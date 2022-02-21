What to do this week: Bumper cars and a date night at the Met

The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Feb. 21 to Feb. 27.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 231 10th Ave.

Free, open to the public

More than two dozen local artists will feature their work at the West Chelsea Contemporary to raise money for the victims of the tragic fire in the Bronx on Jan. 9. All funds raised will be donated to the Bronx Fire Relief Fund. The exhibition is open every day this week and will close on Feb. 27.

11 p.m. at 318 W. 53rd St.

$25, open to the public

New York City comedians from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and other networks will perform in a stand up comedy show at the Broadway Comedy Club. Some of the night’s guests include Adrian Smith, Joe Larson, Audrey Mora and Matt Arevalo.

8:30-9:30 a.m. on Zoom

Free, open to the NYU community

Start the end of the long weekend with a virtual yoga space hosted by the Center for Global Spiritual Life at NYU. The exercise will focus on the experiences of people of color. Yoga and meditation professional Amanda Gloria Valdes will lead the group through exercises including breathwork, satsang and vinyasa yoga.

2-8 p.m. at Bryant Park

Prices vary, open to the public

Spend the day spinning in a bumper car on ice at Bryant Park’s ice skating rink, now through March 6. Tickets can be reserved in advance. The bumper cars will be available past dark for this week only.

7:30 p.m. at 20 Lincoln Center Plaza

Prices vary, open to the public

Enjoy a ballet performance featuring three choreographers Jamar Roberts, Pam Tanowitz and Kyle Abraham at the David H. Koch Theater of the Lincoln Center Plaza. Roberts will feature choreography from the album “Emanon” by jazz composer Wayne Shorter. Tanowitz’s set will examine themes pertaining to space and time to the music of a string quartet. Lastly, Abraham will combine modern and classical choreography to a soundtrack mix featuring musical artists James Blake, Jay-Z and Kanye West.

8 p.m. at Radio City Music Hall

$45-$399, open to the public

Attend Clairo’s “Sling” album tour with Arlo Parks at Radio City Music Hall. Massachusetts singer-songwriter Clairo is known for her indie-pop music and has been writing songs since she was 13 years old. Parks, who won the 2021 Brit Award for Best New Artist, will open the concert with songs from her recent album, “Collapsed in Sunbeams.”

6:30-8 p.m. at Bryant Park

$15-$45 to rent skates, or free with personal skates, open to the public

Spend the night with friends on ice at Bryant Park’s ice skating rink. It is New York City’s only free admission rink. Skate around and enjoy the night in the Bank of America’s outdoor Winter Village, which will feature food, drinks and more.

5-9 p.m. at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Price varies, open to the public

Spend the night exploring the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a friend or date at the museum’s biweekly date nights held on Friday and Saturday evenings. The program began on Feb. 18 and will continue in March. Live music and refreshments are provided.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx

$7 with valid student ID, open to the public

View Jeff Leatham’s floral designs and installations at the 19th New York Botanical Garden Orchid Show. The exhibition will turn into a kaleidoscope as thousands of orange, yellow, green, white and purple orchids come together.

Jeff Leatham is a floral-based artist and the creative designer for multiple luxury hotels, such as the Four Seasons Hotels in Beverly Hills, Philadelphia and Paris. He was knighted with the Chevalier Legion of Honour award — the highest decoration in France — in 2014.

Through Feb. 27

Prices vary by show, open to the public

Although Broadway Week has ended for this season, 2-for-1 ticket deals have been extended for several shows up until Feb. 27. Some of these shows include “The Lion King,” “The Book of Mormon” and “Phantom of the Opera.”

Contact Abby Wilson at [email protected] and Gabriel Hawthorne at [email protected]