5 salad bowls and $75 later, here’s what’s actually worth your money

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
A purple N.Y.U. flag with a white torch symbol hangs from a pole outside a building.
Faculty revisit concern over deans’ ‘unchecked, arbitrary power’
A person grabs toothpaste from a box in a drawer. The cupboards above are filled with non-perishable foods.
How SGA’s extra $500,000 is set up to help students
Two people hugging in a crowded room, while others in the background also hug and smile.
NYU’s contract faculty union to begin bargaining this Friday
A photograph of a building from across the street.
NYU will not provide onsite medication abortions amid statewide trend
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
A group of people stand on the sidewalk. They hold flyers, posters and a large sign stating “FLIP YOUR BALLOT OVER VOTE YES ON PROP #1.”
Students rally to expand anti-discrimination laws in New York
A graph comparing university ranking methedologies.
Why NYU’s spot in national rankings depends on who you ask
A hand holds a piece of paper up with the words “LANDMARK N.Y.E.E.I.!” written on it.
The fight to landmark the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
The exterior of 10 Astor Place.
NYU Marron Institute receives $20 million to help fund citywide sustainability goals
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
How Langone’s drug education program is reaching citywide youth
A purple N.Y.U. flag with a white torch symbol hangs from a pole outside a building.
Faculty revisit concern over deans’ ‘unchecked, arbitrary power’
A person grabs toothpaste from a box in a drawer. The cupboards above are filled with non-perishable foods.
How SGA’s extra $500,000 is set up to help students
Two people hugging in a crowded room, while others in the background also hug and smile.
NYU’s contract faculty union to begin bargaining this Friday
A photograph of a building from across the street.
NYU will not provide onsite medication abortions amid statewide trend
Two N.Y.U. security officers standing outside the entrance to N.Y.U.’s Lafayette residence hall with a small police car parked on the street
How NYU’s safety report only documents a portion of on-campus crime
A structure with draped white sheets that has the words “N.Y.U. FUNDS GENOCIDE” painted in black and red paint sits in the middle of a walkway with students confronting university staff.
Anti-Zionist Jewish group criticizes NYU ‘restrictions on movement’ at Gaza Solidarity Sukkah
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Jewish students set up Gaza Solidarity Sukkah in Schwartz Plaza
A police officer holds onto a metal barricade, blocking protesters holding Israeli flags from a space. A person in the foreground watches and the back of his jacket reads: “N.Y.P.D. COMMUNITY AFFAIRS.”
Zionist group accused of vandalism demands expulsion of NYU SJP
Protesters on one side of a street raise Palestinian flags and signs while protestors on the other side raise Israeli flags.
FSJP, NYU condemn ‘violence and vandalism’ from right-wing Zionist group
Tel Aviv seaside. There is a beach and people swimming in the sea. There are tall buildings in the background.
NYU says recent Tel Aviv shooting did not have ‘any effect’ on site operations
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A man posing in front of a white backdrop with the words “Beyond N.Y.U.” illustrated next to him.
Beyond NYU: From high school debate to the Broadway stage
A black and white image of a woman with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” illustrated next to her.
Beyond NYU: How a Tony Award-winning director took a passion for performance
A man wearing an all black outfit and a bright orange beanie watches a monitor. Behind him are crew members wearing black, one of whom is holding a camera.
Beyond NYU: From moviegoer to festival screener
A brunette girl wearing a white top smiling, standing against a green wall, with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U" illustrated next to her.
Beyond NYU: How a Gallatin alum built her brand up from flea markets to fashion shows
A man with his arms crossed smiles at the camera. To his left, “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in bold white text.
Beyond NYU: Taking mind control past ‘science fiction’ and into the world
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A top-down view of a hexagonal bowl containing dark green vegetables, meat and other ingredients tossed together with a slice of bread on top.
5 salad bowls and $75 later, here’s what’s actually worth your money
An illustration of a pumpkin carved with the sacred syllable aum and lit from inside on top of a purple, orange and white flower shape. Around it are lit purple oil lamps and glowing lotus and elephant shapes.
Crossover of the year: Celebrating Halloween and Diwali in 2024
An illustration of a pink and purple runway with sparkles and flowers. In the middle is a girl with straight black hair wearing a black one-sleeved top with a mesh panel and a long skirt.
5 must-have going-out tops for any weekend plan
A look-a-like in a Willy Wonka costume smiling with a microphone in front of him while people behind him smile and raise their hands in the air.
Rats don’t run this city, Timothée Chalamet lookalikes do
Crates of bottled apple cider labeled “Migliorelli Farm” and “$6.00 ½ Gallon” in front of a crate of brussel sprouts.
These apple treats don’t fall far from the tree
An illustration of a pink and purple runway with sparkles and flowers. In the middle is a girl with straight black hair wearing a black one-sleeved top with a mesh panel and a long skirt.
5 must-have going-out tops for any weekend plan
On a periwinkle background is a yellow raincoat in front of smaller versions of the coat in navy and yellow.
Raincoats that have a 100% chance of matching your style
On a dark blue background are three people wearing different styles of Uggs sitting, kneeling and standing.
These 5 Uggs are anything but uggly
An illustration of a baby with dark lines following its face contours and a syringe being inserted into their cheek. Next to the baby is a bottle labeled “Botulinum Toxin Formula” and the scratchy words “I want to look like a newborn again.”
Is the anti-aging trend necessary for young kids?
An illustration of four people dressed in Halloween in four different panels, featured in an orange background. From left to right: A joker holding a pumpkin candy bucket surrounded by spider webs, a nurse in a candy toss background, a person holding a candy apple with bats filling in the background and a person wearing a shirt that reads "ERROR 404: COSTUME NOT FOUND" with ghost figures.
Halloween costumes I DON’T want to see this year
A top-down view of a hexagonal bowl containing dark green vegetables, meat and other ingredients tossed together with a slice of bread on top.
5 salad bowls and $75 later, here’s what’s actually worth your money
Crates of bottled apple cider labeled “Migliorelli Farm” and “$6.00 ½ Gallon” in front of a crate of brussel sprouts.
These apple treats don’t fall far from the tree
Six brown cookies on a plate with Reese's peanut butter cups and candy corn on top mimicking a witch hat.
Trick or treat yourself with these DIY Halloween treats
A man smiling in a green varsity jacket while giving away a bowl of food.
Chef JJ Johnson throws the cookout to end all cookouts
Multiple pieces of cake on a table.
Confectionaries build community at Food Network’s Halloween Sweets & Treats
An illustration of a pumpkin carved with the sacred syllable aum and lit from inside on top of a purple, orange and white flower shape. Around it are lit purple oil lamps and glowing lotus and elephant shapes.
Crossover of the year: Celebrating Halloween and Diwali in 2024
Women sitting in a lecture hall looking forward.
A woman in business school: Charisma, confusion and closure
An art installation of a large house sculptural structure, displayed in a gallery space with a descriptive panel on the wall that says “This will pass" by Dalila Sanabria.
Review: ‘This will pass’ promises hope through Latin American mythology and history
An exhibit featuring a bold yellow wall that says “Mexican Prints at the Vanguard” with the posters displayed on the wall in the background.
Finding Latin America in New York City’s art museums
Three side-by-side pictures of individual people
Between the binaries
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Ranked: Microtrends
A collage of three photos. On the left, a model walks in a black, lace bodysuit with knee–length tassels hanging from the neckline. In the middle, a model stands in front of a flashlight, wearing a high khaki-beige collar with layered circular cut-out on two sides, with a side slit skirt and knee high boots. On the right, a model wears an oversized blue pinstripe suit and a beige hat. There is a red bandana tied around their neck and collection of small red knotted ropes attached to one breast of their jacket.
Ranked: The top 5 looks from WSN’s NYFW coverage
A hand holds a phone with images of four books on the screen.
Ranked: Book tracking apps
Collage of the five dating apps, with “tinder” and “match” on the left, “RAYA” in the middle, and “Hinge” and “Bumble” on the right.
Ranked: Dating apps
A model wearing a long light-blue spaghetti-strap dress walks in the middle of 10 other models standing in a circle.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection
A model wears a pink and green tweed jacket in front of clothing racks.
Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW
Two images of models side-by-side
Andrew Kwon’s ‘ephemeral’ embraces fantastical floral fashion
A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
People look at artwork in a gallery. One wall contains a biography of the exhibiting artist titled “Make Way For Berthe Weill” and “Art Dealer Of The Parisian Avant-Garde.”
Review: NYU’s Grey Art Museum unearths a vital female art dealer
A man with a gray sweater and blue shirt stands with his back to a wall, facing away from a smiling blonde woman with her back to the other side of the wall.
Review: ‘We Live in Time’ is defined by love, not loss
Photographed from behind hanging stage lights is an orange, white and pink stage set with the words “THE DATING GAME.” On one side of a partition is a standing man holding a microphone and a woman in an orange armchair. On the other side are three men sitting on stools.
Review: Anna Kendrick’s ‘Woman of the Hour’ teaches viewers to trust their instincts
A man wearing a white poncho stands in a hallway. People behind him hold “no guns” signs and are also dressed in white.
Review: ‘English Teacher’ is in on the joke
A framed black-and-white photograph of people standing in front of a mural.
‘Tiny Grains’ is an emotional and intimate time capsule of Manhattan’s Chinatown
Against a blue, red and white background reminiscent of the Filipino flag, there's a yellow sun pattern in the center with the letters “F. A. H. M.” in blue type.
5 books to read as Filipino American History Month wraps up
A collage of four illustrated book covers.
Books beyond Bobst: An art criticism compilation, a romance set in Communist Poland and more
An illustration of a book cover with a woman in a yellow jacket holding swans in a bag. The title, “Scaffolding,” is in the middle in white and the author, “LAUREN ELKIN,” is in blue in the lower right corner.
Review: ‘Scaffolding’ tears down endless emotional barriers
Four chess pieces in front of a yellow and blue chessboard background.
Review: ‘Intermezzo’ is a poignant reflection on messy relationships
A collage of four book illustrations.
Books beyond Bobst: A play about an artist, a novel spanning 300 years and more
A man with a gray sweater and blue shirt stands with his back to a wall, facing away from a smiling blonde woman with her back to the other side of the wall.
Review: ‘We Live in Time’ is defined by love, not loss
Photographed from behind hanging stage lights is an orange, white and pink stage set with the words “THE DATING GAME.” On one side of a partition is a standing man holding a microphone and a woman in an orange armchair. On the other side are three men sitting on stools.
Review: Anna Kendrick’s ‘Woman of the Hour’ teaches viewers to trust their instincts
A man wearing a white poncho stands in a hallway. People behind him hold “no guns” signs and are also dressed in white.
Review: ‘English Teacher’ is in on the joke
A movie ticket booth with popcorn and 3-D glasses on the roof. Above it hangs a neon sign that reads “INSIDE THE BOXD” and a star that reads “WSN”.
Inside the Boxd: ‘After,’ ‘Trap,’ ‘Cuckoo’ and more
A woman with short blonde hair with vibrant blue eye makeup looks directly at the camera with a surprised and scared expression.
Review: ‘Smile 2’ gives stage fright a whole new meaning
Review: Maggie Rogers reaches new career heights at sold-out show
Review: Maggie Rogers reaches new career heights at sold-out show
An album cover on a brown and black abstract background with purple lines flowing through it. The words "SABLE" and "Bon Iver" are next to the cover.
Review: ‘SABLE,’ is Bon Iver’s self-fulfilling prophecy in heartbreak
A singer in a white sleeveless shirt performs on stage with an electric guitar under purple and white lights.
Review: Inhaler’s ‘Dublin in Ecstasy’ becomes New York in ecstasy
A man with long ginger hair and a beard looks away from the camera
Review: FINNEAS sparks a new era of soft rock
A musician is singing and playing guitar under purple lights during a concert.
Review: Gigi Perez headlines at Baby’s All Right
A bunch of men jumping on a stage in the rain, some having bloody faces.
Review: ‘The Outsiders’ is a golden adaptation of a celebrated classic
Group of dancers performing on a stage with purple lighting.
Tisch Dance Works student choreographers groove towards the future of dance
Multiple people on stage dance in a circle with their limbs extended. In the middle, a performer is midair with his arms up.
Review: ‘Cabaret’ on Broadway is full of ignorance and beauty
Two people stand back-to-back in the middle of a dark stage. On the left is a woman in scrubs, while a man on the right is wearing a brown military suit.
Medicine meets music: How health care workers communicate loss through song
A woman leans on a cardboard box marked with the word "ACCEPTANCE" in bold black text.
Tisch students debut ‘If Words Could Talk’ at Theater For the New City
People look at artwork in a gallery. One wall contains a biography of the exhibiting artist titled “Make Way For Berthe Weill” and “Art Dealer Of The Parisian Avant-Garde.”
Review: NYU’s Grey Art Museum unearths a vital female art dealer
A framed black-and-white photograph of people standing in front of a mural.
‘Tiny Grains’ is an emotional and intimate time capsule of Manhattan’s Chinatown
The entrance to an art exhibit titled “MATERIALIZED SPACE THE ARCHITECTURE OF PAUL RUDOLPH.”
Review: ‘Materialized Space: The Architecture of Paul Rudolph’ rediscovers the American Brutalist’s concrete utopia
A white gallery wall showcasing a series of paintings as people observe.
Review: ‘What It Becomes’ educates viewers on the process of creating
A shot of the side of a building. Various posters are hung on the wall with the word “Ageism” written on each.
Review: ‘What About Age?’ draws attention to ageism
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump stand in a crowd of people.
Opinion: The NYU College Democrats’ Harris endorsement undermines democracy
A person walks through a subway turnstile next to an open emergency exit door.
Opinion: Punishing fare evasion isn’t fair
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Hands typing at a computer with the words “FORECLOSE” on the screen. There is another computer in the background that reads “FAKE NEWS”.
Off Topic: You should be worried about the future of journalism
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must reckon with its actions at Gould Plaza
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
A person walks through a subway turnstile next to an open emergency exit door.
Opinion: Punishing fare evasion isn’t fair
An illustration of two purple islands in a starry night sky. The further one is a white arch with “W.S.P.” and an N.Y.U. flag and on the closer one is a person sitting in a bedroom on their laptop.
Opinion: Some distance from campus may be what you need
A crowd of people holding up signs while marching through Washington Square Park.
A guide to navigating protests on campus
(Mikaylah Du for WSN)
A love letter to New York City
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Opinion: Dramatically increasing law enforcement in NYC subways is not the answer to safety concerns
A cobblestone street with brick buildings on the left side and white buildings on the right.
Opinion: Language & Cultural Houses are more than just quaint cottages splattered across campus
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
A graph titled "Changes in N.Y.U. first-year demographics."
Opinion: The case for affirmative action and what comes next
Two diplomas against a red background that is split in half. One half is filled with yellow smiley faces, and the other is filled with blue sad faces.
Opinion: NYU has a double major dilemma
An illustration of different colored hands raised with three signs being held in the middle with one letter on each sign spelling “D.E.I.”
Guest Essay: In defense of diversity, equity and inclusion
A woman’s hand swipes a metrocard.
Opinion: NYU needs to get its students moving — for free
People sit in a park under a tree with green and orange leaves. More groups of people sit scattered behind them.
Opinion: A single day off isn’t a ‘Fall Break’
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: Why we protest
Five panelists sit on a stage in front of a red curtain and a screen that reads “Listening from the Heart.”
Guest Essay: NYU in Dialogue’s ‘Shared Grief, Shared Hope’ panel was heartbreakingly healing
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
The photo is shot from behind a troupe of police in helmets surveying a group of protesters while the Washington Square Arch stands above them all.
Opinion: NYU’s hypocritical attitude toward student activism isn’t new
A student with long hair wearing five different graduation caps stacked on top of one another. There is a purple graduation cap falling off the top and the student is reaching out to catch it.
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
File Photo: NYU Tisch School of the Arts located at 721 Broadway. (Katie Peurrung for WSN)
A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he’s scheduled to teach again.
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
The N.Y.U. Athletics logo split into six sections with the colors and name of the corresponding affinity group.
Building community beyond sport
A man wearing a purple “New York University” jersey has a spinning basketball on his fingertip, smiling at the camera.
In the Huddle: Zay Freeney on finding inspiration on the court and around the city
Cross-country runners compete in a grass field. Three different shirts are featured: a light blue shirt saying “Columbia,” a purple shirt saying “N.Y.U.” and a red shirt saying “Ramapo.”
NYU cross country is putting camaraderie over competition
An illustration of bold white text that says “Weekly Sports Update” on a purple background with light purple flowers.
Women’s volleyball split weekend, fencing begins season with medals and other news
A structure with draped white sheets that has the words “N.Y.U. FUNDS GENOCIDE” painted in black and red paint sits in the middle of a walkway with students confronting university staff.
New York Liberty end New York City’s basketball championship drought
A person in a white top, jeans and pink strawberry earrings sits on a park bench with a pink tote bag.
Style on the Square
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

5 salad bowls and $75 later, here’s what’s actually worth your money

A not-so scientific comparison of five popular bowl chains near campus.
Noe Rhee, Contributing Writer
October 30, 2024

If you’re treating yourself to a meal outside of the dining hall, the last thing you want is to spend $15 on an average, unfulfilling meal. For NYU students, bowl chains hit all the right boxes — salad and grain bowls are filling, balanced and convenient options for students on the go. 

But whether you’re a sweetgreen skeptic or a DIG die-hard, it’s clear that the fast-casual bowl scene has come a long way since spots like Chipotle opened its doors around 30 years ago. Now, many chains now specialize in a wide range of cuisines and offer both pre-made bowls and a make-your-own option. Here’s a breakdown of five popular bowl chains near campus that vary based on taste, price and portion size.

NAYA | $12.75 

A top-down view of a rectangular bowl holding chiken, vegetables and other toppings, with a flat bread and container of dressing on the side.
(Lester Wu for WSN)

83 University Place (10% student discount)

NAYA may have the most affordable options of the five, but its quality and service still stands out. Just a few blocks away from Washington Square Park, NAYA serves fluffy, fresh rice with unlimited vegetable toppings and a variety of proteins, including kafta lamb and beef and chicken shawarma. The chicken was moist, but lacked the smoky, charred flavor found at other chains. Aside from the cabbage slaw, most of NAYA’s toppings are minimally prepared. The tomatoes and cucumbers, which are served raw, are refreshing but not particularly flavorful. For an extra tangy punch, make sure to ask for the garlic whip — a thick, creamy sauce that will pull the flavors of your bowl together. And no matter what you order, don’t miss out on the free pita.

CAVA | $13.99 

A top-down view of a circular bowl of slices of cucumber, red cabbage, corn and other ingredients all tossed in a white dressing.
(Lester Wu for WSN)

Multiple locations near NYU

CAVA delivers on portion size, offering the largest bowls of the five. While NAYA relies on protein and sauces to carry the bowl’s flavor, CAVA’s toppings shine individually — with well-seasoned add-ons such as crunchy veggies, soft rice, tender meat and pita crisps that create a nicely balanced texture. However, the garlic dressing is watery and can make the bowl soggy, so if you’re taking your bowl to-go, ask for your dressing on the side. Still, CAVA’s bowl was hearty — perfect for a busy day of classes.

DIG | $14.59 

A top-down view of a bowl with chicken, dark green vegetables, avocado and other ingredients on a dark gray surface.
(Lester Wu for WSN)

Multiple locations near NYU (10% student discount at NoHo)

DIG’s superpower is simplicity. Unlike bowl chains like Sweetgreen and CAVA, where vast topping selections are a selling point and the ingredients of each bowl are mixed together, DIG’s build your own bowl contains a base, one protein and two sides. DIG had my favorite chicken of any bowl chain: Its baked chicken thighs are browned, tender and juicy. The cashew kale caesar base has a refreshing crunch and slight tang — and the store’s free sauces, like the pesto, tie the meal together well.

THISBOWL | $18.40  

A top-down view of a bowl containing carrots, red cabbage, almond slivers and other ingredients topped with a piece of salmon and avocado.
(Lester Wu for WSN)

65 Bleecker St.

THISBOWL’s Miso Salmon bowl offers a bit of elegance and Japanese flair to the fast-casual scene but at a higher price. The salmon lacked a salty miso kick and could have used a crispier and more browned finish, but the accompanying crunchy almonds made up for some of the blandness. The cabbage and carrot slaw did add a nice crunch and acidity and some much-needed textural contrast. The vinegar-seasoned sushi rice was a bit strong, especially combined with the already sour slaw. While this Japanese-inspired chain is admired for its unique offerings like salmon sashimi, the lack of miso and slight imbalance of flavors made this bowl from THISBOWL fall short in terms of taste.

sweetgreen | $15.73 

A top-down view of a hexagonal bowl containing dark green vegetables, meat and other ingredients tossed together with a slice of bread on top.
(Lester Wu for WSN)

Multiple locations near NYU

New Yorkers might love Sweetgreen, but compared to other chains, I found it underwhelming. While the overall quality of Sweetgreen is high, this bowl was notably smaller and lighter on the toppings than other chains. I enjoyed the crunch of the kale and the creaminess of the dressing, but the low topping-to-base ratio left the bowl lacking in flavor — I was mostly tasting kale. To satisfy my salad cravings, I’d rather go to another bowl chain and order a base of greens and tastier toppings for a cheaper price.

Contact Noe Rhee at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story