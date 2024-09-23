Gyros galore: Where to get a halal-cart fix near campus

My first visit to New York City was a feast for all my senses — the bustling traffic, the gleaming sunlight, the crowds lining up for the nearby Museum of Modern Art and, most importantly, the juicy drippings of the gyro I was eating sliding from my hands onto the sidewalk. Despite all of the noise around me, all I could focus on was the spicy red sauce sending me into a state of hysteria.

Since then, my spice tolerance has increased along with my interest in halal carts. They first came about in the late 1980s, when New York City saw an influx of immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries, such as Bangladesh, Egypt, Pakistan and Afghanistan. There was an untapped market for quick, cheap meals that met the standard of slaughtering meat in accordance with Islamic dietary laws — halal carts were created to satisfy this demand. While the halal cart has only been around for a few decades, its cultural significance and prevalence throughout Manhattan have cemented its status as a culinary cornerstone of the city.

First, a bit of halal-cart 101: If possible, pay in cash, as carts often have an upcharge for credit cards. Additionally, if you do find a favorite halal spot, stick to it — cart loyalty pays off. And while it might be efficient and convenient to go to the halal carts right outside of Bobst Library, you won’t get as much bang for your buck. Here are some alternative spots to consider during your next study break.

Astor Place between Third and Fourth Avenues

The halal cart outside the CVS Pharmacy on Astor Place has my favorite combination platter with chicken and lamb. It contains red and green bell peppers with bite-sized chunks of lamb and chicken sprinkled in the spiced rice, served with a side of salad. What sets this halal cart apart from the rest are its portion sizes. The combination platter is stuffed so full that it needs to be kept shut with rubber bands, and despite the $9 cost, I guarantee it’ll last you several meals. What’s even more remarkable about this dish is the chicken. I’ve found that halal cart chicken is much drier than lamb, but this cart’s chicken is particularly juicy.

14th Street and Third Avenue

While this platter isn’t as stuffed as the one served on Astor Place, it has unique components. It includes mini pitas and a signature green sauce — a tangy coriander chutney. While the chicken at this halal cart is a bit drier, the lamb is flavorful and tender. The green sauce adds a peppery flavor that compliments the fiery red sauce, both of which are balanced out by the cooling white sauce. This cart also offers punch cards — after your 10th meal, you can get the next one for free.

Houston Street and Broadway

For $6, this cart offers a lamb gyro filled with the largest pieces of lamb I’ve ever laid eyes on. Notably, this cart serves its gyro in a thicker pita than most I’ve tried, ensuring this gyro won’t fall apart like others. The pita is packed with veggies and the famous red and white sauces, which complements the lamb in every bite.

Astor Place and Broadway

This halal cart is home to my favorite lamb gyro in the city, and is operated by the kindest cart owner I’ve ever met. He was the first person to introduce me to green sauce, and now, I can never go back. This cart has the most melt-in-your-mouth lamb I’ve ever had. The $6 lamb gyro is rolled in a thin pita, resembling a burrito, and is topped with the halal cart trifecta of red, white and green sauces. The gyro is tightly wrapped to avoid losing any part of the stuffed sandwich — carefully remove the tinfoil as you make your way down with each bite. This gyro also contains slices of cucumbers, which add a refreshing crunch to this hand-held meal.

