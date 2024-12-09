Winter fashion trend report 2024

As the colder weather sets in, winter 2024 fashion is all about roaring statements and plush textures. Whether you’re stepping out in fierce, bold prints or retreating to a cozy cabin cuddled in understated elegance, winter fashion lets you find the balance between both. These hot trends don’t just look good — they keep you warm too. Baby, it’s cold outside — but your style? Scorching.

Rich wine red & dark chocolate palette

Winter’s color palette exudes elegance, with rich dark chocolate and burgundy hues. If summer is a bold, bright red, winter is her refined, sophisticated aunt. You’ll find these luxe shades everywhere — from purses and handbags to kitten heels and tights. You might even find your lipstick and nail polish joining in on this irresistible trend.

A soft gray cashmere crewneck

Think Ralph Lauren 1997, Kate Moss off-duty and Bianca Jagger at Studio 54 — soft grey cashmere crewnecks feel as effortless as a Sunday morning. With a texture that feels like a hug, maybe cuffing season had a sweater in mind this year. A sweater’s effortlessly chic silhouette makes it ideal for both brunch and the couch. The neon and brat greens of seasons past? They’re taking a well-deserved nap.

Spotted: Scales & spots

As predators and prey, leopards and snakes aren’t likely to get along. In fashion, however, the leopards are bowing out as the snakes prepare to feast. Snakeskin prints are slithering back into the spotlight, with the snake necklace featured in Chloé’s Fall 2024 Collection, Tom Ford’s sleek python prints and new arrivals from Oscar de la Renta’s ready-to-wear line. From sultry clutches to sleek boots and statement belts, this trend is sinking its fangs into accessories everywhere.

Minimalist ballet flats

Minimalist ballet flats are making a graceful jeté into the winter wardrobe. Think crisp, clean lines, silky-soft texture and a dainty little bow — or Miu Miu’s palette of dreamy neutrals like ivory, beige and soft pastels. To follow the trend at a better price, try the gap or Old Navy. These flats are your ultimate wardrobe chameleon: pair them with cozy knits, flowy midi skirts or throw on a classic pair of slouchy jeans. Even if you haven’t perfected your pirouette, these flats will have heads turning.

Big fur coats

If you’ve ever wanted to bundle yourself in a blanket but had to settle for looking fabulously chic instead, big faux fur coats are a haute alternative. Luxurious fabrics are the rage, and brands like Brunello Cucinelli and Alaïa feature their own stunning shearling. But let’s be real — who’s paying for that? To emulate the style on a budget, try Target and Zara. Let’s hope you don’t go full Cruella de Vil draped in all that decadence.

Over-the-knee boots

Watch out — these sleek, daring boots are shaking up winter wardrobes. Merging avant-garde design with everyday wearability, over-the-knee boots are a staple for brands like Manolo Blahnik and Givenchy. To follow suit, check out Steve Madden and Nine West’s takes on the trend. Perfect under knee-length skirts or paired with those summer micro-minis you’re trying to squeeze a few more wears out of, they’re a sartorial mic drop for your cold-weather outfits. Winter just got a whole lot hotter. The soundtrack of a scene-stealer? The subtle click-clack with every strut.

Classic black tights

A closet staple, warm black tights are a must — because let’s face it, nothing says chic like a sleek pair of these. They’re perfect for taking your autumn outfits straight into the chillier months. The gust of wind that hits the exposed skin between your skirt and your boots? They’ve got you covered — literally. From strutting into your morning meeting to slipping into going-out fits, classic black tights aren’t only weather-practical, they’re downright essential.

