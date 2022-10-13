Lattes and no laptops: Unplugged cafes in NYC

I can’t remember the last time I went to a coffee shop without my laptop in tow. At first, going out for coffee was a relaxing outing that allowed me to enjoy an overpriced iced latte alone or with friends. But as the semester drones on and assignments pile up, I find myself only going to coffee shops to work. Even when I go with friends, we spend hours in one place silently sipping on, and not enjoying, our $6 drinks. Constantly caught up in my laptop screen — which is a reminder of all the assignments I have left to complete — I’ve forgotten what it’s like to go to a coffee shop just to grab a drink and relax. So here is a list of a few coffee shops around campus that offer everything including coffee, tea, croissants, no laptops — and most importantly, an opportunity to unplug from day-to-day tasks.

Ad Hoc Collective Coffee + Shoppe

13 Christopher St.

I have trekked up and down Christopher Street for months on end, so I am shocked that I recently discovered Ad Hoc Collective Coffee + Shop. It’s easy to miss if you don’t know it’s there. But if you look closely, a small sign points you toward a narrow staircase that descends below the sidewalk and leads straight into what feels like someone’s living room. The space is filled with antiques I’d find in my grandma’s attic, from framed paintings and photographs to leather-bound books and gold candlesticks. They offer most of your classic drinks, as well as some of their own specialties, like the Honey Lavender Latte, and a large selection of food from their kitchen. Laptops aren’t allowed inside the shop, but if you desperately need to finish some work and the weather’s nice — or you brought a thick jacket — you can sit on the chairs lined along the sidewalk.



Kobrick Coffee Co.

24 Ninth Ave.

This is the place to go if you’re just looking to grab a drink and a pastry with some friends. Located in the Meatpacking District, Kobrick Coffee Co. can be a bit pricier than most of the coffee shops on this list. Their drinks are averagely priced, ranging from $3.50 to $6.50 for classic coffees and teas, and their food can average from $10 to $15. If you’re feeling fancy, you can even entertain yourself with a $22 charcuterie board to share with friends. They also offer a wide selection of specialty cocktails; their rotating cocktails are the highlight of their menu. The brick walls and hanging vines create a chill atmosphere and there’s a lot of seating to choose from, including a hanging rattan chair that I still need to try out. Although laptops are allowed, you can only use them for an hour if you sit inside.

Maman — Multiple Locations

67 University Pl.

Walking into Maman is like walking into a charming garden in the countryside. The cafe has a rustic feel with imperfect wooden tables, ceiling greenery and blue accents everywhere. Open seven days a week at multiple locations across New York City, Montreal and Toronto, the café chain markets itself as a laptop-free environment. Their closest location to campus is on University Place with a 10% NYU discount, but some larger locations close to other campus dorms include Centre Street, Hudson at King and Nomad. Their breakfast- and lunch-focused menu features everything from $9 quiches to salads, which range from $14 to $16, that compete with the quality ingredients of Sweetgreen. For a quick bite and sip, try their $5 almond croissant paired with a $5 honey lavender latte.

Book Club

197 E 3rd St.

This place is always packed no matter what time of day you go, but the ambiance and late hours are worth the crowds. Open until midnight daily, Book Club is a blend between a bookish cafe and a bar, offering coffee, alcohol and pastries. Coffees and teas are $4 to $5 and glasses of beer or wine range from $6 to $16. Bring your own book, or grab one from the shelves, and find a comfy armchair to fall into and read alongside others doing the same. Laptops aren’t allowed after 7 p.m., but most people barely use them throughout the day. Don’t forget to check out their bathroom downstairs — the walls are covered in pages from books like “Pride and Prejudice” and “Harry Potter.”

Café Kitsuné

550 Hudson St.

With its big windows and ample amount of seating, this cafe is worth visiting on a rainy day. Connected to the Maison Kitsuné store in the heart of West Village, Café Kitsuné offers $4 pastries, drinks priced between $4 to $7, pricier food options ranging from $14 to $19, and a relatively large selection of wines. Like every coffee shop on this list, this one has a strict no-laptop policy. This makes it a great spot to come and talk with friends over tea or to sit and people-watch with a latte and croissant.

