runs from Saturday to Sunday. West Fourth Stage Company — a student group that aims to give all students performance opportunities on campus — will hold the festival as its fall performance project. Attendance to the festival is free and restricted to the NYU community.

9 a.m.-11 p.m. at Rockefeller Plaza

Skate at the Rockefeller Center rink on its opening day. Those interested must register for time slots online to guarantee admission. Slots are available for every 10 minutes. Adult tickets to skate start at $38 on the rink’s opening day, and as low as $21 for select times throughout the week. Rental skates cost an additional $11.

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., multiple locations

Support the 50,000 people running in this year’s New York City Marathon, which will be the first since the start of the pandemic to return to its full capacity. Viewers can watch the marathon, which goes through all five boroughs, from various locations around the city. Attendance is free.

7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Guggenheim Museum

Attend a performance by Les Ballet Afrik — a dance company with a focus on West African, Afrobeat, House and vogue dance styles — at the Guggenheim Museum. The show, titled “New York is Burning,” is choreographed by the company’s founder and dancer Omari Wiles, and is inspired by “Paris Is Burning,” a documentary about the impact of drag balls and vogue dancing in New York City during the 1980s. Tickets start at $5.

