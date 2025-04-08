The forgotten history of the Women’s House of Detention

Many NYU students know Greenwich Village as the heart of New York City’s LGBTQ+ community, but might not recognize the role of a local prison in its history. The Jefferson Market Library — NYU’s nearest branch of the New York Public Library — was formerly the site of a prison that confined women and LGBTQ+ people in poor conditions.

Founded in 1932, the Women’s House of Detention on 10 Greenwich Ave. held thousands of prisoners, many of whom were LGBTQ+ and working-class women of color, in addition to female activists arrested as political prisoners, including radical Catholic activist Dorothy Day and Black Panther Party members Angela Davis and Afeni Shakur. The prison officially closed its doors in 1971 due to increasing pressure by the surrounding community against its inhumane conditions, leading to the relocation of its incarcerated population to the then newly constructed Rikers Island facility.

Though the Jefferson Market Garden next to the library aims to honor the site’s history, it does not fully tell the story of the former prison’s history of violence — where LGBTQ+ women of color and trans masculine people were jailed for simply being LGBTQ+ or engaging in sex work.