What are Tisch dancers wearing?

Ballet-inspired clothing has leaped its way into closets this past year, and while ballet flats and pink tie-up sweaters might fulfill fantasies of being a ballerina, the truth is, few dancers actually dress according to the “balletcore” aesthetic. From Adidas track pants to striped leg warmers, this is what dance majors from the Tisch School of the Arts are wearing during their daily morning ballet classes — for both fashion and function.

Track pants and basketball shorts

When Tisch dancers wake up every morning for class, the big decision for bottoms is between track pants or basketball shorts. The loose quality of track pants allow dancers to stretch and twist without restriction. However, if they are not in the mood for track pants, next in line are basketball shorts, preferably oversized. For the same reason basketball players wear basketball shorts — the fabric is breathable and allows for freedom of movement, dancers also wear them –– although Tisch dancers tend to be a bit more graceful as they jump around in them.

Adidas galore

The Tisch Department of Dance has yet to establish a business partnership with Adidas — but it might as well have one, because dancers are representing the brand daily. While you’ll find many NYU students wearing some variation of Sambas, the three stripes can be found contorting in all different ways in dance studios, from lightweight joggers to tight-fitting long sleeves. It isn’t clear how Adidas took over the dance world, but the brand doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere.

Not just any leotard

Even if there isn’t an official dress code, most ballet classes expect students to wear a leotard. But Tisch dancers aren’t just wearing any leotards. Many students have grown to express their fashion sense through this classic item of dancewear, wearing unique cuts in vibrant colors. Leotards have been worn for decades as practice attire for many reasons — their skin-tight nature showcases the intricacies of ballet movement.

Lavish leg warmers

Leg warmers are one aspect of the “balletcore” trend that is true to how Tisch dancers dress for ballet class. Besides adding a pop of color or fun pattern to a dance outfit, leg warmers help prevent injury. Leg muscles power much of the work dancers do, so staying warm both before and during a dance class or rehearsal is essential. Wearing leg warmers keeps the muscles and joints of the leg warm and the blood flowing for maximum mobility and agility. This stereotypical ballet accessory is functional, but also just so happens to be the perfect way to level up a ballet class look.

Too many layers

Layers are a staple for Tisch dancers, which they remove as their bodies warm up throughout ballet class. Some popular combinations include short-sleeve shirts over long-sleeve shirts, button-downs over tank tops, vests over leotards or even — and most foreign to non-dancers — shorts over pants. In addition to helping dancers warm up, layers serve more than just an aesthetic purpose and multiple layers of clothing allows the cloth to catch air while the body is in motion, flowing elegantly from the dancer. Wearing that many layered shirts or shorts over pants may turn heads on the street, but the dance studio welcomes the eccentricity.

