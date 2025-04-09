As Bobst prayer room is vandalized, Muslim students gather to celebrate Eid

NYU’s second annual Eid Fest, the student-run celebration of Eid al-Fitr, drew hundreds of students to the Kimmel Center for University Life on Thursday. Hosted by Muslim student organization NYU Shuruq, along with 10 other clubs including the Black Muslim Initiative and the Pakistani Students Association, Eid Fest brought together Muslim community members across the university for communal celebration and prayer.

As attendees gathered to celebrate the end of Ramadan, a student in a prayer room in Bobst Library’s lower floors found mats soaked in urine and the walls vandalized with vulgar graffiti — deemed an Islamaphobic act of “anti-Muslim hatred” by President Linda Mills. NYU has since launched an investigation into the incident.

“This is a hate crime on our space,” said Fatoumata Touray, a Silver senior and president of the Black Muslim Initiative, in an impromptu announcement at Eid Fest.

Touray also encouraged all attendees to “flood” the university’s emails with their demands. Less than 24 hours after the incident was reported, Muslim student leaders put together a petition with over 1,000 signatures condemning Islamophobia on campus.

“The Muslim community, Muslim clubs and the ICNYU are the ones that kind of hold that bridge together for Muslims on campus,” Stern junior Sumaira Irshad, the president of NYU Shuruq, said. “They are really the backbone and [make] sure that each Muslim has the necessities to thrive at NYU.”

This year, Eid al-Fitr — which translates from Arabic to “festival of the breaking of the fast” — fell on March 30. The holiday marks the end of the month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast daily between dawn and sunset. During Eid, Muslims celebrate the end of fasting and express their gratitude and faith toward Allah for the strength given throughout Ramadan.

“It’s extremely important to have this event on campus because the Muslim population, especially in NYU, is so diverse,” CAS sophomore Maryam Babar, who also manages the blog for Aftab, the Islamic Center and NYU’s literary magazine, said.

Despite the ongoing vandalism and heightened concerns for the safety of Muslim students, Eid Fest still gave students the chance to celebrate Eid with other community members. The event prayer was followed by dinner, including halal dishes such as chicken kebab and falafel, and desserts such as Palestinian knafeh, a buttery cheese pastry soaked in sweet syrup.

Many students at Eid Fest wore floor-length abayas in rich colors with intricate embroidery and beading. The event also offered a station for henna, bead making and tote painting, and hosted some attendees unaffiliated with NYU, who often pray at NYU’s Islamic Center.

“Eid Fest means that I’m a part of a very collaborative and comforting community,” graduate student and Muslim Graduate Student Group board member Adelina Sadiki said. “I’ve met so many people here, and I honestly consider them family. I feel like I have a place here where I don’t have to question or feel uncomfortable at any point.”

Especially for those who live far from home, the event allowed students to continue practicing their cultural and religious customs.

“I’m from Pakistan. We have our annual Eid dinners, and it’s like a whole-day event,” graduate student Saad Zubari said. “You’re on your feet doing all kinds of things, meeting all kinds of people, and over here, I feel like that’s when I missed my family the most.”

Such celebrations are all the more meaningful given the challenges many Muslim students face on campus. Being able to find community, particularly amid incidences of Islamophobia and NYU’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian student protesters, is a testament to the resilience of its Muslim community.

“Our voices matter,” Touray said. “This is our time to show them that we matter in this campus.”

