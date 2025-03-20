These Japanese teahouses near NYU stay true to matcha traditions

Walking down West Fourth Street, you’ll find many students running to class, calling friends and responding to emails — all with a matcha latte in their hand. Like coffee and chai, matcha has earned its spot as a caffeine staple for New Yorkers. From Magnolia Bakery’s special edition Matcha Banana Pudding to Blank Street Coffee’s PB&J Matcha released earlier this week, quirky matcha drinks and desserts have made waves all over the city.

Traditionally, matcha is prepared by first sifting the powder and then whisking it with hot water. This slow, meticulous practice aims to inspire peace and mindfulness — a stark contrast to the fast-paced beverage preparation that New Yorkers are used to. Matcha first originated in Tang Dynasty China, before a Zen Buddhist monk brought tea seeds to Japan in the 12th century.

Just around the corner from NYU’s Alumni Hall, Japanese teahouse Cha-An follows the ethos of “omotenashi,” the Japanese principle of mindfulness and selflessness — reflected through the staff’s warm hospitality. Founded by Tomoko Yagi in 2004, Cha-An was created to introduce New Yorkers to the traditional world of Japanese tea and “wagashi,” or bite-sized confectionery desserts that balance out the bitter flavor of matcha.

Unlike grab-and-go cafes around the city, Cha-An offers a more slow-paced, upscale dining experience. The $11.70 classic matcha, which I ordered hot, was earthy and calming as expected — but the $13 deluxe latte stood out with its additional scoop of matcha ice cream, which added a satisfying creaminess to the drink. Another menu highlight is the Mochi Mochi, which featured shiratama mochi, matcha ice cream, red beans and brown sugar syrup. The mochi served as a chewy canvas for the slightly bitter matcha and the sweetness of the syrup. The whisked matcha affogato was a dynamic blend of slightly bitter matcha ice cream, contrasted with orange liqueur and crunchy coconut matcha crisps.

While matcha culture is rooted in Japan and China, the deliberate, thoughtful practice of its preparation appeals to a wide variety of people. Tucked away on Sullivan Street in SoHo, Sorate is a Japanese teahouse owned by Italy native Silvia Mella, who fell in love with matcha after a solo road trip through Japan.

“I discovered a teahouse in the countryside,” Mella told WSN. “The tea ceremonies grounded me because they made me pay attention to the smell of the tea and the sound of the water boiling.”

Sorate only seats four people at a time, consistently drawing long lines out the door. The teahouse’s quiet atmosphere, mellow lighting and smooth jazz music, typical of many Japanese teahouses and izakayas, encourages customers to fully experience the aroma of the tea. The decor is minimalistic — navy blue shelves are lined with traditional Japanese teapots, cups and containers of matcha powder.

The menu features a blend of Japanese and Italian cuisine with matcha lattes prepared cappuccino-style, along with items like black sesame gelato and matcha tiramisu. To experience matcha in its purest form, Mella recommends drinking it the traditional way — without milk, just with water. Alongside the matcha — which ranges from $5.50 to $10 and is carefully whisked in hot water — Mella served me an Italian-inspired wagashi: a crisp chocolate tart with sweet tiramisu creme, infused with bitter matcha powder and topped with a raspberry.

The best time to visit Sorate is on weekend mornings, when the teahouse is quieter. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City by sitting down at a Japanese teahouse to appreciate the origins of matcha and experience it in its most authentic form.

