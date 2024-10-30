5 salad bowls and $75 later, here’s what’s actually worth your money

If you’re treating yourself to a meal outside of the dining hall, the last thing you want is to spend $15 on an average, unfulfilling meal. For NYU students, bowl chains hit all the right boxes — salad and grain bowls are filling, balanced and convenient options for students on the go.

But whether you’re a sweetgreen skeptic or a DIG die-hard, it’s clear that the fast-casual bowl scene has come a long way since spots like Chipotle opened its doors around 30 years ago. Now, many chains now specialize in a wide range of cuisines and offer both pre-made bowls and a make-your-own option. Here’s a breakdown of five popular bowl chains near campus that vary based on taste, price and portion size.

NAYA | $12.75

83 University Place (10% student discount)

NAYA may have the most affordable options of the five, but its quality and service still stands out. Just a few blocks away from Washington Square Park, NAYA serves fluffy, fresh rice with unlimited vegetable toppings and a variety of proteins, including kafta lamb and beef and chicken shawarma. The chicken was moist, but lacked the smoky, charred flavor found at other chains. Aside from the cabbage slaw, most of NAYA’s toppings are minimally prepared. The tomatoes and cucumbers, which are served raw, are refreshing but not particularly flavorful. For an extra tangy punch, make sure to ask for the garlic whip — a thick, creamy sauce that will pull the flavors of your bowl together. And no matter what you order, don’t miss out on the free pita.

CAVA | $13.99

Multiple locations near NYU

CAVA delivers on portion size, offering the largest bowls of the five. While NAYA relies on protein and sauces to carry the bowl’s flavor, CAVA’s toppings shine individually — with well-seasoned add-ons such as crunchy veggies, soft rice, tender meat and pita crisps that create a nicely balanced texture. However, the garlic dressing is watery and can make the bowl soggy, so if you’re taking your bowl to-go, ask for your dressing on the side. Still, CAVA’s bowl was hearty — perfect for a busy day of classes.

DIG | $14.59

Multiple locations near NYU (10% student discount at NoHo)

DIG’s superpower is simplicity. Unlike bowl chains like Sweetgreen and CAVA, where vast topping selections are a selling point and the ingredients of each bowl are mixed together, DIG’s build your own bowl contains a base, one protein and two sides. DIG had my favorite chicken of any bowl chain: Its baked chicken thighs are browned, tender and juicy. The cashew kale caesar base has a refreshing crunch and slight tang — and the store’s free sauces, like the pesto, tie the meal together well.

THISBOWL | $18.40

65 Bleecker St.

THISBOWL’s Miso Salmon bowl offers a bit of elegance and Japanese flair to the fast-casual scene but at a higher price. The salmon lacked a salty miso kick and could have used a crispier and more browned finish, but the accompanying crunchy almonds made up for some of the blandness. The cabbage and carrot slaw did add a nice crunch and acidity and some much-needed textural contrast. The vinegar-seasoned sushi rice was a bit strong, especially combined with the already sour slaw. While this Japanese-inspired chain is admired for its unique offerings like salmon sashimi, the lack of miso and slight imbalance of flavors made this bowl from THISBOWL fall short in terms of taste.

sweetgreen | $15.73

Multiple locations near NYU

New Yorkers might love Sweetgreen, but compared to other chains, I found it underwhelming. While the overall quality of Sweetgreen is high, this bowl was notably smaller and lighter on the toppings than other chains. I enjoyed the crunch of the kale and the creaminess of the dressing, but the low topping-to-base ratio left the bowl lacking in flavor — I was mostly tasting kale. To satisfy my salad cravings, I’d rather go to another bowl chain and order a base of greens and tastier toppings for a cheaper price.

