NYU students are pumped for Auntie Anne’s pretzels

What do shopping malls and Bobst Library have in common? Not much, until the arrival of the Auntie Anne’s pretzel truck early this semester.

One of the latest additions to the Bobst food scene, the Auntie Anne’s truck first parked on West Fourth Street in September. Thanks to its name recognition, quick service and warm snacks, Auntie Anne’s has become an NYU staple, with students regularly sporting blue paper cups and white to-go bags adorned with the iconic golden pretzel logo.

“Going to malls growing up and always getting Auntie Anne’s has definitely made it like a nostalgic thing,” CAS junior Iverson Tapia said.

For many students, getting a snack from Auntie Anne’s is reminiscent of simpler times: weekends with friends at the mall, where a warm soft pretzel was the perfect afternoon treat. Auntie Anne’s mainly populated shopping centers until 2018, when the decline of shopping malls prompted the chain to explore alternative locations. This included the launch of a food truck franchising initiative — a decision which, six years later, led to the truck at NYU.

In addition to Auntie Anne’s trademark soft pretzels, the truck sells five types of warm, bite-sized pretzel nuggets, from classics like cinnamon sugar and salt and butter to the savory pepperoni and jalapeño flavors, along with almond for those with a sweet tooth. The truck also offers “pretzel dogs” — a cross between pigs in a blanket and a pretzel — along with a variety of sweet and savory dipping sauces.

“I just walk across the street maybe during a class and get it,” Steinhardt first-year Anna Flickinger said. “I appreciate that it’s something that’s pretty convenient.”

But unlike most New York City food trucks, which are operated by small business owners, Auntie Anne’s is a corporate chain with about 2,000 stores across over 30 countries. While its presence might raise concerns for competing small businesses — particularly at NYU, whose campus is a prime location for food trucks and street vendors — Auntie Anne’s does carry a unique charm.

“[The truck is] always in business,” CAS sophomore Naomi Nzeuton said. “I think it’s good to get a snack that’s not too expensive, but also fresh.”

Eddie Cumart, the franchisee of four Auntie Anne’s food trucks in New York City, attributes the truck’s success to convenient service and consistent quality.

“Everybody loves the name,” Cumart said in an interview with WSN. “We always cook fresh and our prices are good for students.”

While the truck has not overtly advertised itself on campus, the aroma of butter, cinnamon sugar and fresh bread from the tall royal blue truck has been enough to entice a consistent stream of students.

“NYU is a hotspot,” Cumart said. “They love us.”

