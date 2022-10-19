Where to find the most im-peck-able chicken around the Lower East Side

I can’t hear the kale salad and salmon bowl stans over the crunch of my chicken sandwich. Say goodbye to Sweetgreen and Pressed and hello to the best chicken in the Lower East Side. Sometimes you just have to say “cluck it,” and treat yourself to some crispy, mouth-watering chicken. If you’re in search of some eggcellent chicken spots not too far from campus, search no more!

Sweet Chick

178 Ludlow St., New York, NY 10002

Sweet Chick’s philosophy is “Have Fun. Eat Well. Spread Love,” and it is definitely doing that! With friendly staff, delectable chicken and an amazing rap and R&B playlist bumping at all hours of the day, Sweet Chick earns my top spot. While it is most popular for its six different flavors of chicken and waffles, Sweet Chick also has amazing crispy chicken salads with fresh avocado and Nashville hot chicken sandwiches. Order a side of perfectly crisp fries with buttermilk ranch and a grape soda for the perfect pairing. If you’re there for brunch, the bacon, egg and cheese buttermilk biscuit is a must! As if that is not enough to convince you to stop by for a meal, their Lower East Side location is open daily from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. They are really working around the cluck!

375° Chicken ‘n Fries

124 Ludlow St., New York, NY 10002

375° Chicken ‘n Fries is what I would call a hole in the wall. This tiny spot can hold maybe 12 people and has no tables — just a counter where you can order from their eclectic menu of chicken. Serving all-natural, hormone-free and antibiotic-free chicken, the 375° Chicken ‘n Fries’ menu includes fried chicken sandwiches, chick ‘n pop, chick ‘n and waffles, french fries, and combo meals. Feeling nostalgic and in need of a sweet treat? Try the Peanut Bacon ‘n Jelly Chick ‘n Waffles. Need something with a hot kick? Try the Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich. My recommendation is the Honey Garlic ‘n Chili Glaze combo, which includes popcorn chicken tossed in a sweet Samurai chili and honey garlic sauce, fries and a soda of your choice for $14.

Cheeky Sandwiches

35 Orchard St., New York, NY 10002

Cheeky Sandwiches has minimal seating and decor, but do not let that turn you away! Cheeky’s New Orleans-inspired menu packs a punch. It takes authenticity seriously, ships its bread from the John Gendusa Bakery in New Orleans, and serves up delicious sandwiches with freshly fried oysters and mouth-watering beignets. I would recommend heading to Cheeky Sandwiches if you are in dire need of a fried chicken sandwich on a buttermilk biscuit. If you’re in the company of someone who is not a chicken fan, it offers veggie, beef, pork and seafood sandwiches as well.

Pig & Butter

134 Ludlow St., New York, NY 10002

Our Ludlow Street lineup would not be complete without Pig & Butter, an all-day brunch restaurant. It is not necessarily a chicken shop, but it does serve a mean chicken and waffle breakfast. Every time I have walked past this joint, I have seen at least one person at each table digging into juicy chicken and warm waffles. One of Pig & Butter’s dishes called “The Conductor” consists of crispy fried chicken on cornbread, candied bacon, a fried egg, and buttermilk maple syrup. I can guarantee you will walk out of here with a full belly and a smile on your face.

Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken

28 E. 1st St., New York, NY 10003

While their beloved fried chicken is the star of the show, founding brothers Eric and Bruce Bromberg have an option for everyone on Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken’s extensive and eclectic menu. Craving mac ‘n’ cheese? Try the Classic Mac & Cheese Bowl with its Classic Fried Boneless Chicken Bites. Dreaming of an inventive but classic chicken sandwich? Try the Hot and Sweet Sandwich. Dreaming of not-hot dog hot dogs? Try their Classic Tender Dog — a crispy chicken tender on a potato bun with pickles and mayo!

