NYU dedicates gallery to student killed in car crash

A gallery of work by incoming NYU first-year Giancarlo Arias, who was killed in a car crash in August, is being displayed by the university’s studio art department.

The family of Giancarlo Arias — an 18-year-old killed in a car crash days before he was set to begin his first year at NYU — has donated a gallery of the young artist’s works to the university’s studio art department to commemorate his life and legacy. The gallery is on display on the third floor of NYU’s Barney Building.

Arias and four of his friends were traveling on the Palmetto Expressway in the greater Miami area when a vehicle driving against traffic struck their car in a head-on collision on Aug. 20. Valeria Cáceres, Daniela Marcano, Valeria Peña and Briana Pacalagua, all between the ages of 18 and 25, were killed along with Arias in the accident.

On the morning of the incident, the group of friends had been celebrating Arias’ upcoming departure to college — where he planned to study studio art at the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. Shadi Harouni, the director of undergraduate studies in studio art, met with his family when they visited the university on Sept. 1.

“Though, tragically, we did not have the opportunity to welcome Giancarlo in person, he will always remain part of the close-knit community of artists that make up the department,” Harouni said.

The family donated a piece titled “Indigenous Roots” to the university. Arias said that it was one of the most demanding pieces that he worked on. He first posted the piece to Instagram in January 2021, writing about what inspired him to create it.

“I decided to incorporate elements like the feather crown to represent Indigenous people and plants that were indigenous to North America,” Arias wrote. “It was a very valuable teaching experience that is gonna pertain through my future pieces.”

The student’s art interests went further than traditional media, expanding into fashion. His sister said that he would make his own clothes and that he dreamed of developing a clothing line focused on art.

Arias’ father said that although many people told his son that it would be too hard to get into NYU, he worked extremely hard and was very proud that he was accepted. Arias’ family is now determined to help inspire others who may be intimidated by prestigious universities like NYU and Cornell University — which Arias was also admitted to.

“The death of someone so young, so filled with promise, on the cusp of starting college, is a sorrowful tragedy,” NYU spokesperson John Beckman said. “I am certain I speak for the entire university community in expressing our deep sympathies to the family, and in letting them know we grieve with them for their loss.”

Arias’ mother, Patty Esquetini, said that her entire family lept with joy when Arias was accepted to NYU with a scholarship. She said that her son started teaching himself how to sketch and paint about three years ago and that while he had planned to major in art, he also wanted to study neuroscience — another one of his many passions.

Arias’ father, Anthony, said that in the weeks before the accident, the student had been spending more time than usual with his family, and said he believes that it was his son’s way of saying goodbye.

“I think that he was preparing himself to go to New York, with the mentality that he wasn’t going to see us,” he said.

According to his parents, Arias also loved spending time with his friends — especially the ones that he was with on the day of the accident. Valeria Cáceres, who was also killed in the incident, was his constant companion and best friend. Arias’ family described their friendship as unconditional.

Arias’ family did not hold a funeral, but instead hosted a small ceremony with close family and friends. They set out his artwork and released balloons into the sky in his honor. His parents emphasized that they did not want his legacy at NYU to be focused on his passing, but rather his life’s passions and accomplishments.

The NYU community can support Arias’ family by contributing to a GoFundMe that his family friend organized shortly after his death.

Email JessaRose Beeman and Montserrat Pagan at [email protected]