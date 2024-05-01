Sabai Thai is an intimate nod to Thai cuisine

Situated near the Flatiron District and several streets away from NYU’s Gramercy Green residence hall, Sabai Thai stands out on the bustling street of Park Avenue South. The golden lighting and zen decor — from the trickling water fountains to the shining statues — welcomes its customers into an intimate dining space. There are hushed, ambient conversations and a calming atmosphere settles over the space. As the flickering candle in the center of the table illuminates the pages of the menu, Sabai Thai’s vision is evident. The restaurant has traditional Thai dishes with a modern twist and with countless vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, there is something for everyone.

The Sabai Sampler, an appetizer, was a versatile, yet delicate spread. The spring rolls were incredibly flaky and tangy and can be easily consumed in two bites. The curry puff — filled with a combination of potatoes, green peas and carrots — was an unexpected addition to the sampler because it was not only light and fluffy, but also rich, and a bit spicy. However, I would have preferred it to be less filled, as all the goodness inside oozed out with one bite. On the other hand, the texture of the calamari was stellar, it was perfectly cooked with a crunchy exterior and a tender interior. The fried chicken dumplings and chicken satay were the highlights of the sampler. The steamed dumplings were crispy and paired well with the light, sweet soy sauce. Meanwhile, the chicken satay was tender despite being grilled and was so flavorful that it didn’t even need sauce. Overall, this dish is the perfect way to start an evening dinner.

Another appetizer, the Goong Yang, was a platter of grilled shrimp served with garlic lime sauce. The shrimp was intricately cooked and there was a satisfying crunch in every bite. As someone who doesn’t enjoy spice, the leftover sting from the peppery sauce was overwhelming, but I’m sure a spice lover would enjoy it.

The first entree we were given was the Branzino, an entire steamed fish provided with garlic lime sauce and jasmine rice on the side. The presentation of the fish was beautiful, topped with lime wedges, basil and peppercorn. While the dish was refreshing, flavorful and tender, the bones in the dish took me by surprise, as did the bitter aftertaste. The side of jasmine rice was perfectly sticky and served as a good palate cleanser, for the following entree. Even though it was my favorite, the Branzino, is, at the very least, a great social media post.

The Massaman Curry, on the contrary, is a must-try. Along with the choice of either chicken or flank steak as a protein, the dish has sliced onions, chopped up potatoes and salted peanuts. The curry was smooth and flavorful, and had a slightly spicy undertone. However, it was the tenderness of the meat and the contrast of crunchy peanuts and soft potatoes that truly won me over. The roti canai bread was buttery and chewy, serving as the perfect vessel to scoop chicken coated in the velvety curry. If there is one other dish I recommend besides the chicken satay, this is the one.

In addition to an extensive selection of dishes, Sabai Thai also has many cocktail options. The Koh Pha Ngan contains a mixture of Roku house-infused raspberry gin, Aperol, rosemary syrup, lime and egg white. The combination of floral and fruity notes, such as in its peachy aftertaste, makes this the choice for a more sophisticated palate.

The second drink I tried, the Pink Lychee Martini, is a fan favorite. It looks like its name — a baby pink mixture of Haku vodka, lychee and lemon. However, the drink is overwhelmingly sweet and while there is a kick of vodka, the alcohol is drowned out by the lychee juice and citrus zest.

Although Sabai Thai is on the pricier side, it does have a few standout dishes available for lunch or dinner. From fresh seafood to fruity drinks, the restaurant’s flavors promise to take you to sun-kissed shores of Thailand.

