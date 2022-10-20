After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up

Though visitors to campus must still be vaccinated for COVID-19, they no longer need to show physical proof of vaccination to gain access to university buildings.

NYU will no longer require campus visitors to present proof of vaccination to a university employee before they are approved to enter university buildings starting Monday, Oct. 24. The change in policy will streamline the approval process for visitors, though they will still have to be sponsored in advance by an NYU student or employee.

As a result of the change in policy, which was announced in a universitywide email on Wednesday, the three NYU-operated “COVID-19 vaccination check stations” will permanently close.

Under the updated policy, students, faculty and staff must sponsor each campus visitor by filling out the Access Request Form prior to their arrival.

In September, visitors were allowed on campus for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, as NYU relaxed the last of its COVID-related restrictions. The mask mandate was lifted later that month, removing the mask requirement in classrooms, libraries and university transportation — some of the last spaces on campus where masks were still required.

The number of COVID-19 cases in New York City remains stable at around 2,000 daily cases, according to city data from the last seven days. Daily hospitalization and death numbers are on the decline.

Contact Carmo Moniz at [email protected]