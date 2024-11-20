Where to dine halal beyond the cart

If you’re walking through NYU’s campus, it’ll only take you a few steps until the smoky aroma of chicken and lamb from a nearby halal cart wafts through the air. There’s no shame in being a halal cart fan, but these carts are just one type of business offering halal food. In fact, New York City is full of halal restaurants, from falafel chains to burger spots and everything in between.

Halal carts first emerged in the late 1980s in response to New York City’s growing population of Muslim immigrants, serving as both a practical food option and a reminder of home for the Muslim community. Over time, New Yorkers of all backgrounds have caught on to the craze thanks to the proliferation and convenience of halal carts, along with popular brands like The Halal Guys and content creators like Muslim Foodies.

Halal is an Arabic word that translates to permissible. Muslims can only eat meat that is slaughtered according to the standards of Islamic law and are not allowed to eat pork or any foods that contain alcohol or gelatin. Many customers might not realize that following these guidelines and not serving a specific type of cuisine is what makes a restaurant halal. A prime example of this is McDonald’s — while fast food burgers and fries might not immediately come to mind when you think of halal food, the chain says that all of its offerings comply with halal standards.

As a Muslim student who can only tolerate dining hall food a few times a week, I’m often looking for halal options around the city that will satisfy my homier cravings. Here are five halal restaurants to throw into your weekly rotation, offering a variety of cuisines to explore.

Lava Shawarma

226 Thompson St.

Located right near the Kimmel Center for University Life, Lava Shawarma offers an expansive menu of salads and sandwiches, grilled items and even a few breakfast options. In addition to lamb, beef and chicken shawarma, this restaurant is known for its chicken biryani, kebab platters and hearty wraps. My favorite is the Chicken zinger wrap, which contains tender chicken, tart ring pepper pickles and a homemade spicy sauce for some extra punch. You can also end your meal with some Arabic tea and baklava, a flaky layered pastry with pistachios and honey. Pro tip: Use the Lava Shawarma app to get 20% off every order.

Kolachi

130 First Ave.

This Pakistani street-food joint serves traditional paratha rolls, which contain your choice of meat wrapped in a flatbread. Great for a late-night snack or study break, Kolachi offers four different rolls — chicken, spicy chicken, beef and plant-based chicken — each under $10, topped with fresh onion slices and Kolachi’s signature mint chutney sauce for some peppery tang. My go-to order is the roll with chicken, which is marinated and grilled to perfection. You can even pair your meal with the $4.50 masala-seasoned Diesel Fries, whose name is a shoutout to Pakistan, where fries are cooked in diesel-powered fryers.

Tallgrass Burger

214 First Ave.

While burgers and fries might not immediately come to mind when you think of halal food, Tallgrass Burger is a great reminder of the versatility of halal. This hole-in-the-wall joint in the East Village offers 13 different types of beef and plant-based burgers, most of which are under $10. My recommendation is the Classic Burger, which has lettuce, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese and a juicy beef patty on a soft brioche bun. If you’re in the mood to feast, add some crispy sweet potato or curly fries to your meal — or even better, a peanut butter or Oreo cookies milkshake.

Mamoun’s Falafel

119 MacDougal St.

Open past midnight every day, Mamoun’s Falafel is both a New York City classic and an NYU staple. The restaurant’s platters and packed pitas feature a range of protein options, from falafel to juicy lamb to chicken kebabs. Mamoun’s also offers signature sandwiches, each charmingly named after a nearby street or neighborhood. The West Fourth sandwich contains shawarma meat, fresh lettuce and tomatoes, hummus and a nutty sesame sauce called tahineh. The vegetarian East Village sandwich swaps in falafel and tabbouleh, a chopped Middle Eastern salad filled with parsley, tomatoes and bulgur.

Qahwah House

13 Carmine St.

It’s no surprise that this Yemeni coffee shop and bakery is always packed. It’s a great place to study near campus or chat with friends, and it also has an impressive sweet treat selection. Qahwah House offers a variety of Yemeni coffees and teas, along with pour-over coffee and some traditional American cafe drinks. Its pastries are both must-tries. Described by the menu as “Yemen’s favorite pastry,” the Sabaya is succulent, with layers of buttery pastry and a browned, flaky top sprinkled with sesame seeds. Don’t be fooled by the Khaliat Alnahl’s cake-like appearance — the slice consists of bread rolls stuffed with ooey-gooey cheese and is drizzled with honey, combining the pull-apart satisfaction of monkey bread with the cheesiness of garlic bread.

