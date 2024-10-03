Ranked: Fast food near campus

College students need quick and easy food to eat in between classes or after their night-long study sessions when all the dining halls are closed. We’re all in need of meals that won’t break the bank. Whether it’s because you want to stress eat or you’re just bored, it’s always easy to give in to the fast-food temptation — but I’d argue that some of these spots will fulfill your late-night cravings more than others.

6. McDonald’s

The Golden Arches aren’t the best option near this purple school. There are so many other fast-food places near campus that can give you a quick pick-me-up and quite frankly, taste better. Not only is its Broadway location slightly sketchy, but the ice cream machine never seems to work — and you are usually missing at least one part of your order. The tables are always occupied and the floor is dotted with milkshake stains. But its redeeming quality is the fries — equal parts salty, crispy and iconic.

5. Subway

There’s nothing better in life than a good, fresh sandwich, a bag of chips and a fountain drink with light ice. After your lecture in the Cantor Film Center, Subway is across the street waiting for you with instant service. You can’t go wrong with a hearty sandwich after fighting your lecture sleep demons. Subway is certainly one of the fresher options on this list — but the downside is that it is in fact only a sandwich shop, so if you’re not in the mood for that, it won’t hit the spot.

4. Shake Shack

Shake Shack is what I consider luxury fast food. It genuinely has the tastiest burgers I’ve had from a fast-food chain. The ShackSauce is charmingly confusing — something along the lines of a Chick-fil-A and Cluckstein sauce combination — but it is definitely up there as one of my favorite sauces. However, be prepared to wait a while for your meal. While certainly on the pricier side, Shake Shack has a variety of shakes and frozen custards that you should try before you die — or graduate.

3. Raising Cane’s

The opening of Raising Cane’s on Astor Place last September sent NYU students into a fried-chicken-induced frenzy. The Cane’s meal combo of chicken fingers, fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and a drink has now become a campus classic. Also, its sauce is up there for the best fast-food condiment to dip your fries in. Cane’s is a solid place to grab food with your friends after your Bobst Library study session that won’t end until someone mentions food.

2. Chipotle

Arguably one of the healthier fast-food restaurants nearby, Chipotle is a dependable lunch or dinner spot. Oftentimes, their burrito bowls are so packed that you can make two meals out of it. Chipotle’s menu is familiar, comforting and reasonably priced — about the same as an NYU meal swipe — and will keep you full for hours. Supposedly, the Chipotle on Eighth Street gives you smaller portions than the one near the Paulson Center — but you didn’t hear that from me. If you’re feeling generous, share some chips and guac with your friends, but no one would blame you for demolishing them yourself.

1. Taco Bell

Taco Bell, taking the top spot, is quintessential for college student life, especially in New York City. After a long night out, don’t be ashamed if all you want is a Crunchwrap Supreme — with the Fire Sauce, of course. If it’s a late night studying, don’t be ashamed of eating your stress away with a soft taco and Baja Blast. The Nacho Fries are back on the menu, hotter than ever — so don’t miss your chance at snatching them before they disappear again.

