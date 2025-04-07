How to conduct a DIY personal color analysis

You’ve probably seen people getting their color analysis done in South Korea on TikTok. The beauty trend — where a professional determines the best colors to wear based on your skin’s undertone, hair color and eye color — has captured the minds and wallets of consumers all around the world. Spoiler alert: it’s expensive. Professional analyses can range from $100 to $400, though there are free online tests available. Here’s an easy method to determine the colors that best complement your skin tone and complexion.

How to test the colors

First, conduct your color analysis in natural light for the most accurate results. Make sure to wear minimal makeup, if any, so you can see your natural skin tone. Next, hold fabric swatches, which you can purchase from craft stores like Michaels, near your face and observe which colors make your skin look brighter and more even. You can also do this with solid-colored items of clothing. If you can find fabrics of different shades in the same color group, such as hot pink and pale pink, you can also compare the two to see which colors either wash you out or highlight your features.

Determining your skin’s undertone

To begin, you need to determine your skin’s undertone. Most people fall under one of three categories: warm, cool or neutral undertones. If pink or blue fabrics seem to highlight your complexion and your veins appear bluish, you likely have a cool undertone. People with warm undertones — yellow or golden tones in their skin — and have veins that appear greenish. If you find yourself with both characteristics, you likely have neutral undertones and are compatible with the color recommendations for both cool and warm.

Determining your hair and eyes’ undertones

Next, assessing your hair and eye color is crucial to complement your skin’s undertone. If you have lighter hair, such as brown, red or blonde, consider if it has golden tones — this signifies that warmer-hued clothing will best complement your features. If you have dark hair, such as black or dark brown, check for ashy brown or cool black tones in your hair, which indicate a good fit with cooler colors. Next, check your eyes for hints of different colors — gold or copper flecks indicate warm undertones, while people with blue eyes or white flecks have cool undertones.

Which season are you?

For the most part, color analyses also make use of the seasons.

Spring: If you have warm undertones and find yourself compatible with light colors, you are a spring. Try wearing clothes in colors with high saturation like yellow, peach and coral to bring out your bright features.

Summer: People with a summer palette have cool undertones with bluish hues and muted hair and eye colors. Try wearing soft, muted colors like lavender, light blue and baby pink.

Autumn: If you have warm undertones but find yourself washed out by the vivid spring color palette, you might be an autumn. Wearing rich, warm colors with deeper tones like rust, brown and mustard will complement your complexion.

Winter: If you have cool undertones and find yourself suiting bolder colors with high contrast, be sure to incorporate crisp, cool colors such as black, white and bright blue in your wardrobe.

Until you can make it to South Korea to get your color analysis done professionally, you can still use makeshift strategies to determine the colors that bring out your natural features. Nevertheless, don’t feel limited by the results — even if you have cool undertones, you might want to wear warmer shades depending on the day. Rather than just sticking to the basics, allow a personal color analysis to broaden the spectrum of your wardrobe — your future favorite color is waiting for you.

