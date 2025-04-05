New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

A prayer room in Bobst Library was vandalized on Thursday, prompting outrage from Muslim organizations on campus.
Muslim prayer room vandalized, prompts hate crime investigation
NYU Langone cancels 'anti-governmental' humanitarian presentation
Trump chooses 5 NYU Law alumni for top administrative roles
The Soapbox: Far-right leader convicted in France, coal mine explosion in Spain and labor data investigation in the UK
Students petition for clearer protections against ICE
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
'A chilling effect': Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
Inside NYU's 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
'Extremely disturbing': Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU's former athletics director. Here's why.
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
City Council candidates take on student questions at NYU Dems forum
Over 1,000 rally for women's rights in Washington Square Park
Students petition for clearer protections against ICE
'I got crucified': Kaya Walker on her resignation from the College Republicans
How an NYU Law clinic is countering Trump's attacks on climate policies
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
Dozens protest onslaught of pro-Palestinian student suspensions
Admin responds to nonprofit criticizing updated student conduct policy
NYU Langone cancels 'anti-governmental' humanitarian presentation
Students petition for clearer protections against ICE
Off Topic: DOGE is both misleading and inefficient
Professors sue Trump over crackdown on pro-Palestinian dissent
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
Beyond NYU: Merging music and advocacy
Beyond NYU: A Gallatin alum's journey to crafting Etsy
Beyond NYU: Pursuing public service from Gallatin to City Council
Opinion: NYC needs to invest in its community, not in a Cop City
Off Topic: DOGE is both misleading and inefficient
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community's right to free speech
Opinion: How to protect your mental health under a new Trump era
Opinion: The importance of critically consuming social media
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community's right to free speech
Editorial: NYU, step up
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
Guest Essay: NYU AAUP condemns detention of Mahmoud Khalil
Guest Essay: The call for a reparations committee
Guest Essay: At NYU, we cannot afford to be passive in the face of fascism.
Guest Essay: NYU is right to suspend students for rule violations
Guest Essay: In protest of NYU Langone
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN's mission
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on 'institutional restraint.' You won't believe who's on it.
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC's most disgraced mayor
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
Off Topic: DOGE is both misleading and inefficient
Off Topic: We must protect our libraries' federal funding
Off Topic: The disastrous new direction of the EPA
Off Topic: Patent abuse is to blame for the price of prescription drugs
Off Topic: The alt-right is lying about free speech
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
Staff Rants: Spooky season
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, Spain and the UK
Here's what you need to know from spring break in NYU Athletics
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
Women's basketball storms into a second consecutive national title
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women's basketball team
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
Basketball teams advance to Sweet 16, softball opening weekend and other news
Women's basketball ends season undefeated, wrestling and diving regionals and other news
Basketball teams win UAA Championships, baseball and tennis seasons begin and other news
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women's basketball team's monumental season
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
In the Huddle: Tristan How on his basketball career and this year's historic season
In the Huddle: Yam Yau shares his hockey history
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, California and London
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Shanghai
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, Washington, D.C. and Italy
What are Tisch dancers wearing?
4 NYC women-owned brands challenging male domination in fashion
5 takeout spots for a spring afternoon in Washington Square Park
Shop less, capsule wardrobe more
These star-studded fashion brands are here to stay
These star-studded fashion brands are here to stay
Give your bag a makeover with these 4 charms for spring
5 takeout spots for a spring afternoon in Washington Square Park
Out with the old, in with the glizzy
New eats near NYU: A vegan robot fast food chain
These Japanese teahouses near NYU stay true to matcha traditions
Hani’s Bakery and Cafe is a love letter to Serbian roots
What’s happening to St. Marks?
At the Fresh Fruit Festival, NYU students bring gay to the stage
These Japanese teahouses near NYU stay true to matcha traditions
What I didn’t say in my Common App essay
The NYU student bringing Rajasthani fashion to New York City
Ranked: NYU merch
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
Ranked: NYU lore
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
Ranked: Fast food near campus
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
Review: Ariana Grande radiates authenticity on ‘eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead’
Review: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ fails its mission
Q&A: Braden Bales has nothing to hide
Review: With Wallows, ‘More’ is better
The Brooklyn Museum reflects on 200 years and embraces change
5 books written by Irish authors
Books beyond Bobst: A gory dystopian novel, an eccentric love story and more
5 books to kick off Women’s History Month
4 books to read in celebration of Black History Month
Review: ‘Snow White’ fails to charm viewers
Review: ‘The Alto Knights’ is not worth your time
Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center earns LEED Platinum certification
Review: ‘Opus’ is a great watch — and nothing more than that
Review: ‘Black Bag’ turns the audience into the ultimate voyeur
Review: Ariana Grande radiates authenticity on ‘eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead’
Q&A: Braden Bales has nothing to hide
Review: With Wallows, ‘More’ is better
NYU Vocollision on quarterfinals and family ties
Review: Japanese Breakfast’s newest album is not just ‘For Melancholy Brunettes’
Review: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ fails its mission
At the Fresh Fruit Festival, NYU students bring gay to the stage
Review: ‘Amerikin’ offers a wild subversion of the American Dream
Review: Passionate music takes center stage at ‘Buena Vista Social Club’
Review: Heart and hilarity take center stage in The Classical Studio’s ‘Twelfth Night’
The Brooklyn Museum reflects on 200 years and embraces change
4 Central Park monuments and the historical women behind them
Review: This American sound artist’s exhibition bridges auditory divides
Review: The Met presents the everyday surrealism of Florida
Review: 80WSE’s political exhibition leaves viewers asking for more
Spring break adventures
On the Street: Food
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Cartoon: The commuter life
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
On the Street: Food
On the Street: Framing
On the Street: Solitude
On the Street: Love
On the Street: Winter break
Spring break adventures
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
In photos: Game on!
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Muslim prayer room vandalized, prompts hate crime investigation

NYU is investigating the incident, which took place just days after Eid celebrations, as a hate crime and act of Islamophobia.
Liyana Illyas, Staff Writer
April 5, 2025
Members of the Muslim community at NYU were left shocked and disturbed after a student discovered prayer mats soaked in urine and inappropriate graffiti etched onto the walls in a prayer room on Bobst Library’s lower floors Thursday. The university has since launched an investigation into the incident as a hate crime and act of Islamophobia, and said that those responsible would be subjected to “the most serious sanctions available.” 

The vandalism included chalked graffiti illustrating male genitalia, alongside the letters “AEPI” — which student groups claimed was in reference to the off-campus Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi, a group suspended in 2015 after being found responsible for hazing. NYU informed students and faculty in emails sent to the university community that the Department of Campus Safety and New York City’s Hate Crimes Task Force will investigate the desecration. 

Two hours after the incident was reported, several on-campus student groups — including the Muslim Student Association, Black Muslim Initiative and the Muslim Graduate Student Group — called the incident a hate crime and a “direct threat to our safety” in a post on Instagram. The groups demanded the immediate expulsion of the perpetrator, a public condemnation of the attack and a commitment to installing additional security cameras outside the prayer rooms in Bobst. Silver sophomore Khadyja Gueye, also a chairperson of MSA, said the incident is a result of the university’s failure to protect its Muslim students. 

“Let’s be honest, students know there are cameras on — when they go into a building they have to scan their IDs, so they know if they do something like that, it is easy for them to get caught,” Gueye told WSN. “But the fact they are comfortable enough to do something like that is because they feel like the university has given them that space and has allowed them to commit acts of Islamophobia without repercussion.”

Campus Safety head Fountain Walker condemned the desecration on Friday, calling it “hateful and repugnant.” In a post by NYU’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, the group accused President Linda Mills of enabling “anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic hate crime” and criticized her for not issuing a public condemnation of the incident. SJP referenced the New York City Police Department’s sweep of last year’s Gaza Solidarity Encampment outside Gould Plaza, when police arrested students, faculty and alumni during Maghrib prayer. 

Faiyaz Jaffer, the associate chaplain of Global Spiritual Life at NYU, said in a Thursday statement that the incident was part of a broader uptick in instances of Islamophobia “in the context of increasing governmental policies that marginalize and criminalize Muslim communities.” In the last few months, the Trump administration has cracked down on pro-Palestinian protests, detaining and revoking visas of at least nine noncitizen students and faculty at colleges across the United States.

The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement on Friday calling on the university, state and federal law enforcement to investigate the vandalism. CAIR-NY director Afaf Nasher called the incident a “vile act of desecration” and “a direct assault on the Muslim community” at NYU and in the country. 

“I had a meeting in the library earlier and I felt like even if I have to pray, I’m not going to go downstairs and pray — I’m going to actually go outside, cross the street and go to the Islamic Center prayer room to pray,” Gueye said. “But even doing that I was a bit hesitant, because when you’re praying, you’re in your most vulnerable state. You have to understand that anything could happen while you’re praying because it’s like you’re almost powerless.”

A group of Muslim student leaders on campus drafted a letter to the university, calling for the protection of Muslim students on campus and demanding immediate action to address the “wider anti-Muslim sentiment.” 

A Muslim student, who requested to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said news of the vandalism reached the Muslim community “during what was supposed to be a special time,” as it occurred during the second annual Eid Fest — an event hosted by NYU Shuruq in collaboration with the other Muslim student organizations. 

“We had to break the news to everybody that was there and you could just tell how sad everybody felt,” the student said. “It felt like this incident was a message to us that Muslims can’t be safe and that we can’t enjoy ourselves in that sense, as we’re celebrating our holiday.”

In the last year, NYU has added multifaith prayer spaces on campus “designed to provide accommodation for those of Islamic faith during Ramadan and for the quiet reflective practices of other faiths and spiritual communities.” However, for students like Gueye, the Thursday desecration elicited concern for their safety and has led them to be more “vigilant” and “wary” of their surroundings. 

“We need to show that, at the end of the day, Muslims have a voice in this community, we have a presence in the broader NYU community, and you can’t really get rid of us,” the student said. “You can’t discourage us from using the spaces that we deserve to use just as anybody else. Our presence is always going to be heard, this is not going to scare us. This is just going to motivate us to be who we are and to take up space as we should be.”

Contact Liyana Illyas at [email protected].

