7 recipes that turn dining hall staples into elevated meals

An N.Y.U. flag hangs above the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. Cars line the road to the right of the building and an entrance to Washington Square Park can be seen in the background.
Sony launches $7.5 million partnership with Steinhardt
(Courtesy of Dylan Campana)
Students demand committee to investigate racial injustice at NYU
The Soapbox is a weekly news column rounding up stories worth reading for a global university. (Max Van Hosen and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
The Soapbox: Flash floods in Argentina, ship collision in the UK and new AI laws in Spain
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Animals and AI could have a human-like conscience, NYU study finds
(Samson Tu for WSN)
‘Better than most’: NYU receives B grade on antisemitism report
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Courtesy of Philip Pantitanonta)
City Council candidates take on student questions at NYU Dems forum
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Over 1,000 rally for women’s rights in Washington Square Park
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Researchers protest Trump cuts to funding in Washington Square Park
Agitator joins mayoral candidates Scott Stringer and Jessica Ramos onstage. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Anti-Trump agitator crashes climate town hall
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
(Samson Tu for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Dozens protest onslaught of pro-Palestinian student suspensions
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Admin responds to nonprofit criticizing updated student conduct policy
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
‘Collective punishment’: NYU suspends 13 students after pro-Palestinian sit-in
(Courtesy of Aneesa Sheikh)
Beyond NYU: Merging music and advocacy
(Courtesy of Chris Maguire)
Beyond NYU: A Gallatin alum’s journey to crafting Etsy
(Courtesy photo by Elise Swain)
Beyond NYU: Pursuing public service from Gallatin to City Council
(Courtesy of Sawyer Baird)
Beyond NYU: Shaping workplace culture through hospitality
(Courtesy of Brooklyn Horror Film Festival)
Beyond NYU: Bridging the gap between business and film
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Up for Debate: Is college worth the debt?
(Simon Tan for WSN)
Opinion: NYU is complicit in Trump’s pro-Palestinian crackdown
Lower half of a person in front of a market holding a yellow Wegmans tote bag.
Opinion: Budget cuts on social programs will starve Americans
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: NYU AAUP condemns detention of Mahmoud Khalil
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Opinion: Cancel culture blurs accountability and annihilation
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of France, Spain and the UK
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU women’s and men’s tennis teams look ahead to end of season
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU wrestler heads to NCAA championships for 4th consecutive year
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
(Courtesy of the NYU Stern Rugby Club)
NYU Stern Rugby Club sets up for the spring season
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Sweet 16, softball opening weekend and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s basketball ends season undefeated, wrestling and diving regionals and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams win UAA Championships, baseball and tennis seasons begin and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Tristan How on his basketball career and this year’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Yam Yau shares his hockey history
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A talk with thrower Kai Aravena
(Levi Langley for WSN)
In the Huddle: Janie Cooper on her yearlong racing season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Shanghai
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, Washington, D.C. and Italy
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Washington, D.C. and Sydney
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
How to celebrate Pi Day the right way
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
What I didn’t say in my Common App essay
(Joey Cheung, Kyra Reilley, and Evan Tong for WSN)
7 recipes that turn dining hall staples into elevated meals
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
5 student magazines highlighting music, literature, travel and more
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
These 7 vinyl listening bars are making music the main course
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The NYU student bringing Rajasthani fashion to New York City
Vanessa Wallace, Savage X Fenty Chief Marketing Officer (Courtesy of Marissa Serrano)
Championing inclusivity and innovation: a conversation with Savage x Fenty CMO Vanessa Wallace
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
This up-and-coming fashion retailer is reshaping the high-fashion shopping experience
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
3 Black-owned designer brands to explore in NYC
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Designer bag dupes that will make you say ‘take my money’
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
(Joey Cheung, Kyra Reilley, and Evan Tong for WSN)
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
I asked ChatGPT for a cookie recipe, here’s what happened
(Evan D’Souza for WSN)
5 fulfilling restaurants to break your fast during Ramadan
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The NYU Dillagi South Asian dance team during practice. (Emma Foley for WSN)
NYU’s multicultural dance teams cultivate connection and encourage cultural exploration
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Wearing my food on my sleeve
(Emma Foley for WSN)
The forgotten history of NYC’s Black cowboys
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Courtesy of IMDb)
‘Mickey 17’ is a frenetic, uproarious hit
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: This American sound artist’s exhibition bridges auditory divides
(Gabriel Vasconcellos for WSN)
Review: Heart and hilarity take center stage in The Classical Studio’s ‘Twelfth Night’
(Courtesy of Hulu)
Review: ‘Devil in the Family’ exposes Ruby Franke — but lets her husband off the hook
(Courtesy of Epitaph Records)
Review: Architects get experimental on ‘The Sky, The Earth & All Between’
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A gory dystopian novel, an eccentric love story and more
(Mehr Kotval for WSN)
5 books to kick off Women’s History Month
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
4 books to read in celebration of Black History Month
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
Review: From the battles to the bedroom, ‘Onyx Storm’ was rushed and unsatisfying
(Courtesy of IMDb)
(Courtesy of Hulu)
(Courtesy of Neon)
Q&A: Costume designer of ‘The Monkey’ discusses fashioning horror
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Review: ‘Zero Day’ should be impeached
(Courtesy of Utopia)
It’s LGBTQ+ — but without the coming out story
(Courtesy of Epitaph Records)
(Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)
Review: ‘SALVATION’ is relentless, daunting and convoluted
(Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)
Review: LISA’s ‘Alter Ego’ is an exciting debut with questionable substance
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Review: Tate McRae ascends to pop princess status in ‘So Close to What’
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
8 of our favorite film scores
(Gabriel Vasconcellos for WSN)
(Courtesy of the Brooklyn Academy of Music)
Review: ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ brings new life to the drama genre
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Review: ‘Redwood’ spotlights the roots of resilience
(Courtesy of Roundabout Theatre Company)
Review: In ‘English,’ the fight to learn a new language perseveres
An illustration of a hand holding a nutcracker on a blue background scattered with snowflakes.
Let out of the doll box: My retirement from ‘The Nutcracker’
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: This American sound artist’s exhibition bridges auditory divides
(Erwin Chen for WSN)
Review: The Met presents the everyday surrealism of Florida
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: 80WSE’s political exhibition leaves viewers asking for more
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Review: Exhibition at La Maison Française challenges the definition of art
(Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Review: MoMA exhibition highlights the woman who shaped the modern art world
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
In photos: Game on!
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
In photos: An unforgettable night at the Violet Ball
(Julia Smerling, AnMei Deck, Alisia Houghtaling and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Love
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Behind the scenes at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
An aerial view of an autumn field with a runway and body of water, with factories and suburbs on the left.
How to legally fly a drone in NYC
A person stands on stage staring into the distance. They have dark hair and wear a black fur shawl.
For Hannah Weisz, performance is resistance
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: How to find your best college fit
SPONSORED: Navigating mental health as a student: How Mid City TMS can support you
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
7 recipes that turn dining hall staples into elevated meals

Add some variety to normally monotonous dining hall items with these creative recipes engineered to satisfy any craving.
Kyra Mehta, Contributing Writer
March 14, 2025
(Joey Cheung, Kyra Reilley, and Evan Tong for WSN)

After a long day of classes and walking around the city, the last thing you want to do is eat the same dining hall meal you have for dinner every day. Instead, switch up your daily menu and experiment with food items from every station. Take our recipes for face value or as inspiration to harness your inner chef.  

Sweetgreen Harvest Bowl Dupe

(Joey Cheung and Evan Tong for WSN)

While sweetgreen is one of the most popular bowl chains around NYU, it isn’t always worth its price. Just a few simple ingredients and a delectable dressing will do the trick. Portions can be tailored to your discretion, so personalize at your leisure. 

Dining hall: The Marketplace at Kimmel 

Yields 1 medium-sized bowl

Ingredients:

  • Kale
  • Sweet potato
  • Grilled chicken
  • Apple
  • Rice
  • Dressing of choice

Instructions:

  1. Add kale to the bowl to create the base of the salad, then add the rest of the ingredients.
  2. Next, choose the dressing you like the most — this adds the final depth of flavor to the salad. While the Marketplace at Kimmel doesn’t have pesto and jalapeno vinaigrette like Sweetgreen, opt for the dining hall’s ranch, balsamic or olive oil. 
  3. Mix with a fork, or if you take a lid, gently shake the salad until incorporated.

Croque Monsieur

(Kyra Reilley for WSN)

NYU Eats at Third North and Downstein both have grilled cheese days, but why limit hot sandwiches to just white bread and American cheese? The Third North deli station often goes unnoticed — but by choosing to get your sandwich toasted and picking the right ingredients, you can make a number of delectable combinations. Croque monsieurs are a personal favorite of mine.

Dining hall: NYU Eats at Third North

Yields: 1 sandwich

Ingredients:

  • Brioche
  • Ham
  • Provolone

Instructions:

  1. Ask the dining hall staff member for brioche bread, ham and provolone.
  2. Ask for your sandwich toasted and ask to add an additional slice of cheese on top of the sandwich. 
  3. Once the sandwich is out of the oven, pair with their soup of the day to eat like a real Parisian. 

Open-Faced Caprese Salad Bagel

(Joey Cheung and Evan Tong for WSN)

This next recipe combines two crowd favorites: a New York bagel and the Caprese salad. This balanced meal has carbs, veggies and dairy, while still being delicious and refreshing. It’s super simple to make in the dining hall — perfect for students on the go.

Dining hall: NYU Eats at Third North

Yields: 1 medium-sized bagel

Ingredients:

  • 2 bagel halves
  • Cream cheese
  • A handful of cherry tomatoes
  • Lettuce
  • Balsamic vinaigrette

Instructions:

  1. Gather all ingredients. 
  2. Next, spread cream cheese on both slices of bagel.
  3. Use a knife to cut each cherry tomato in half.
  4. On each bagel slice, place about half of the pieces of tomato flesh side down, followed by the lettuce. Lightly pour balsamic vinaigrette dressing over each bagel. 

Walking Tacos

(Kyra Reilley for WSN)

For college students on the go, finding quick and convenient food has always been a challenge. However, with its all-in-one approach, walking tacos might just be the ultimate grab-and-go meal.  

Dining Hall: The Marketplace at Kimmel

Yields: 1 bag

Ingredients:

  • 1 bag of Fritos or Doritos
  • Lettuce
  • Black beans
  • Onions
  • Cheese
  • Tomatoes

Instructions:

  1. Open your bag of chips.
  2. Add your preferred amounts of each ingredient to the bag.
  3. Pinch the bag at the top, and shake the bag to mix the ingredients together. 

Affogato

(Joey Cheung and Evan Tong for WSN)

The most important part of any meal: dessert. However, most desserts require some kind of equipment or extra ingredients — even something as simple as a mug cake requires effort. But this affogato recipe is delicious, effortless and only requires two ingredients. Plus, it includes coffee, making it the perfect dessert and energy boost hybrid to fuel your next study session. 

Dining Hall: UHall Commons Café, NYU Eats at Third North, NYU Eats at Lipton 

Yields: 1 medium-sized cup

Ingredients

  • 1 cup of coffee
  • 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

Instructions:

  1. Start by getting a hot cup of coffee along with an extra empty coffee cup. 
  2. In the empty coffee cup, add the scoop of vanilla ice cream.
  3. Pour as much of the coffee as you want into the ice cream cup, adding more of either to create your perfect balance. 

Ice Cream Sandwich 

(Kyra Reilley for WSN)

Nothing brings back sweet childhood nostalgia — summer vacations spent chasing the ice cream truck with a $5 bill in hand — quite like the iconic ice cream sandwich. This recipe can easily be reimagined with different types of cookies and ice cream flavors.

Dining Hall: NYU Eats at Third North, NYU Eats at Lipton

Yields: 1 sandwich

Ingredients

  • 2 cookies
  • 1 scoop of ice cream

Instructions:

  1. Get a takeout box, and choose your favorite flavor of ice cream and type of cookie.
  2. Add a scoop of ice cream to one cookie, and add the second cookie on top.
  3. Enjoy with a cup of coffee or chocolate milk for an ultimately nostalgic experience. 

Ice Cream Float 

(Joey Cheung and Evan Tong for WSN)

There is something extra satisfying about drinking a beverage that has the unique qualities of both ice cream and soda combined. The sharp fizz of the soda and the creamy sweetness of the ice cream make it the best indulgence. Make this one of a kind drink with just two ingredients found at Lipton dining hall. 

Dining Hall: NYU Eats at Third North, NYU Eats at Lipton

Yields: 1 medium-sized cup

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of soda
  • 1 scoop of ice cream

Instructions:

  1. Fill one cup with soda of your choosing and fill another cup with a scoop of ice cream.
  2. Before it melts, add the ice cream to the soda and stir slightly to mix.

Contact Kyra Mehta at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Kyra Reilley
Kyra Reilley, Illustration Editor
Kyra Reilley is a sophomore studying interactive media arts at the Tisch School of the Arts. She loves walking around Central Park, obsessing over film scores and collecting pieces of life for her scrapbook. You can find her @kyra.reilley on Instagram.