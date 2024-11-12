5 tea-rrific spots for chai near campus

You’ve seen chai on drink menus all over the city. From campus staples like The Bean to global chains like Dunkin’, a growing number of businesses have a stake in the chai latte game. South Asian food establishments, however, are pushing the boundaries and providing a range of drinks and snacks that go beyond the classic chai. With sweet and savory pastries and uniquely flavored drinks, these South Asian cafes are breaking the mold, one cup of chai at a time.

Hidden Grounds Chai & Coffee House

36 Third Ave.

Located just a block away from Third Avenue North, Hidden Grounds is a solid spot for Indian-inspired drinks and baked goods for a reasonable price. In addition to offering many types of chai like rose and caramel, the cafe shines through with its coffee, from the New Orleans Brew to the Masala Filter Coffee. Don’t miss Hidden Grounds’ Gulab Jamun Donuts, inspired by the sugary, syrup-soaked Indian confection. The donuts’ sweetness is topped with fun icing flavors like blueberry and pistachio, making them the perfect sweet treat to kick off your morning.

The Chai Spot

156 Mott St.

With its colorful decorations, traditional carpets and low couches, The Chai Spot aims to bridge the gap between South Asian and American cultures. Its comfortable setting offers a unique cafe environment — one that encourages relaxation and community building, as opposed to the individualized work environment of many New York City cafes. The Chai Spot, which describes itself as a “social enterprise,” gives half of its profits to projects that support women and children in Pakistan. It serves many types of chai and other teas, from the hot Butter Chai, Coconut Rose Chai and Traditional Cardamom Chai to the Orange Blossom Green Iced Tea and Thai Iced Tea.

The Hideout Chai Bar

42 Rivington St.

The Hideout Chai Bar lives up to its mysterious name, home to a modern interior and a variety of teas, from chai to Japanese hojicha. The culinary influences of cafe founder Christopher Bunet — who has a background in fine dining — are evident throughout the menu. Customers can buy flights of tea, served on a wooden tray like a beer tasting, along with a few sweet and savory items and six-packs of tea starting at $35. The Hideout offers five different teas brewed with oat milk, one of which is chai. Thanks to its calming atmosphere, The Hideout is a great place to study, unwind and snag an aesthetic shot for your next Instagram story.

Kolkata Chai Co.

60 Kenmare St.

You might have seen this cafe on Instagram after Indian American comedian Hasan Minhaj, now a Kolkata Chai Co. partner, offered free chai to audience members after his shows earlier this year. Named after the capital of India’s West Bengal state, this cafe offers both chai and coffee, but perhaps most notably, a variety of savory Indian foods. The $4 vegetable samosas are served with mint and tamarind chutney — a complement to one of the cafe’s soothing, herbaceous chais. Kolkata Chai Co. also serves breakfast paratha, which is a soft flatbread filled with fluffy eggs, herbs and spices — perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or for curling up with a cup of chai.

