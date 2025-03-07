7 recipes that turn dining hall staples into elevated meals

After a long day of classes and walking around the city, the last thing you want to do is eat the same dining hall meal you have for dinner every day. Instead, switch up your daily menu and experiment with food items from every station. Take our recipes for face value or as inspiration to harness your inner chef.



Sweetgreen Harvest Bowl Dupe

While sweetgreen is one of the most popular bowl chains around NYU, it isn’t always worth its price. Just a few simple ingredients and a delectable dressing will do the trick. Portions can be tailored to your discretion, so personalize at your leisure.

Dining hall: The Marketplace at Kimmel

Yields 1 medium-sized bowl

Ingredients:

Kale

Sweet potato

Grilled chicken

Apple

Rice

Dressing of choice

Instructions:

Add kale to the bowl to create the base of the salad, then add the rest of the ingredients. Next, choose the dressing you like the most — this adds the final depth of flavor to the salad. While the Marketplace at Kimmel doesn’t have pesto and jalapeno vinaigrette like Sweetgreen, opt for the dining hall’s ranch, balsamic or olive oil. Mix with a fork, or if you take a lid, gently shake the salad until incorporated.



Croque Monsieur

NYU Eats at Third North and Downstein both have grilled cheese days, but why limit hot sandwiches to just white bread and American cheese? The Third North deli station often goes unnoticed — but by choosing to get your sandwich toasted and picking the right ingredients, you can make a number of delectable combinations. Croque monsieurs are a personal favorite of mine.

Dining hall: NYU Eats at Third North

Yields: 1 sandwich

Ingredients:

Brioche

Ham

Provolone

Instructions:

Ask the dining hall staff member for brioche bread, ham and provolone. Ask for your sandwich toasted and ask to add an additional slice of cheese on top of the sandwich. Once the sandwich is out of the oven, pair with their soup of the day to eat like a real Parisian.

Open-Faced Caprese Salad Bagel

This next recipe combines two crowd favorites: a New York bagel and the Caprese salad. This balanced meal has carbs, veggies and dairy, while still being delicious and refreshing. It’s super simple to make in the dining hall — perfect for students on the go.

Dining hall: NYU Eats at Third North

Yields: 1 medium-sized bagel

Ingredients:

2 bagel halves

Cream cheese

A handful of cherry tomatoes

Lettuce

Balsamic vinaigrette

Instructions:

Gather all ingredients. Next, spread cream cheese on both slices of bagel. Use a knife to cut each cherry tomato in half. On each bagel slice, place about half of the pieces of tomato flesh side down, followed by the lettuce. Lightly pour balsamic vinaigrette dressing over each bagel.

Walking Tacos

For college students on the go, finding quick and convenient food has always been a challenge. However, with its all-in-one approach, walking tacos might just be the ultimate grab-and-go meal.

Dining Hall: The Marketplace at Kimmel

Yields: 1 bag

Ingredients:

1 bag of Fritos or Doritos

Lettuce

Black beans

Onions

Cheese

Tomatoes

Instructions:

Open your bag of chips. Add your preferred amounts of each ingredient to the bag. Pinch the bag at the top, and shake the bag to mix the ingredients together.

Affogato

The most important part of any meal: dessert. However, most desserts require some kind of equipment or extra ingredients — even something as simple as a mug cake requires effort. But this affogato recipe is delicious, effortless and only requires two ingredients. Plus, it includes coffee, making it the perfect dessert and energy boost hybrid to fuel your next study session.

Dining Hall: UHall Commons Café, NYU Eats at Third North, NYU Eats at Lipton

Yields: 1 medium-sized cup

Ingredients

1 cup of coffee

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

Instructions:

Start by getting a hot cup of coffee along with an extra empty coffee cup. In the empty coffee cup, add the scoop of vanilla ice cream. Pour as much of the coffee as you want into the ice cream cup, adding more of either to create your perfect balance.

Ice Cream Sandwich

Nothing brings back sweet childhood nostalgia — summer vacations spent chasing the ice cream truck with a $5 bill in hand — quite like the iconic ice cream sandwich. This recipe can easily be reimagined with different types of cookies and ice cream flavors.

Dining Hall: NYU Eats at Third North, NYU Eats at Lipton

Yields: 1 sandwich

Ingredients

2 cookies

1 scoop of ice cream

Instructions:

Get a takeout box, and choose your favorite flavor of ice cream and type of cookie. Add a scoop of ice cream to one cookie, and add the second cookie on top. Enjoy with a cup of coffee or chocolate milk for an ultimately nostalgic experience.

Ice Cream Float

There is something extra satisfying about drinking a beverage that has the unique qualities of both ice cream and soda combined. The sharp fizz of the soda and the creamy sweetness of the ice cream make it the best indulgence. Make this one of a kind drink with just two ingredients found at Lipton dining hall.

Dining Hall: NYU Eats at Third North, NYU Eats at Lipton

Yields: 1 medium-sized cup

Ingredients:



1 cup of soda

1 scoop of ice cream

Instructions:

Fill one cup with soda of your choosing and fill another cup with a scoop of ice cream. Before it melts, add the ice cream to the soda and stir slightly to mix.

Contact Kyra Mehta at [email protected].