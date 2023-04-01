Ramadan through the eyes of NYU students

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
A document titled “A Student-Led Proposal to Enact the College Student Suicude Prevention Act (CSSPA)” on a purple gradient background.
SGA pushing for statewide suicide prevention policies in universities
A protester holds a mock newspaper called “The New York Crimes” with the headline “STOP THE PRESSES! FREE PALESTINE!”
Students protest media coverage of Israel-Hamas war at journalism career fair
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch, surrounded by green bushes in front of several pastel-colored buildings. On top of one building is a purple flag reading N.Y.U., and on top of another is a red flag reading W.S.N. The sky is colored with a pastel-pink gradient.
What to do this week: Drone shows, a vintage market and more
An S.A.T. a practice pamphlet sits alongside a book featuring the words S.A.T. Test Preparation on it, and other study items on a desk.
NYU considers reinstating standardized testing requirement
A person wearing a pair of black sneakers standing on top of a box under the Washington Square Arch.
The Soapbox: Thousands march in Argentina, temporary border controls in Germany, century-old waiters’ race in France
An email from N.Y.U.’s department of campus safety pasted on a purple background.
Campus Safety responds to wave of assaults near Washington Square Park
The emergency exit door at the entrance to a subway station. Behind the door there are security guards. The door has a sign that reads “Service Entry”.
Students wary of Hochul’s subway security plan
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
A woman wearing black stands between two speakers in front of a crowd of people holding signs and banners.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters march across Manhattan
Six people with microphones sit on a stage in front of a projector displaying information on the Center for an Urban Future.
Journalism prof. discusses public park funding at environmental conference
A document titled “A Student-Led Proposal to Enact the College Student Suicude Prevention Act (CSSPA)” on a purple gradient background.
SGA pushing for statewide suicide prevention policies in universities
An S.A.T. a practice pamphlet sits alongside a book featuring the words S.A.T. Test Preparation on it, and other study items on a desk.
NYU considers reinstating standardized testing requirement
The outside entrance of N.Y.U Langone Health’s main campus with a road sign in front of the modern building with a glass facade.
NYU Langone calls claims of withholding millions in tax breaks ‘disappointing’
Three students walk down the Grand Staircase in the Kimmel Center for University Life. A barrier is placed on the left side of the staircase.
‘It’s better than nothing’: NYU partially reopens Kimmel stairs
To the right there is a sign on a brick wall that reads, ‘New York University School of Law.’ Behind that wall is the entrance of a brick building.
SBA announces elections to replace members after resignation
A protester holds a mock newspaper called “The New York Crimes” with the headline “STOP THE PRESSES! FREE PALESTINE!”
Students protest media coverage of Israel-Hamas war at journalism career fair
A graphic of the first two pages of a legal opinion document on a purple background.
NYU moves to dismiss antisemitism lawsuit brought by Jewish students
Three security guards in blue uniforms congregate in front of the Grand Staircase in the Kimmel Center for University Life. A barrier is placed both on the top and bottom of the staircase.
Student gov’t passes resolution to reopen Kimmel steps
A lecture hall with students sitting in the foreground and two men sitting around a Palestinian flag.
NYU restricts SJP event access, citing admin concerns of ‘contentious speakers’ on college campuses
An image of a statement titled “Further Updates on Promoting Safety and Wellbeing” placed on a purple gradient background.
NYU says most conduct cases closed, announces security and outreach updates
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A man in a red velvet suit looks to the right next to a vintage music player. “BEYOND NYU” is in white font in the top left corner.
Beyond NYU: A shy guy’s transformation into Broadway success
A graphic featuring a woman in front of a red background with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: A global jazz singer’s journey to becoming a Grammy winner
A graphic featuring a black-and-white portrait of a man with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: Mastering movies and music videos
An image of Mir Hwang dressed in all black sitting on a white couch with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: Switching medicine for music business
A graphic featuring a black-and-white portrait of a man with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: How 2 brothers went from creating art to opening a gallery
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A girl sitting on a dormitory desk decorated with pictures and books.
How I learned to love reading again
An illustration of a star and crescent moon with a lantern hanging from the crescent moon. In the background is a mosque against a purple sky.
Ramadan through the eyes of NYU students
Sasha DuBose, in a blue apron and purple slippers, standing by a refrigerator and holding a white pot.
Growing an appetite for life: Loving and healing through food
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party, redefined
a collage of three drinks: a glass of manhattan on the left; a glass of cosmopolitan in the middle; a glass of spritz on the right.
Master your mocktails with these delicious drink recipes
A sewing machine on a desk with a peg board of other tools hanging above it.
Q&A: Cool-girl designer Kenza Iatrides on her clothing brand
Three images of colorful floral dresses are stitched together into a single scene with a green, leafy background.
‘The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion’ beautifully experiments with flowers as inspiration and material
Patterned and solid-colored nylon bags, laptop cases and lunchboxes on a pink background.
Baggu is the bag-u need
An illustration of a woman with red hair, a cream sweater and a green skirt poses happily in her thrifted clothes.
From jewelry to jackets: The ultimate guide to online thrifting
A person in a blue face mask and black apron is styling a client’s hair who is wearing a black barber’s cape and a black face mask. Hair equipment lines the tabletop in front of them.
The 4 best hair salons for a gender-affirming haircut
Sasha DuBose, in a blue apron and purple slippers, standing by a refrigerator and holding a white pot.
Growing an appetite for life: Loving and healing through food
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party, redefined
a collage of three drinks: a glass of manhattan on the left; a glass of cosmopolitan in the middle; a glass of spritz on the right.
Master your mocktails with these delicious drink recipes
Four girls occupy a dorm room kitchen with a coffee machine on the left, a dish rack next to it, a sink in the middle and an oven with food inside it on the right.
How a dorm kitchen brought me closer to my roommates
A bowl of grains with tofu and lettuce, with a hand squeezing a lemon over it. The sauces next to the bowl are “APPLE CIDER VINEGAR,” “PESTO,” “HOT SAUCE” and “Mustard.
Grain bowls are the quick and tasty scheduling solution you need
An illustration of a star and crescent moon with a lantern hanging from the crescent moon. In the background is a mosque against a purple sky.
Ramadan through the eyes of NYU students
An illustration of a pair of hands holding prayer beads on a black background.
Breaking fasts, building faith: The beauty of community during Ramadan
Five musicians sitting and holding a goblet drum, two jahlas, a mirwas and a tabla.
Songs of the sea: How an NYU professor’s ensemble musically maps cultural exchange
Image of a black man sitting in front of a yellow and white striped wall and next to an open computer.
Who is Alex Harsley? The East Village photographer who’s seen it all
Three metal boxes decorated as tenement buildings placed on the top of numerous concrete bricks.
Review: ‘Histories We Carry’ intertwines a New York and Latinx upbringing
Line of colorful tin cans arranged next to each other. From left to right: “GHOST” on a yellow and blue can, “BANG ENERGY” on a white and blue can , “C4” on a black and orange can, “ALANI NU” on a blue and mint green can, “MONSTER” on a black and neon green can, “CELSIUS” on an orange and white can, “JAVA MONSTER” on a brown can, “PRIME” on a pink and white can, “YERBA MATE” on a yellow and red can and “RED BULL” on a blue and tin can.
Ranked: Energy drinks
Six water bottles lined up against a white background.
Ranked: Water bottles
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Two people walk down the runway. One wears a quilt patchwork dress and the other wears a striped colorblocked dress.
IMPACT’s annual show champions sustainability but lacks organization
Two models with pink eyeshadow look into the camera. One is wearing a ginger wig, the other a blonde wig.
Frederick Anderson creates a mélange of blues, grunge and rock and roll
A group of models in different red, white and black outfits pose in front of a white backdrop.
Bishme Cromartie blends streetwear and avant-garde design
A model walking down a runway with a red dress that has a blue protruding hand and cat.
Abstract constructions and sleek streetwear take on NYFW
A group of models walks down a runway in a line. At the front of the runway, a model opens a black and white checkered cape to reveal a blue ruched mini dress with red stars.
Cultural commentary meets couture at first day of Global Fashion Collective
A girl sitting on a dormitory desk decorated with pictures and books.
How I learned to love reading again
A film still of a woman leaning on a bathroom sink and taking a picture of herself. To the left, a woman is peaking her head into the bathroom.
Review: ‘Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World’ is a brilliantly funny portrayal of 21st-century labor
An illustration of a mouth smiling with a flower in it emerging from dirt.
Review: Hozier’s ‘Unheard’ draws fans deeper into his conceptual art
Collage of four book covers. On the upper left is Asimov’s “Foundation,” on the upper right is Ishiguro’s “Never Let Me Go,” on the bottom left is Morelli’s “The Night Portrait” and on the bottom right is Biggs’ “A Life of Ones Own: Nine Women Writers Begin Again.”
Books beyond Bobst: A science-fiction novel, a multifaceted memoir and more
A collage of four movie posters. The upper left is a headshot of a man with his head down and the word MAESTRO above. The upper right is two men and a dog with the words “THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN” above them. The bottom left is a man with a sword next to him under the words “VALHALLA RISING.” The bottom right is two women collaged above a road with palm trees along the sides with the words “MULHOLLAND DRIVE.”
Inside the Boxd: ‘Maestro,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Valhalla Rising’ and ‘Mulholland Drive’
A girl sitting on a dormitory desk decorated with pictures and books.
How I learned to love reading again
Collage of four book covers. On the upper left is Asimov’s “Foundation,” on the upper right is Ishiguro’s “Never Let Me Go,” on the bottom left is Morelli’s “The Night Portrait” and on the bottom right is Biggs’ “A Life of Ones Own: Nine Women Writers Begin Again.”
Books beyond Bobst: A science-fiction novel, a multifaceted memoir and more
An illustration of a girl sitting under a tree and reading. She is sitting on grass, wearing a purple top and blue jeans. The leaves on the tree are brown.
6 books to read this Women’s History Month
Collage of four books: on the top left is “HEREAFTER: THE TELLING LIFE OF ELLEN O’HARA” in red and brown font on a burgundy background, with VONA GROARKE written in the bottom corner in red font. On the top right there’s a pink book on a light blue background, titled “THE EDIBLE WOMAN BY MARGARET ATWOOD” in white font. Bottom left there is a book cover titled “THEY’RE GOING TO LOVE YOU” in green font, with BY MEG HOWERY in pink font below. Bottom right is a white book cover on a red background titled “THE COURSE OF LOVE BY ALAIN DE BOTTON” in black and blue cursive.
Books beyond Bobst: Heartbreaking tales of family, an untraditional romance and more
A collage of four books: at the upper left is Lauren’s Elkin’s “Flâneuse” placed on a light green background, at the upper right is Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” placed on a dark red background, at the lower left is Mieko Kawasaki’s “Breasts and Eggs” placed on a brown background, on the lower right is Annie Ernaux’s “Exteriors” placed on a dark green background.
Books beyond Bobst: 2 Japanese novels, a book of journal entries and more
A film still of a woman leaning on a bathroom sink and taking a picture of herself. To the left, a woman is peaking her head into the bathroom.
Review: ‘Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World’ is a brilliantly funny portrayal of 21st-century labor
A collage of four movie posters. The upper left is a headshot of a man with his head down and the word MAESTRO above. The upper right is two men and a dog with the words “THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN” above them. The bottom left is a man with a sword next to him under the words “VALHALLA RISING.” The bottom right is two women collaged above a road with palm trees along the sides with the words “MULHOLLAND DRIVE.”
Inside the Boxd: ‘Maestro,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Valhalla Rising’ and ‘Mulholland Drive’
A photograph of a screaming woman running through a green, empty field in a white blood-stained dress.
Review: Unfortunately, ‘Immaculate’ doesn’t live up to its name
A cartoon panda with a straw hat and a red cape winds up a punch to a flying green stingray on a black background with a yellow flash.
Review: ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ lacks what made its predecessors so charming
Black and white photo of a man in a fuzzy zip-up jacket and glasses looks up to the right.
Q&A: Filmmaker Neo Sora on capturing Ryuichi Sakamoto’s final performance
An illustration of a mouth smiling with a flower in it emerging from dirt.
Review: Hozier’s ‘Unheard’ draws fans deeper into his conceptual art
Singer Kacey Musgrave sitting on the floor and hugging a guitar against a white background.
Review: ‘Deeper Well’ is the embodiment of emotional spring cleaning
Several people perform on a stage with instruments while fire blazes in the background.
Fall Out Boy’s latest MSG performance proves that punk rock is not dead
Four people on a stage playing instruments. A crowd watches them from the audience.
Q&A: Punchlove on its debut album ‘Channels’
An illustration of Ariana Grande facing away and leaning against another version of herself.
Review: Ariana Grande isn’t perfect, and neither is ‘eternal sunshine’
Seven people wearing medieval outfits dancing on a stage.
Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ does celebrity casting right
A bearded Indian man wearing a blue suit kneels between the white words “Vir Das Mind Fool.” There are gold designs depicting clowns, microphones and mountains bordering the frame.
Award-winning comedian Vir Das brings India to Carnegie Hall in his ‘Mind Fool’ Tour
People standing in front of a stage with theater decor. There are brown cardboard that have trees and tree branches on them surrounding the stage.
Review: Rattlestick Theater holds first annual ‘Ratcracker’ fundraiser
Fake snow falls around a group of ballet dancers dressed in light blue costumes who stand on a stage that is designed to look like a forest covered in snow.
‘The Nutcracker’ is worth your time this December
A man wearing a top hat being lit up by a spotlight. Around him are various people all looking up toward him.
Review: 2023’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street’ revival brings more than blood and guts
A painting with clothes hanging on a clothesline against an orange sky/background and a toilet on the right. On the bottom are the words “llevo mi destino cosido al cuerpo luego lo lavo.”
‘Magali Lara: Interior Landscapes’ exhibits the work of one of Mexico’s most prolific female artists
A pair of glass doors with the words “COPY MACHINE MANIFESTOS.”
Review: ‘Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines’ celebrates the bold and beautiful
Three people sitting in front of a screen with bright, colorful strokes.
Review: ‘Harold Cohen: AARON’ proves that art needs a human touch
The interior of an art gallery. On the wall closest to the viewer, there is a framed lace bra and a painted portrait of a woman.
Review: ‘Herstory’ is the perfect exhibition to see this Women’s History Month
Museum display with headline “MARTA MINUJÍN: ARTE! ARTE! ARTE!” in green and red. Under the headline a glass display has a fabric sculpture of multicolored stripes.
Review: ‘Marta Minujín: Arte! Arte! Arte!’ explores the meaning of life through mattresses
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Opinion: Dramatically increasing law enforcement in NYC subways is not the answer to safety concerns
An illustration of an orange bobcat sitting in an inflatable pool studying.
Opinion: Spring break couldn’t have come at a worse time
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Opinion: NYU Votes needs to take more initiative this election season
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Opinion: Dramatically increasing law enforcement in NYC subways is not the answer to safety concerns
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
An illustration of an older man with a mustache and glasses, wearing a light blue shirt and navy blazer. Behind him are antiques and face designs.
Opinion: Renaming the Steinhardt school is long overdue
A neon purple L.E.D. sign saying “N.Y.U. TISCH” in a hallway that has white walls with several framed pieces hung on it.
Opinion: Drama students should be able to choose their preferred studio
An illustration of a black graduation cap with a purple tassel on top of three books in a pile. The books are blue, red and green and the pile is falling over. The background is purple with dollar bills scattered all around.
Opinion: Covering course fees is a necessary step toward affordability
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
An illustration of an orange bobcat sitting in an inflatable pool studying.
Opinion: Spring break couldn’t have come at a worse time
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Opinion: NYU Votes needs to take more initiative this election season
A person sitting in front of a laptop whose screen is displaying a sexual assault prevention training portal.
Opinion: NYU’s sexual respect training is inadequate
An illustration of several anthropomorphic white rabbits applying for internships, talking on the phone, displaying their resumes, and shaking hands with someone, in front of a black and yellow background.
Opinion: All NYU schools should offer embedded internships
Exterior shot of a Starbucks with two glass doors. The green Starbucks logo is visible through the top window.
Opinion: NYU must cut ties with Starbucks
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
A front entrance with the text “Electric Lady Studios” written in a retro white font on two reflective walls.
‘An exploitative environment’: The interns behind Electric Lady Studios
The exterior of the Morton Williams Supermarket, with a prominent red lettering that reads Morton Williams at the top of the building and the phrase The Fresh Marketplace beneath it.
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
An illustration of purple players participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on a yellow background.
Men’s volleyball honors seniors, track and field win multiple meets and other news
A softball player in a black-and-purple uniform in the process of hitting a ball.
NYU softball gears up for a promising season
An illustration of one woman running, one playing basketball and one kicking a soccer ball.
NYU students continue the fight for women in sports
An illustration of purple players participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on a yellow background.
Women’s basketball wins national championship, men’s swimming completes season with highest-ever finish and other news
Members of the N.Y. U. women’s basketball team celebrate with each other on a basketball court.
NYU women’s basketball wins national championship undefeated
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch shown from a low angle. Around and behind the arch are cells and a DNA strand.
The Research Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party, redefined
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
A crowd of people dance on a dance floor with their hands up. A disco ball hangs from the ceiling, and the room is basked in pink-ish purple light.
From prom to Pier 60: Violet Ball brings nostalgia to the dance floor
Groups of people stand between the basketball courts in the Paulson Center, with teams wearing matching colored shirts.
Schools clash at NYU All-University Games
A large crowd filled by lion dancers and other people standing while red and yellow confetti is falling.
New York City welcomes the Year of the Dragon
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
A crowd of people dance on a dance floor with their hands up. A disco ball hangs from the ceiling, and the room is basked in pink-ish purple light.
From prom to Pier 60: Violet Ball brings nostalgia to the dance floor
Groups of people stand between the basketball courts in the Paulson Center, with teams wearing matching colored shirts.
Schools clash at NYU All-University Games
A large crowd filled by lion dancers and other people standing while red and yellow confetti is falling.
New York City welcomes the Year of the Dragon
A woman in a pink jacket with black glasses, surrounded by individuals in green shirts, claps during a protest being held to save the Morton Williams supermarket. In the background, there are blue signs that read, “Union Strong Local 342.”
The people and patrons of Greenwich Village’s local Morton Williams supermarket
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
A brightly lit table filled with Mexican food including burritos, tacos, tortilla chips.
SPONSORED: Make your Super Bowl Sunday taco-tastic with Dos Toros Taqueria catering
SPONSORED: Test your tastebuds with Hot Ones™’ new peppery pop-up
SPONSORED: Test your tastebuds with Hot Ones™’ new peppery pop-up
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
EDITOR'S PICKS
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Letter from the editor: On change
LATEST
A document titled “A Student-Led Proposal to Enact the College Student Suicude Prevention Act (CSSPA)” on a purple gradient background.
SGA pushing for statewide suicide prevention policies in universities
Adrianna Nehme, News Editor • Apr 1, 2024
A girl sitting on a dormitory desk decorated with pictures and books.
How I learned to love reading again
Diana C. Sánchez González, Staff Writer • Apr 1, 2024
A film still of a woman leaning on a bathroom sink and taking a picture of herself. To the left, a woman is peaking her head into the bathroom.
Review: ‘Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World’ is a brilliantly funny portrayal of 21st-century labor
Nolan Morris, Contributing Writer • Apr 1, 2024
A protester holds a mock newspaper called “The New York Crimes” with the headline “STOP THE PRESSES! FREE PALESTINE!”
Students protest media coverage of Israel-Hamas war at journalism career fair
Mariapaula Gonzalez, Staff Writer • Apr 1, 2024
An illustration of a mouth smiling with a flower in it emerging from dirt.
Review: Hozier’s ‘Unheard’ draws fans deeper into his conceptual art
Eleanor Jacobs, Staff Writer • Apr 1, 2024
FEATURES
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
Dharma Niles, Deputy News Editor • Mar 12, 2024
A front entrance with the text “Electric Lady Studios” written in a retro white font on two reflective walls.
‘An exploitative environment’: The interns behind Electric Lady Studios
Julia Diorio, Music Editor • Feb 20, 2024

Ramadan through the eyes of NYU students

This Ramadan, students share their experiences as well as grievances as they observe the holy month away from home.
Gabriel Giacomelli, Contributing Writer
Apr 1, 2024
An+illustration+of+a+star+and+crescent+moon+with+a+lantern+hanging+from+the+crescent+moon.+In+the+background+is+a+mosque+against+a+purple+sky.
Yezen Saadah
(Illustration by Yezen Saadah)

During Ramadan, Muslims around the world congregate to celebrate the month-long celebration through prayer, fasting, reflection and community. Ramadan is the ninth and most venerated month of the Islamic calendar, with many Muslims considering it a time for believers to grow closer to their faith and community by fasting from dawn until sunset, actively refraining from sinful activities and giving charity to those in need. 

“It is a month of ibadah, remembering Allah, and getting closer to your religion,” said CAS first-year Abdul Mendahawi.

During the holy month, Muslims typically wake up before dawn to eat suhoor, the pre-fasting meal, and after sunset, they break their fast during iftar. This routine is followed throughout the month and is concluded with Eid al-Fitr — the Holiday of Breaking the Fast — which is celebrated in various ways across different cultures with elaborate cuisine, family gatherings and events. 

“It is a month of re-finding ourselves after being lost for a year,” Tisch first-year Zunaira Ahmad said. “It is a chance to reconnect with family and friends.”

On campus, the Islamic Center at NYU is the center of most celebrations, as students, staff and visitors come together to observe the month. Located on the fourth floor of the Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life, it is the primary point of congregation for NYU and many non-NYU Muslims and is where prayers and iftars are held during Ramadan. It is fully self-funded, relying primarily on donations with no financial support from NYU. Led by Khalid Latif — NYU’s chaplain and the executive director of its Islamic Center — the center is an essential place for Muslim students, as it provides them with a safe community and a sense of belonging. 

“The Islamic Center here is great,” CAS sophomore Sophia Dabsheh said. “They hold iftar every single day. They also hold maghrib prayer, isha prayer and taraweeh prayer.”

Dabsheh is a frequent contributor to the Islamic Center’s events, and to the Muslim Student Association, one of many student-led Muslim groups on campus. NYU’s Muslim Student Association also serves to advocate for Muslim students on campus. According to Dabsheh, students have access to a new prayer room space in Bobst Library, and also extended time at the Paulson Center gym during Ramadan.  

“There are a lot of different programs the Muslim Student Association and the Islamic Center hold for students here,” Dabsheh said. “There is always something to go to. If you want to have someone to talk to, as well, they are very open. It is a very welcoming community.”

Since community is an essential aspect of Ramadan, fasting away from home can be more challenging. Typically, students gather to eat suhoor and iftar with their families, and they find comfort in observing the holiday with their loved ones. At NYU, students are required to become more self-sufficient, and find a community of their own.

“It’s a lot of independence, but it is nice,” Mendahawi said. “I love being with my friends. There is a million percent a community for me. They are family.”

For international students, the transition can be even more difficult, as they must not only celebrate far from home, but also assimilate to a completely different environment. Aziz Maher, a graduate student in the School of Global Public Health, is an international student from Saudi Arabia, and this is his first time celebrating Ramadan outside of his home country. 

“I thought it was going to be something very hard, and I thought it would be very lonely and strange,” Maher said. “But actually no, what I am noticing and experiencing is the opposite. I feel like I am almost home.”

Without a doubt, Ramadan can take a physical and mental toll on students, as fasting can impact academic performance and being away from home for the holiday can be challenging. Despite NYU’s efforts, some students feel the university could be more supportive. 

“I feel as if a lot of students at NYU are scared to reach out to their professors,” Dabsheh said. “For exams, for example, we do not get accommodations, we don’t get longer time. Or maybe we want an 8 a.m. lecture recorded, or maybe extended hours for homework, because our brains only function after sunset.” 

Though the university does have an extensive policy regarding religious accommodations — such as including “inclusive language” in syllabi and a stated, required support from faculty — many students still feel a disconnect between themselves and staff regarding Ramadan.

“Prayer should not be rushed, and taraweeh is very late,” Ahmad added. “Forcing us to find other masjids outside NYU is very inconvenient and unsafe that late at night.” 

Ramadan at NYU will never be like it is at home. However, students manage to work around obstacles and cherish the experience they have at school. Though most of the NYU community does not celebrate Ramadan, the values practiced throughout the month remain relevant to all. As Muslims reflect and grow closer to those around them, take it as an opportunity to do the same, as New York City’s fast-paced environment can sometimes make us lose track of ourselves. 

Most importantly, Ramadan Kareem to those celebrating.

Contact Gabriel Giacomelli at [email protected]
Leave a comment
About the Contributor
Yezen Saadah, Deputy Managing Editor
Yezen Saadah is a sophomore studying cinema studies, journalism and Middle Eastern studies. He's a lover of cinema, history, art and literature, and he enjoys writing about pretty much anything. If he isn't in the newsroom or at the movies, he's probably just trying to enjoy his day off. Contact him on Instagram @yezen.saadah, Twitter @yezen_saadah and — most importantly — Letterboxd @Yezen, or just send tips to [email protected].
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead  •  Donate  •  Tips  •  Off-Campus Housing
Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead
© 2024 Washington Square News • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 