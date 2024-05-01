Make the stars align with these zodiac-inspired outfits

Even if Mercury is in retrograde and you’re feeling emotionally unbalanced, a great outfit can fix all. The solution is an expertly-created style guide with fashion inspiration for every sign, based on vibes and stereotypes alike. For optimal results, be sure to also incorporate elements from outfits of your rising and moon sign, flaunting your personal flair.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

To lean into the fire sign, an Aries can wear lots of deep colors. This remains more than true when warmer weather comes around, what better time than summer to incorporate striking colors into your ensemble? A simple tank, black cargo pants and black combat boots appear simple all together, but when paired with a red-lined motor jacket that confident vibe an Aries possesses shines through. For that extra kick, make sure to accessorize with chained jewelry, eye-catching sport sunglasses and a quintessential bold lip, because an Aries is direct — if not relentless — to have daring outfits this season.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

A Taurus is typically powerful and assertive, but also extremely dependable and hardworking. To emulate this self-assurance, try a dark cargo pant or a chain necklace. Even the slouchy T-shirt matches the Taurus energy — you want a look that screams both “don’t mess with me” and “I’m far too cool for you.”

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

Known as the twins, a Gemini has a fashion duality that most would kill for. Your playful and witty nature makes you more willing to experiment with colors and textures, reigning supreme with mix-and-match outfits. The trendiness of wearing a big graphic tee and small denim skirt encapsulates the curious nature of a Gemini, but a high-top shoe worn with leg warmers favors your adaptability to shifting environments. Perhaps putting on a signature necklace and trusty shoulder bag — or tote — can make any fit more impeccable.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Cancers are the cottagecore and bohemian friends we all need. Intuitive and loving, you steer towards a lighter color palette and clean looks that capture your true nature. A flowy white dress paired with a cropped, pale green button-up can be the perfect fit for a Cancer to run around in a flowery field as the breeze sweeps across your clothes. You also might steer toward lots of layered jewelry, big rings and a chunky shoe to complete the vision.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Whoever thinks you can’t wear sweaters in spring clearly has not met a Leo. Strong and self-assured, you shine with a more upscale fit that probably would make it onto a Pinterest page. A Leo is drawn by more warm colors like ivory and gold as seen in an oversized, and looks elegant in an oversized sweater with simple bottoms and a loafer. A pearl necklace or any jewelry that is light and preferably in gold is a necessity.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

This spring, it’s time to put an end to the stereotype that Virgos are boring. Best known for intelligence and perfectionism, this sign is also witty and observant. Your penchant for logic and a reliable form of structure inspires this outfit’s fitted corset top and matching silver and black leather belt. The washed jeans transform the look from serious to casual, and the strategic combination of the cropped top and low-rise pants will be sure to turn heads. A little distinguished, a little coy, a lot of thought: that’s Virgo in a nutshell.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Libras are creatures of balance, with certain traits accompanying others. Thus, each element of every look should interact in that manner. A big sweater compliments a short miniskirt. More masculine jewelry and boots compliment the femininity of the rest of the clothes. An outfit should be suited for a library study session as much as a show. It, like a Libra, encompasses the best of both worlds.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 21)

We know spring is meant for more bright and pastel colors as the flowers bloom, though for Scorpio this is anything but true. Devoted and extremely magnetic, a Scorpio can accentuate your intense nature through tight, sleek silhouettes. A black mini skirt, cropped band tee and tall, knee-high boots provide a cutting figure that Scorpios can always spice up with a little glam and a lot of chunky jewelry. Extra bonus points if a leather jacket is part of the ensemble.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

A free spirit is at the core of a Sagittarius, and not many things scream freedom as much as a cowboy. The flared jeans, the hint of plaid in a cropped shirt with a bit of a collar, the metal-tipped belt, the obligatory brown leather jacket — the ensemble is fit for an adventure. Spring gives a Sagittarius the chance to exercise your curiosity. This outfit is modeled after their ability to take advantage of the longer days, and collect some compliments along the way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Hardworking and a little stubborn, a Capricorn’s steadfast personality can flourish in the earthy tones that spring offers. Try sleek lines and embrace practicality in your outfits. By wearing pieces of clothing that toe the line of an almost old-money aesthetic, like a deep brown dress and versatile button-up, you can let your Capricorn personality shine through. Often accessorizing with your favorite pair of sunglasses — points if you wear them stylishly on your head instead of on your face — dainty jewelry, a small shoulder bag and Mary Jane shoes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

As the experimentalists of the group, an Aquarius is innovative and unique, and the transitional nature of spring provides you the perfect opportunity to showcase your creativity and switch up your style. A dark leather outfit can be summed up in two words: intimidatingly flattering. Is it a risk to go for the unpredictable this season? Perhaps. But as an Aquarius of the world knows, the risk can be well worth the reward.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Budding flowers, longer days, warmer weather — it’s no surprise that early spring is Pisces season. Your emotions can run deep, but so does your kindness and compassion. Design your outfit to encompass the sensitive, artistic side of your sign. For instance, choose a lighter color palette contrasted by pops of brighter colors. Continue the mix-and-match style with a pale skirt that is slightly pleated and flared, but its formality is undercut by the more casual canvas sneakers.

