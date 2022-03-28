Spice up your date night with these restaurants around NYU

First date? Anniversary? Just your typical date night? Though planning date nights can be intimidating, they are an exciting part of any relationship. Even the most low-key date nights should feel special.

The question of where to go on a date can get a lot more complicated when considering food preferences, dietary restrictions and a romantic atmosphere. Whether you’re looking for a simple change of routine or a special night out, here’s a rundown of the best restaurants near NYU for your next date night.