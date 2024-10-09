How to stay stylish in sweater weather

Don’t let the sun in the forecast fool you — it’s officially fall. For many students, it’s the best season to show off their layered looks. A staple in most college students’ closets or Pinterest boards is a sweater. It’s super easy to throw it over your favorite short sleeve, tie it across your shoulders or wear it on its own. There’s what seems to be endless ways to style a good sweater — here are some of the best.

With a skirt and tights

A girly staple: a skirt and some tights are a charming way to style your favorite soft sweater. There’s just the right amount of chill in the air to wear tights and still rock a cute skirt, and the sweater will keep your upper body warm. With cute socks and some loafers or black boots, you have the perfect fall outfit, with a subtle nod to the autumnal looks of fall icon Rory Gilmore.

Over a dress

Need to repurpose your summer dresses? Pair it with a sweater! The right dress gives the illusion that you are wearing a skirt, which is another outfit in of itself. It delivers the best of both worlds — the free and flowy feeling of wearing a dress with the warmth and security of a sweater over it. If it gets too hot, you can throw the sweater over your shoulders for a chic look.

With jeans

Jeans are a closet staple year round. They’re comfortable, stylish and go with anything. There’s so many styles to choose from, from low-waisted, animal-print jeans to high-waisted navy blue denim. I recommend styling a good pair of loose or straight-leg jeans with your favorite fall knit. Throw on some platform boots, colorful sneakers, loafers or Uggs and you’ll be ready to strut through the foliage-covered streets.

With jorts

Let’s face it: Fall in the city doesn’t necessarily mean consistent cool weather. You’ll get those days when the sun is still beating down and you’re dripping in sweat, but you still long to wear a sweater. In that case, pair your sweater with jorts. With a cool pair of sneakers, this look is comfortable, trendy and perfect for this season’s indecisive weather.

With wide-leg sweatpants

On a Sunday when you can barely keep your eyes open and your coffee isn’t strong enough, all you want to do is lay in your bed and scroll on TikTok. A sweater with sweatpants is the perfect uniform for those types of days. For the ideal lounging look, try wearing a sweater with wide-legged sweatpants and Ugg Minis. Cozy outfits look more put together and fashionable if you color coordinate your sweater and sweatpants, but a solid pair of black, white or gray sweatpants with a statement sweater also does the trick.

Sweater dress

Why not make a bold move and wear a sweater dress? It’s the best of both worlds, and easy to style! Pair it with tall boots or close-toed heels — you got to keep your feet warm — and strut through the city with your knit fit. Throw on a statement belt if you want to spice things up by adding more shape to your look.

