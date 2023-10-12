Hispanic Heritage Month: La Dinastia is keeping Chinese-Cuban cuisine alive

In 1986, Lam’s father opened the restaurant with his business partner Michael Lan after immigrating from Peru and working at other Chino Latino restaurants around the city. According to Lam, Chino Latino restaurants largely came about after the Cuban Revolution as many Cubans, including Cuba’s Chinese immigrants, fled to cities in the United States and began opening up restaurants.

La Dinastia had previously been a Cuban restaurant called La Principe; in order to keep the previous restaurant’s Cuban customer base, Lam’s father decided to serve both Chinese and Cuban dishes on the menu.

“The curation came from the customers, because the customers wanted their Cuban food with their Chinese fried rice, giving the first-generation owners — Chinese owners — the idea of just putting them together and serving it to them together,” Lam said.

Today, the menu reflects the same taste of the customers that visited La Dinastia when it first opened. Instead of blending specific ingredients or culinary techniques, La Dinastia represents the best of both cuisines.