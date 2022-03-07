What to do this week: NYU event with Solange and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: March 7 to March 13.
March 7, 2022
A gallery to reflect on loss
Noon-5 p.m. at 8 Washington Mews
Free, restricted to the NYU community
NYU community members are invited to visit the “Grief Garden,” a gallery inspired by a poem written by author Khaty Xiong. The poem, “On Visiting the Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens,” describes Xiong’s journey in finding her mother in the afterlife.
The gallery was organized by the Asian/Pacific/American Institute at NYU, Poetry Foundation and the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center. It is open until May 27.
A discussion about environmental justice and racism
6 p.m. on Zoom
Free registration
Journalists Darryl Fears of the Washington Post and Somini Sengupta of the New York Times will join NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute to discuss stories about environmental racism and justice. Eliza Griswold, a recipient of the Pulitzer Prize and a Distinguished Writer in Residence at NYU, will moderate the event.
Fears and Sengupta have reported on climate change in different areas of the world. Fears won a Pulitzer Prize for his 2019 project “2C: Beyond the Limit.” Sengupta, who won the George Polk Award, has covered topics including receding Himalayan glaciers and a Congo River ferry.
A conversation with Solange Knowles
7:30-8:30 p.m. on Zoom
Free
Singer-songwriter Solange Knowles will be honored on International Women’s Day with the 2022 NYU Global Trailblazer Award for Creative and Artistic Excellence by the Office of Global Inclusion, Diversity, and Strategic Innovation.
Knowles’ compilation album “Saint Heron” and creative agency of the same name feature and empower the work of Black creatives. The event is part of the launch for NYU Women Lead: A Global Leadership Accelerator program and the Global Black Women Leadership Initiative.
A trip to McDonalds for an Irish classic
All month at 724 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
Starting at $2.19
Take a walk to the Broadway McDonald's to experience the limited-edition St. Patrick's Day-themed Shamrock Shake. If you're interested in something more crunchy, try the Mint Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.
A discussion about the Caribbean climate crisis
12:30-2 p.m. on Zoom
Free, restricted to the NYU community
Attend a talk with leading Caribbean women activists and researchers about the climate crisis in the Caribbean — specifically, how it threatens infrastructure, human health and safety, social and cultural norms, and the environment. Speakers include Natalya Lawrence, Le-Anne Roper and Saudi Garcia. LS professor Leo Douglas will be moderating the conversation.
A conversation on queer representation in media
2-3:15 p.m. on Zoom
Free, restricted to the NYU community
Join NYU’s LGBTQ+ Center for a discussion around the representation of sexuality in recent media, such as “Euphoria,” “Sex Education” and “Harlem.” “Do you feel well represented in the media? What shows ‘get it right’?” the event asks.
A discussion about anti-Asian racism and xenophobia
4-5 p.m. on Zoom
Free
Join the Administrative Management Council Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity committee and Isabella Villacampa, associate director at the Center for Student Life, for a discussion about anti-Asian racism and xenophobia. The discussion will focus on anti-Asian violence in the context of recent increases in racism, microaggressions and violence throughout the pandemic.
A talk about careers and identity
5:30-6:30 p.m. on Zoom
Free, restricted to the NYU community
A panel of employers will talk about their successes and difficulties in arts, media and communication and the ways in which their identities have impacted their careers as a part of the “Real Talk Series” with the Wasserman Center. Speakers include employers from WarnerMedia, Artbound Initiative, APCO and the National Museum of African American History. Students of color and members of other marginalized groups are especially encouraged to attend.
A Women’s History Month pop-up art show
8 p.m. at 138 Mulberry St.
$10
Experience the multimedia art of New York City women in The Locker Room’s event series running from March 8 to March 29 in Little Italy. “New York Women” will present movie screenings, live performances and other art exhibitions over the course of Women’s History Month. The show will feature musicians Leo Sawikin, Alice June Blythe and Eric Carney.
A paper-based modern art exhibition
10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 231 10th Ave.
Free
Visit West Chelsea Contemporary to see “New York on Paper,” an exhibit showcasing collages, screenprinting, lithography and other paper-based art forms by well-known contemporary artists. Salvador Dali, Damien Hirst and Vik Muniz are among the artists featured in the exhibit, which runs until April 9.
A pop-up shop featuring Black women entrepreneurs
1-6 p.m. at 57 W. 138th St.
Free
Check out a pop-up shop celebrating women’s history month, featuring food by Chef Tay and music by DJ Big Lou. Shopping, food and drinks will all be available, and the event will include a raffle prize with one free gift chosen by the featured entrepreneurs.
An NYC puppet show
10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 1220 Fifth Ave.
Free under age 20, students $14, adults $20; open to the public
Spend time at the Museum of the City of New York learning about the history of famous puppets like Oscar the Grouch and Punch and Judy. The exhibit examines how puppetry from migrant communities grew in New York City. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.
A brunch party in Harlem
2-11 p.m. at 341 Lenox Ave.
Free entry with reservation
Attend a brunch event including food, bottomless drinks and a live DJ at Lenox Saphire Harlem. Attendance is free for those who make a reservation.
A college production of a musical
2 p.m. at 221 E. 71st St.
$15, open to the public
Watch Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis’ “Urinetown,” a humorous and satirical musical, at Marymount Manhattan College. The show will be put on by the college’s Department of Theatre Arts and is directed by Johanna Pinzler.
