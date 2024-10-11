Vendors on the block: The flavor and soul of a Bronx upbringing

The Bronx has the largest Hispanic population of all of the New York City boroughs, and there’s no place where this is better showcased than at these markets. As I pass tables draped in colorful cloths and stands decorated with national flags, the sound of salsa and bachata music fills the air. For me, spending time in the Bronx is a chance to connect even further with my Dominican roots and experience the world of Latinx culture that shines in my home borough.

However, it’s important to acknowledge the struggles that many of these vendors experience. Despite the value they bring to the community, vendors often rely on word-of-mouth and loyal customers to keep business going, especially when competing with larger food chains. Many vendors also operate in the gray area of legality due to the difficulty of obtaining permits, and often have to deal with tight regulations and threats of shutdown. During the pandemic, many food trucks were forced to close because of a decrease in customers. But in spite of these obstacles, vendors still show up every day and to preserve traditions that would otherwise be lost in the hustle and bustle of city life. Their resilience is a quiet form of strength that many overlook, but one that keeps our heritage alive.

Street vendors bridge the gap between the younger generation of Hispanic immigrants and their parents or grandparents. For those who immigrated to the Bronx, vendors provide a way for people to hold onto the familiar in an unfamiliar place. For those of us born in the United States, though, we don’t always have that same connection to our families’ homelands, markets give us a place to connect with where we come from, even if we’ve never been there ourselves.

As I’ve grown older, I’ve come to appreciate vendors more than I did as a child. I recognize the complex ways they uphold our cultural traditions while also understanding the difficulties they face. I’m grateful for the vendors in the Bronx who are keeping our culture alive — not with grand gestures, but with everyday interactions. As Hispanic Heritage Month ends, I hope we remember the value they bring to our communities — even from NYU, where a train ride to the Bronx takes about an hour, street vendors can offer the smells, sights and tastes of home for Latinx students. These vendors are the heart and soul of our neighborhoods, allowing future generations like mine to never forget where we came from.