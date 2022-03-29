The best late-night and 24-hour eats around campus

According to their website, Mamoun’s is the “oldest falafel restaurant in New York.” It is certainly a longtime favorite of NYU students and New Yorkers alike. Mamoun and Maria Chater came to the U.S. in 1969, in a wave of Syrian and Lebanese immigrants following the removal of post-World War II immigration quotas. They opened Mamoun’s in 1971. Back then, their 200-square-foot hole-in-the-wall restaurant was perhaps the only place in the city to try falafel; they used makeshift tables and buckets served as seats. However, Mamoun’s gained popularity quickly through word of mouth and now has 10 locations across the country. Nearly six decades later, the restaurant is still family-owned and operated with the mission of delivering fresh and authentic Middle Eastern cuisine and warm hospitality. There are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options and all meat served is halal. The falafel sandwich costs $5.49 and falafel side is $2.99. With locations on MacDougal Street and St. Mark’s Place, great falafel and baba ganoush are just around the corner.