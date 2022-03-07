What to do this week: NYU event with Solange and more

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: March 7 to March 13.

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and around New York City. (Staff Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)

Noon-5 p.m. at 8 Washington Mews

Free, restricted to the NYU community

NYU community members are invited to visit the “Grief Garden,” a gallery inspired by a poem written by author Khaty Xiong. The poem, “On Visiting the Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens,” describes Xiong’s journey in finding her mother in the afterlife.

The gallery was organized by the Asian/Pacific/American Institute at NYU, Poetry Foundation and the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center. It is open until May 27.

6 p.m. on Zoom

Free registration

Journalists Darryl Fears of the Washington Post and Somini Sengupta of the New York Times will join NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute to discuss stories about environmental racism and justice. Eliza Griswold, a recipient of the Pulitzer Prize and a Distinguished Writer in Residence at NYU, will moderate the event.

Fears and Sengupta have reported on climate change in different areas of the world. Fears won a Pulitzer Prize for his 2019 project “2C: Beyond the Limit.” Sengupta, who won the George Polk Award, has covered topics including receding Himalayan glaciers and a Congo River ferry.

7:30-8:30 p.m. on Zoom

Free

Singer-songwriter Solange Knowles will be honored on International Women’s Day with the 2022 NYU Global Trailblazer Award for Creative and Artistic Excellence by the Office of Global Inclusion, Diversity, and Strategic Innovation.

Knowles’ compilation album “Saint Heron” and creative agency of the same name feature and empower the work of Black creatives. The event is part of the launch for NYU Women Lead: A Global Leadership Accelerator program and the Global Black Women Leadership Initiative.

All month at 724 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

Starting at $2.19

Take a walk to the Broadway McDonald’s to experience the limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day-themed Shamrock Shake. If you’re interested in something more crunchy, try the Mint Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. WSN is not sponsored by McDonald’s.

12:30-2 p.m. on Zoom

Free, restricted to the NYU community

Attend a talk with leading Caribbean women activists and researchers about the climate crisis in the Caribbean — specifically, how it threatens infrastructure, human health and safety, social and cultural norms, and the environment. Speakers include Natalya Lawrence, Le-Anne Roper and Saudi Garcia. LS professor Leo Douglas will be moderating the conversation.

2-3:15 p.m. on Zoom

Free, restricted to the NYU community

Join NYU’s LGBTQ+ Center for a discussion around the representation of sexuality in recent media, such as “Euphoria,” “Sex Education” and “Harlem.” “Do you feel well represented in the media? What shows ‘get it right’?” the event asks.

4-5 p.m. on Zoom

Free

Join the Administrative Management Council Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity committee and Isabella Villacampa, associate director at the Center for Student Life, for a discussion about anti-Asian racism and xenophobia. The discussion will focus on anti-Asian violence in the context of recent increases in racism, microaggressions and violence throughout the pandemic.

5:30-6:30 p.m. on Zoom

Free, restricted to the NYU community

A panel of employers will talk about their successes and difficulties in arts, media and communication and the ways in which their identities have impacted their careers as a part of the “Real Talk Series” with the Wasserman Center. Speakers include employers from WarnerMedia, Artbound Initiative, APCO and the National Museum of African American History. Students of color and members of other marginalized groups are especially encouraged to attend.

8 p.m. at 138 Mulberry St.

$10

Experience the multimedia art of New York City women in The Locker Room’s event series running from March 8 to March 29 in Little Italy. “New York Women” will present movie screenings, live performances and other art exhibitions over the course of Women’s History Month. The show will feature musicians Leo Sawikin, Alice June Blythe and Eric Carney.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 231 10th Ave.

Free

Visit West Chelsea Contemporary to see “New York on Paper,” an exhibit showcasing collages, screenprinting, lithography and other paper-based art forms by well-known contemporary artists. Salvador Dali, Damien Hirst and Vik Muniz are among the artists featured in the exhibit, which runs until April 9.

1-6 p.m. at 57 W. 138th St.

Free

Check out a pop-up shop celebrating women’s history month, featuring food by Chef Tay and music by DJ Big Lou. Shopping, food and drinks will all be available, and the event will include a raffle prize with one free gift chosen by the featured entrepreneurs.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 1220 Fifth Ave.

Free under age 20, students $14, adults $20; open to the public

Spend time at the Museum of the City of New York learning about the history of famous puppets like Oscar the Grouch and Punch and Judy. The exhibit examines how puppetry from migrant communities grew in New York City. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

2-11 p.m. at 341 Lenox Ave.

Free entry with reservation

Attend a brunch event including food, bottomless drinks and a live DJ at Lenox Saphire Harlem. Attendance is free for those who make a reservation.

2 p.m. at 221 E. 71st St.

$15, open to the public

Watch Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis’ “Urinetown,” a humorous and satirical musical, at Marymount Manhattan College. The show will be put on by the college’s Department of Theatre Arts and is directed by Johanna Pinzler.

