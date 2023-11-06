Breeding entrepreneurship at NYU: Wesley Breed’s streetwear universe

Breed transferred to NYU at the start of his sophomore year from Emory University, his parents’ alma mater.

“I wasn’t really jiving with the flow of where other people were going,” he said. “I’ve just met so many more creatively driven people [at NYU] with a lot of stuff going on outside of school, which I think was very healthy for me.”

Members of Generation Z, like Breed, feel just as inclined to start businesses or become entrepreneurs as they do to work a corporate 9-to-5 job. Breed says that being at NYU and in the city has given him access to more business opportunities, making it easier for him to explore what his life could be like as a content creator while still chugging along with his responsibilities as a student.

Despite the opportunities that flood his way, Breed is disciplined about prioritizing his school work before socializing and content creation. Right now, he’s figuring out whether he could make influencing a full-time gig, or if he should move into adjacent roles with a more steady stream of income, like joining fashion partnership teams at tech giants like Meta, for example.

“I want to see if I can get to a point where I can sustain myself in New York just on social media after I graduate,” Breed said. “I don’t have to immediately go corporate after I graduate, but hopefully by that point, I can leverage my position to be in the media industry.”

Breed added that companies are always on the lookout for Gen Z creators who enable them to sensitively tap into youth markets by creating content that Gen Z will actually engaged with instead of what corporate executives imagine this group to be interested in.

Breed spoke about his positive experience making a video with eBay that gave him almost full creative freedom. Being in the driver’s seat allows Breed and other creators to both have their work in a format suitable for corporate media usage, but that is still authentic to their personal brand.

For now, Breed is actively learning in class and applying it in the real world. He’s meeting people passionate about the same things he is and having fun doing it. He’s light-hearted about his future and ready to take on what comes his way.

“My worst nightmare is that I’m an influencer at 35,” Breed laughed. “But then again, maybe culture will change and that will be normal. I have no idea what the future looks like.”