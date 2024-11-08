Staff Recs: Beauty products

In the age of social media, we’re constantly being pushed to add new products to our beauty regimens. From influencers touting PR packages to brands releasing suspiciously similar products, it can be confusing to navigate today’s beauty landscape. Despite the ever-hastening trend cycle, however, there are just some products that we keep returning to. Here are some of our most beloved beauty products, time-tested and rightfully repurchased.

NYX Buttermelt Pressed Powder Blush in shade Getting Butta | $10

Yes, some may call me blush blind, but I really don’t care. The NYX Buttermelt Pressed Powder Blush is the perfect potion for flawless, rosy cheeks. The product applies smoothly no matter its base, meaning it can be used for both full-glam and everyday looks. It will also last you a while, as the blush has insane pigment — a little goes an incredibly long way. My shade of choice is Getting Butta which delivers the perfect shiny pink, leaving your cheeks glowy all day — or night — long.

— Annie Emans, Beauty & Style Editor

Miche Bloomin’ Eyelashes in No. 6 Girly Flair | $10.20

While paying over $10 for just four pairs of false eyelashes sounds a little insane, the Miche Bloomin’ brand is worth every cent. As someone who has been wearing lashes almost every day since 10th grade, I’m no stranger to the heaviness and itchiness lashes can cause. However, this line of Japanese lashes carries none of those burdens — they’re super light, have a thin and flexible band and are beautifully crafted to give a natural cat-eye look. Although Miche Bloomin’ offers various styles, I recommend getting the No. 6 Girly Flair lashes for a fuller look to your lash line — pop by the Reiwatakiya store on St. Marks Place to grab a set.

— Andrea Lui, Culture Editor

Marvel Liquid Macro Top Coat Nail Polish | $7.95

At-home manicures are notorious for chipping and peeling. Whether I’m attempting a complicated nail art design or sticking to a single shade, there’s always the fear that my masterpiece will be ruined in a few days. SuperChic Lacquer’s Marvel Liquid Macro Top Coat is here to fix that. In my many years of manicures, never have I encountered a more protective top coat. The polish’s thick, glossy formula not only ensures the longevity of your nail look, but also adds a beautiful shine. In addition to being more affordable than mainstream brands like OPI and Essie, SuperChic Lacquer also offers a four-ounce refill pack for future usage.

— Shiphrah Moses, Culture Editor

Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Hair Mask | $14.40

As someone who is always trying new beauty products, the one and only item that has consistently been in my beauty regimen is the Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Hair Mask. Having been personally victimized by a blonde balayage in my early college days, the Japanese hair treatment has helped me heal intense chemical damage. To use, leave the product on wet hair for five minutes once or twice a week. After rinsing, you will be reborn with silky smooth tresses and vow to never bleach your hair again.

— Grace Tan, Identity & Equity Editor

Sonoma Lavender Co. Luxurious Lavender Foot Balm | $25.95

As someone who only recently learned the difference between foundation and concealer — I’m far from a beauty product connoisseur, but when I use a dollop of this thick, creamy lavender lotion, I sure feel like one. Thank your feet for making the exhausting trek from your Bobst Library cubicle to the food trucks outside by applying some of this luscious, subtly-scented cream at the end of the night. But don’t limit the treatment to just your feet — I take no shame in slathering this lotion on my hands every morning, knowing it’ll keep my skin soft and supple for the rest of the day. Even if you’re cracking under pressure, at least your skin won’t be.

— Lauren Ng, Dining Editor

ColourPop Super Shock Shadow in shade Ritz | $7

You’re never too old for glitter, and there’s no such thing as an inappropriate occasion to have shimmery eyes. ColourPop’s Super Shock Shadows are affordable and require minimal effort — all you need is a finger to brush it across your eyelid. Whether you want to look like the diamond of the frat basement or leave a lasting impression at your internship interview, these shadows will make it look like you spent hours on your beat. They’re long-lasting, too, so you won’t sweat them off while dancing to “Empire State of Mind” or going over your 60-second personal statement. I’m a die-hard fan of the shade Ritz, their champagne color that complements both natural and bold eye makeup. I’m already planning a restock.

— Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor

NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil in shade Milk | $6

Every morning since middle school I’ve been rolling out of bed and mindlessly smearing NYX Jumbo Eyeliner in the shade Mill on the inner corners of my eyes. It has become the most consistent part of my daily routine, but I still get comments — mostly good things — on the highlight regularly. If you don’t have the time or energy to do any other makeup, let this be your sign to throw on some white eyeliner. It makes you look more awake and can be a great conversation starter when people realize that no, you do not have naturally bright white and sparkly eyelids.

— Sidney Snider, Sports Editor

Tarte big ego™ vegan mascara | $27

While I will be the first to admit that I do battle raccoon-eye on a daily basis, it won’t stop me from recommending Tarte’s big ego™ vegan mascara. A throwback to my days as a competitive Irish dancer — yes, wig and all — this saved me from the wrath of my coach on the many mornings I’d forget my false eyelashes. The wand perfectly curls to lift your lashes, and I’ve yet to experience any clumping in my years of use — making it perfect for a last-minute application in the elevator. You might serve a little 2000s grunge by the evening, but who hasn’t had an Avril Lavigne phase? So, if you also need a heavy layer of mascara to feel like a person, this one’s for you.

— Dharma Niles, News Editor

Tower 28 SunnyDays™ Tinted SPF 30 | $32

The ability to achieve no-makeup makeup can feel impossible while sweating immediately upon stepping into the thick air of the subway, but Tower 28’s SunnyDays™ Tinted SPF 30 sunscreen is the perfect base product for a natural look. Though it plays well with other liquid products like blush and bronzer, it also works well as a standalone product to provide buildable medium coverage and a skin-like finish that allows your natural skin to shine through. However, my favorite thing about this product is that it has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance, which is an honor that few makeup products hold. It’s also non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores, and the packaging is partially made up of post-consumer recycled plastic.

— Karina Rower, Under the Arch Editor

