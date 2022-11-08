Best spots to celebrate National Cappuccino Day

The first sip of a great cappuccino is one of life’s simple pleasures. The bold coffee taste is perfectly balanced with the sweet decadence of warm steamed milk — the foamier, the better. In the city, cappuccinos are readily available at almost every cafe. However, not all cappuccinos are created equally. Since Tuesday, Nov. 8, is National Cappuccino Day, here are some spots to start today’s celebration right.

Bar Pisellino

52 Grove St.

A West Village favorite of chefs Rita Sodi and Jody Williams, Bar Pisellino is a beautiful Italian cafe with great lighting, elegant glassware and bold espresso. A true treat, the Bar Pisellino cappuccino is piping hot with plenty of foam. To elevate the experience, this cappuccino is served resting on a silver tray. Experience the sophistication of a Florence cafe with this decadent coffee experience.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters

30 W. 8th St.

Stumptown is the best cappuccino for anyone who wants to avoid dairy milk. This cappuccino is on the smaller side, but I’m fully convinced that I wasn’t charged for oat milk. Stumptown does not charge extra for non-dairy alternatives, so you can save that extra money for a sweet treat between classes. Its 8th Street location is minutes from campus, making it the best pre-class pick-me-up.

Caffé Roma

385 Broome St.

Nestled in the heart of Little Italy, the cappuccino at Caffé Roma takes you back in time. Since its opening in 1891, this institution has served cappuccinos in massive mugs, overflowing with foam. To spice up the typical cappuccino, they offer fun flavors including french vanilla and hazelnut served with a dollop of whipped cream. Caffé Roma can be a bit touristy due to its age and fame, but it deserves the buzz.

Caffe Reggio

119 MacDougal St.

Known for being the first cafe in the country to serve a cappuccino, Caffe Reggio is a rite of passage for National Cappuccino Day. Since 1927, this village spot has been serving high-quality drinks in an amazing atmosphere. Sip the original cappuccino surrounded by artwork dating back to the Italian Renaissance, including a 16th-century painting from the school of Caravaggio and a bench once owned by the Medici family. Go for the coffee, and stay for the culture.

MUD aka Mudspot Restaurant

307 E. 9th St.

This East Village staple is the coziest place to savor a delicious cappuccino on a brisk fall day. Perfect for solo trips, coffee dates and large groups, Mudspot is a versatile spot that serves up some of the best coffee in the city. While the maple MUD and chai latte are very popular, its creamy and bold cappuccino is extremely underrated.

