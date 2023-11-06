Breeding entrepreneurship at NYU: Wesley Breed’s streetwear universe

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Two police vans and a white car are parked on the street besides a red STOP sign and a red DO NOT ENTER sign. A group of police standing around the vehicles are talking near police tape.
Lockdown lifted after shots fired near Tandon
A change dot org petition that states “Reinstate Dr. Zaki Masoud at N.Y.U. Langone Winthrop Hospital”
NYU Langone physician facing termination after reposting pro-Palestinian content
A rectangular rooftop garden filled with greeneries is set against the backdrop of the Midtown skyline views of Manhattan.
NYU places No. 3 in top 50 sustainable colleges ranking
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch, surrounded by green bushes in front of several pastel-colored buildings. On top of one building is a purple flag reading N.Y.U., and on top of another is a red flag reading W.S.N. The sky is colored with a pastel-pink gradient.
What to do this week: Marvel trivia night, meditation at Central Park and more
Brown shoes standing on top of a box under the Washington Square Arch.
The Soapbox: Humanitarian crisis in Gaza, health care in the UK, former premier dies in China
A crowd stands and applauds a speaker during the memorial held for the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.
Hundreds gather at Triangle Fire Memorial unveiling
Photo collage of two photos side by side. Left photo of Pro-Palestine protester waving a green, red, black, and white Palestinian flag. Right photo of Pro-Israel protesters standing with blue and white Israel flag.
NYU students respond to Israel-Palestine conflict at citywide protests
A group of protestors wearing green shirts with the words “S.O.S. SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET ” printed on them, march along a sidewalk. A woman on the right holds a sign that says “SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET”.
Village residents rally at Bobst to save local Morton Williams
A man stands in front of the fountain at Washington Square Park holding a sign labeled “Free Expression Not Suppression” with his other hand outstretched in a fist. A police officer dressed in uniform stands to the man’s right, facing him.
WSP artists claim uptick in law enforcement ‘intimidation’
A group of about 15 students holding a sign reading “Sunrise Movement N.Y.U.”
Student activists join thousands at March to End Fossil Fuels
Two Palestinian flags as well as a brown sign that reads, “NO PEACE ON STOLEN LAND,” in front of Bobst Library, which is a rust-colored building.
NYU rejects student demands to shut down Tel Aviv site at Bobst protest
Tel Aviv seaside. There is a beach and people swimming in the sea. There are tall buildings in the background.
NYU Tel Aviv students continue classes remotely with potential return in spring
The remnants of a poster showing the Israeli hostages who are missing stuck on a pillar in N.Y.U’s Stern School of Business. Behind the pillar is a white and purple N.Y.U. flag hanging on a building.
Students caught tearing down Israeli hostage posters may face disciplinary action
Three banners, each reading “Free Palestine,” “Shut Down N.Y.U. Tel Aviv” and “Cease-fire and De-cccupy,” hang from the staircases in the Bobst Library.
Students and faculty hold sudden pro-Palestine demonstration in Bobst
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
An illustration of a colorful portrait of Trinity Mouzon Wofford above black-and-white text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: A wellness entrepreneur’s journey from Violet to Golde
A man with his head tilted back holding a microphone on a stage in front of a large crowd under red lights. Behind them is a man on a guitar.
Beyond NYU: Del Water Gap on exploring creative vulnerability
A colorful portrait of Miguel Guerrero on top of text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: Building entrepreneurial success
A colorful illustration of Ryan Cole with lettering below displaying ‘Beyond NYU’
Beyond NYU: Enhancing sound in film and television
A colorful portrait of Lynne Feldman on top of ‘Beyond NYU’ title.
Beyond NYU: Crafting sound waves and creating communities
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
An illustration of a girl wearing a yellow hat, blue scarf, blue-and-white socks and yellow gloves walking in front of the Bobst Library entrance.
Fall accessories: A guide to (pumpkin) spicing up your outfits
A crowd on the street enjoying food with food stall tents on the sides of the road.
The must-try Japanese street foods from Japan Fes
A collage of three photos of young girls dressed in Halloween costumes.
The tricks and treats of Halloween thrifting
Heather Guo wears a blue cheongsam, showing how to secure it properly. She is standing in front of two clothing racks.
Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion
An illustration of purple and green rice crispy treats with web patterns in front of a yellow background. An illustration of a red cup holding a brown liquid, with a slice of apple with a worm in it placed on the cup’s edge on a purple background. An illustration of a liquid filled glass with eyeballs inside on a light purple background with dripping purple liquid. An illustration of brown circles on a light brown backdrop with black spiders on each of them.
Spook-ify these sweet recipes for your Halloween night
A store filled with shelves of candy, jelly bean dispensers, and lollipop stands.
Cure your Halloween candy cravings at these Greenwich Village institutions
A birds-eye view of a pumpkin spice latte on a white wicker table.
Pumpkin perk-fection: The best pumpkin spice drinks near campus
Three medicine boxes and one tube of ointment on top of a table.
As the weather cools, students lean into family medicinal practices
People are sitting around a table with red solo cups and bottles of Canada Dry. Some of them are holding paint brushes.
Need a creative safe space? The Collective has Black students covered
Two women dancing while surrounded by a cheering crowd.
Hispanic and Latine organizations come together through dance
A collage of two photographs. The photo on the left shows a group of people performing a ritual wearing red-and-yellow clothes, while the photo on the right shows a person dancing wearing a white robe.
NYU’s Quechua program empowers students to engage with the Andean community
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
From left to right: a model wearing a gray oversized jacket and a pair of gray oversized pants with white and yellow accents; a model wearing a free-form, white knitted top and a pair of gray shorts; a model wearing a black sequin dress with white accents.
Not your traditional runway show: Flying Solo breaks barriers at Paris Fashion Week
Multiple models dressed in a variety of clothing are sitting, standing or posing. The background is white and to the left of the photo is a camera and a canvas.
Paris Fashion Week: Fashion meets art at Jarel Zhang’s SS24 exhibition
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
A model wearing a baggy, red V-neck overshirt with two purple stripes on each sleeve and a purple letter W on the center walks on a runway. The model is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt under the overshirt, and baggy, red leather-like pants. The model wears two stud earrings, and black shoes. A model wearing a floor-length, denim button-up overcoat with only the top two buttons closed and jeans with the fly unbuttoned walks on a runway. The model is pregnant, with the open coat revealing a pregnant stomach. The model wears brown lace-up boots, with thumbs hooked in the pants’ pockets. A model wearing a black, seemingly leather, crop top, closed in the front by two buttons, walks on a runway. The model wears a white beanie and baggy, purple pans with big pockets on both legs. The model’s boxers are slightly visible above the pants. The model wears small, gold-colored hoop earrings, and brown lace-up boots.
WHENSMOKECLEARS brings ‘Uptown Couture’ to the runway
From left to right: a model walking down the runway in a blue blazer and teal high-low skirt; a model walking down the runway in a yellow one-piece body suit with a beige overcoat;; a model walking down the runway in a blue silky see-through dress.
Chuks Collins creates waves at New York Fashion Week
A black-and-white photo of the four members of The Beatles. They are all wearing suits. They appear to be raising their arms and waving. There are people behind them.
AI gave us the ‘last’ Beatles song
A girl smiling in a black shirt in front of a mic.
Q&A: Director and NYU alum Raven Jackson on the making of ‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’
Two men are performing on a stage with orange lighting. One of them is holding a guitar and standing in front of a mic (Will Taylor). The other man is sitting on a chair in front of a mic and holding a guitar (Nick Hill). The crowd is looking at them.
Review: ‘Flyte’ explores the bittersweet beginnings of new love
A person in a white dress stands holding a baby in a diaper. They are standing in the middle of green trees and foliage with a few houses in the background.
Review: ‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’ and meditating on the changes that define us
A bride and groom, both with dark brown hair, are standing behind a wedding cake, with bride and groom figures on top. There are white candles and white flowers on two sides of the cake, as well as a wreath with white flowers behind them.
Review: On the perils of premature womanhood in ‘Priscilla’
A collage of four illustrations of books titled Acts of Service, Couplets, everything I know about parties, dates, friends, jobs, life, love, and Stay True.
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a Pulitzer-winning memoir and more
An illustration of a girl sitting under a tree and reading. She is sitting on grass, wearing a purple top and blue jeans. The leaves on the tree are brown.
Recent literary releases for when you’re tired of fall festivities
A large crowd of people stand and walk around by blue, white and red tents. Behind the tent area is a white building with two banners that read “Brooklyn Book Festival.”
The Brooklyn Book Festival: A must-visit for literary lovers
An illustration of a person standing behind a podium and reading a book to two other people.
NYU’s creative writing department kicks off its fall 2023 reading series
An interior space surrounded on all sides by bookshelves. In the middle are two red chairs. In the background, a person wearing a black shirt stands in front of a bookshelf.
Independent bookstores that are better than the Strand
A black-and-white photo of a man holding a cup and resting his arm on a set of doors faces the camera. Behind him is a kitchen set and to his left are two people working with film equipment.
Q&A: Eden De Jesus on originality and urban lifestyle in filmmaking
An illustration of a purple teddy bear with a glowing red eye.
Review: ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ is classic nostalgia at its best
Two shirtless men, one in white shorts and the other in gray shorts, running on a track next to a green field.
Review: With ‘Census Designated,’ Jane Remover continues her stylistic evolution into shoegaze and grunge
Three men wearing black leather jackets and with identical shaggy haircuts. Two are wearing glasses and one is facing the camera and showing his teeth.
Review: blink-182’s ‘ONE MORE TIME…’ is a welcomed revitalization of 2000s pop-punk
Two posters, a red one with white text printed on it on the left, and a black one with red and white texts and a black and white portrait on the right, is posted on the entrance of a theater.
Review: ‘All The Devils Are Here’ summons Shakespeare’s villains
A blue marquee sign with the image of a rainbow outside of the Booth Theatre reading “Kimberly Akimbo.” Below the sign are two smaller signs, the top has a list crediting the creators of the musical and the bottom is a yellow sign that reads “Winner of 5 Tony Awards Including Best Musical”.
Review: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ tells an unexpected story of teenage adolescence
An illustration of a human-form collage of arboreal textures and human-figure illustrations.
NYU’s ‘Here Lies Love’ syllabus dives deep into the controversial musical
A group of people wearing black formalwear stands on an opera stage holding bouquets of flowers and clapping around a man wearing a blue suit with his hand over his heart looking up at the audience.
‘Furiosus’: NYU Casa Italiana opera tells a story of love, despair and madness
A Playbill with an image of corn on the cover is placed on top of a fabric bag. A button is pictured, with an image of corn and the text, “I got shucked on Broadway!”
Review: ‘Shucked’: How Broadway’s newest comedy subverts theater tropes
A white wall in a corridor with the words “Sanford Biggers Meet Me on the Equinox” printed on it. The corridor leads to an exhibition space.
Sanford Biggers’ ‘Meet Me on the Equinox’ reclaims repatriation
A still from the video game Return to Monkey Island depicts a locksmith wearing a pair of black goggles, standing behind the counter of a workshop. The workshop is decorated with various keys.
Review: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ is a nostalgic pirate adventure game
An illustration of a man holding a gun and wearing a khaki trench coat. Behind him there is a mill, and to the left there is text: “Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Season Two.”
‘Call of Duty’ brings subtle yet impactful changes with new season
Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise. The game has successfully blended familiar aspects of “Halo” with modern first-person shooter elements. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise
“Call of Duty: Vanguard,” the newest installment in the “Call of Duty” series, will be released on Nov. 5. The multiplayer beta, which allowed players to try the game’s multiplayer mode before release, proves to be promising despite a few issues. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ beta revives the first-person shooter
Letter from the editor: On celebration
Letter from the editor: On celebration
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
The “swap” and “drop” buttons on Albert displayed on a laptop screen, with the mouse hovering above the “swap” button.
Opinion: The case for extending the add/drop period
A wall covered with purple wallpaper and text saying “REIMAGINING THE LIBRARY’S FIRST FLOOR” above “MID-OCTOBER 2023.”
Opinion: Bobst’s construction is too disruptive for studying
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A glass sign that says “Walker Hotel” illuminated by yellow light bulbs above the entrance of the Walker Hotel.
Housing overflows returned to NYU, despite additional residence hall
A logo of the N.Y.U Office of Equal Opportunity being printed on a glass door. The interior of the office can be seen through the glass door.
NYU knew about allegations against former Athletics Director, source says
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
A line of women in purple pinnies and black shorts running on grass.
NYU women’s cross country team clinches first UAA victory
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
Six soccer players are running on a soccer pitch and smiling. Five of them are wearing white and purple soccer uniforms while one is wearing an orange uniform and goalkeeper gloves.
NYU women’s soccer lines up for a historic season
A girl in a blue sports bra with a number card on the front bites down on a medal.
NYU Drama student takes on the New York City Marathon for a cause
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage
An actor sitting in front of a mirror in a dressing room, wearing a black-and-white striped shirt and applying makeup with a brush.
Tisch Drama students call for cooling off exercises in acting classes
A reporter interview a rally attendee wearing a white shirt and a green jacket.
Video: Protesters, supporters clash ahead of Trump arraignment
SPONSORED: Test your tastebuds with Hot Ones™’ new peppery pop-up
SPONSORED: Test your tastebuds with Hot Ones™’ new peppery pop-up
Two police vans and a white car are parked on the street besides a red STOP sign and a red DO NOT ENTER sign. A group of police standing around the vehicles are talking near police tape.
Lockdown lifted after shots fired near Tandon
Carmo Moniz and Yezen Saadah Nov 6, 2023
A change dot org petition that states “Reinstate Dr. Zaki Masoud at N.Y.U. Langone Winthrop Hospital”
NYU Langone physician facing termination after reposting pro-Palestinian content
Maisie Zipfel, Deputy News Editor • Nov 6, 2023
An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route
An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route
Danny Arensberg, Photo Editor • Nov 6, 2023
A rectangular rooftop garden filled with greeneries is set against the backdrop of the Midtown skyline views of Manhattan.
NYU places No. 3 in top 50 sustainable colleges ranking
Bruna Horvath, Deputy News Editor • Nov 6, 2023
A black-and-white photo of the four members of The Beatles. They are all wearing suits. They appear to be raising their arms and waving. There are people behind them.
AI gave us the ‘last’ Beatles song
Holden Lay, Staff Writer • Nov 6, 2023
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Ania Keenan, Features Editor • Oct 27, 2023
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
Ethan Rendon, Staff Writer • Oct 27, 2023

Breeding entrepreneurship at NYU: Wesley Breed’s streetwear universe

Wesley Breed, Gallatin student and TikTok creator, has become an Asian streetwear pundit in NYU’s fierce fashion and social media scene.
Sabrina Lee, Identity & Equity Editor
Nov 6, 2023
There+is+a+man+sitting+on+a+bench+in+a+park.+He+is+wearing+a+brown+jacket+and+faded+white+pants.
Jason Alpert-Wisnia
Gallatin junior and content creator Wesley Breed. (Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)

In between classes and studying, Gallatin junior and fashion content creator Wesley Breed is in brand-deal meetings with media companies, or writing the script of his next closet tour TikTok.

Breed, who goes by @needforbreed on TikTok and Instagram, has accrued almost 300K and over 150K followers on each platform, respectively. His content, consistent in its clean editing and essay-like exposition, is diverse. Recently, he’s reviewed seasonal collections, like UNIQLO’s new HEATTECH LifeWear collection and demystified the luxury fashion and lifestyle conglomerate Ralph Lauren by charting the brand’s universe of sub-labels.

@needforbreed Stay comfortable as the weather gets colder with #UNIQLOHEATTECH, which is an innovative fabric that absorbs moisture from your body to generate and retain heat. Layer tastefully without the need for any unwanted bulk! #UNIQLO #LifeWear #UNIQLOpartner @UNIQLO USA #needforbreed ♬ Sunny Day – Ted Fresco

@needforbreed Did not know that about Club Monaco tbh #ralphlauren #poloralphlauren #fashion #mensfashion #womensfashion #needforbreed ♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox

TikTok’s algorithm, Breed says, is difficult to predict — much of the platform’s content can seem mindless, designed to provide momentary entertainment. But Breed attributes his account’s growth to thoughtful content with a clear narrative. 

“My content has always been longer and it’s always involved a very personal connection to me,” he said. “Having it as a story…it’s like you’ve come along with me.”

In Breed’s hometown, Longmeadow, Massachusetts, he said lacrosse-inspired preppy-wear was the style of choice. He began posting “Thrifting With Wesley” videos on TikTok during the pandemic, filming himself exploring his hometown’s vintage clothing scene that diverged from the buttoned-up presentation he was used to.

@needforbreed What was your best find of 2022? #thrift #thrifting #thrifted #vintage #fashion #needforbreed ♬ 180db_ [130] – Aphex Twin

@needforbreed Today we mourn the loss of Capcut greenscreen #fashion #mensfashion #womensfashion #postarchivefaction #korean #koreanfashion #asianfashion #needforbreed ♬ F.I.L.O (Instrumental) [12inch Ver.] – Nujabes

“It’s so cliche to say, but starting is the hardest part,” Breed said. “There was a time where I was putting so much time into these videos and they were getting no views. Luckily the views caught on. I feel very fortunate to have such…an immediate audience.”

Growing up with his Korean grandmother’s strong presence in his household kept Breed’s Korean skills in check. Now, while earning a Korean minor at NYU, he says that his familiarity with the language has helped him better understand the tsunami-like onset of Korean fashion, media and culture in the West—a phenomenon known as Hallyu or “Korean Wave.”

Breed’s been riding this wave too, as he’s begun to lean into Asian streetwear’s freshness and simplicity, citing the Seoul-based brand Andersson Bell as his current inspiration. The brand builds on the wearable, comfortable styles of Scandinavian fashion houses like Acne Studios and OUR LEGACY, for consumers in both Eastern and Western markets. 

In one video, Breed suggests other South Korean clothing brands like Andersson Bell for his followers to try. The designers he lists often flirt with traditional menswear conventions — brands such as WOOYOUNGMI, blackmerle and ADERERROR, which he called an “Asian streetwear giant.”

Breed transferred to NYU at the start of his sophomore year from Emory University, his parents’ alma mater. 

“I wasn’t really jiving with the flow of where other people were going,” he said. “I’ve just met so many more creatively driven people [at NYU] with a lot of stuff going on outside of school, which I think was very healthy for me.”

Members of Generation Z, like Breed, feel just as inclined to start businesses or become entrepreneurs as they do to work a corporate 9-to-5 job. Breed says that being at NYU and in the city has given him access to more business opportunities, making it easier for him to explore what his life could be like as a content creator while still chugging along with his responsibilities as a student. 

Despite the opportunities that flood his way, Breed is disciplined about prioritizing his school work before socializing and content creation. Right now, he’s figuring out whether he could make influencing a full-time gig, or if he should move into adjacent roles with a more steady stream of income, like joining fashion partnership teams at tech giants like Meta, for example. 

“I want to see if I can get to a point where I can sustain myself in New York just on social media after I graduate,” Breed said. “I don’t have to immediately go corporate after I graduate, but hopefully by that point, I can leverage my position to be in the media industry.”

Breed added that companies are always on the lookout for Gen Z creators who enable them to sensitively tap into youth markets by creating content that Gen Z will actually engaged with instead of what corporate executives imagine this group to be interested in. 

Breed spoke about his positive experience making a video with eBay that gave him almost full creative freedom. Being in the driver’s seat allows Breed and other creators to both have their work in a format suitable for corporate media usage, but that is still authentic to their personal brand. 

For now, Breed is actively learning in class and applying it in the real world. He’s meeting people passionate about the same things he is and having fun doing it. He’s light-hearted about his future and ready to take on what comes his way.

“My worst nightmare is that I’m an influencer at 35,” Breed laughed. “But then again, maybe culture will change and that will be normal. I have no idea what the future looks like.”

Jason Alpert-Wisnia contributed reporting.

Contact Sabrina Lee at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Sabrina Lee, Identity & Equity Editor
Sabrina Lee is a senior majoring in Journalism and Public Policy. Born and raised in Singapore, she is interested in evaluating questions of culture, identity and community in our changing world. Outside of work and school, she’s building Pinterest boards, cooking meals to replicate tastes from home, or perched on her fire escape.
Jason Alpert-Wisnia, Multimedia Editor
Jason Alpert-Wisnia is a junior majoring in photography and imaging at the Tisch School of the Arts, primarily focused on photojournalism and documentary photography. His photography ranges from coverage of professional sports, to political protests and music festivals. When he is not pounding the pavement with a camera in his hands, looking for the next story, you are likely to find Jason in a used bookstore looking for rare finds, or in the park reading. You can find him on Instagram @jasonalpertwisnia and contact him at [email protected].
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead  •  Donate  •  Tips  •  Off-Campus Housing
