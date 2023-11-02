Fall accessories: A guide to (pumpkin) spicing up your outfits

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Tel Aviv seaside. There is a beach and people swimming in the sea. There are tall buildings in the background.
NYU Tel Aviv students continue classes remotely with potential return in spring
An illustration of a colorful portrait of Trinity Mouzon Wofford above black-and-white text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: A wellness entrepreneur’s journey from Violet to Golde
N.Y.U. president Linda Mills sitting in a chair alongside three other people on a stage.
NYU to launch new London study away site and Oklahoma-based initiative
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”.
Intruder arrested after entering Rubin Hall, Bronfman Center
A crowd of dozens of people standing underneath the Washington Square Park arch holding various colored signs and flags in a large mass.
NYU named twice in U.S. Senate resolution on Israel-Hamas war
A crowd stands and applauds a speaker during the memorial held for the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.
Hundreds gather at Triangle Fire Memorial unveiling
Photo collage of two photos side by side. Left photo of Pro-Palestine protester waving a green, red, black, and white Palestinian flag. Right photo of Pro-Israel protesters standing with blue and white Israel flag.
NYU students respond to Israel-Palestine conflict at citywide protests
A group of protestors wearing green shirts with the words “S.O.S. SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET ” printed on them, march along a sidewalk. A woman on the right holds a sign that says “SAVE OUR SUPERMARKET”.
Village residents rally at Bobst to save local Morton Williams
A man stands in front of the fountain at Washington Square Park holding a sign labeled “Free Expression Not Suppression” with his other hand outstretched in a fist. A police officer dressed in uniform stands to the man’s right, facing him.
WSP artists claim uptick in law enforcement ‘intimidation’
A group of about 15 students holding a sign reading “Sunrise Movement N.Y.U.”
Student activists join thousands at March to End Fossil Fuels
A group of students standing in front of a beige mattress with various pieces of film equipment in a warehouse.
Tisch announces online master’s in producing
The remnants of a poster showing the Israeli hostages who are missing stuck on a pillar in N.Y.U’s Stern School of Business. Behind the pillar is a white and purple N.Y.U. flag hanging on a building.
Students caught tearing down Israeli hostage posters may face disciplinary action
Three banners, each reading “Free Palestine,” “Shut Down N.Y.U. Tel Aviv” and “Cease-fire and De-cccupy,” hang from the staircases in the Bobst Library.
Students and faculty hold sudden pro-Palestine demonstration in Bobst
A protester holds a cardboard sign reading Faculty for Justice in Palestine above a crowd in a park.
Faculty form group in support of Palestinian students at protest
Screenshots of two responses from the N.Y.U. S.J.P. to President Mills’ statement on Israel.
Students call on Mills to publicly address Palestinian deaths in Israel-Hamas conflict
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A man with his head tilted back holding a microphone on a stage in front of a large crowd under red lights. Behind them is a man on a guitar.
Beyond NYU: Del Water Gap on exploring creative vulnerability
A colorful portrait of Miguel Guerrero on top of text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: Building entrepreneurial success
A colorful illustration of Ryan Cole with lettering below displaying ‘Beyond NYU’
Beyond NYU: Enhancing sound in film and television
A colorful portrait of Lynne Feldman on top of ‘Beyond NYU’ title.
Beyond NYU: Crafting sound waves and creating communities
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
An illustration of a girl wearing a yellow hat, blue scarf, blue-and-white socks and yellow gloves walking in front of the Bobst Library entrance.
Fall accessories: A guide to (pumpkin) spicing up your outfits
A crowd on the street enjoying food with food stall tents on the sides of the road.
The must-try Japanese street foods from Japan Fes
An illustration of purple and green rice crispy treats with web patterns in front of a yellow background. An illustration of a red cup holding a brown liquid, with a slice of apple with a worm in it placed on the cup’s edge on a purple background. An illustration of a liquid filled glass with eyeballs inside on a light purple background with dripping purple liquid. An illustration of brown circles on a light brown backdrop with black spiders on each of them.
Spook-ify these sweet recipes for your Halloween night
A collage of three photos of young girls dressed in Halloween costumes.
The tricks and treats of Halloween thrifting
Heather Guo wears a blue cheongsam, showing how to secure it properly. She is standing in front of two clothing racks.
Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion
From left to right: a model wearing a gray oversized jacket and a pair of gray oversized pants with white and yellow accents; a model wearing a free-form, white knitted top and a pair of gray shorts; a model wearing a black sequin dress with white accents.
Not your traditional runway show: Flying Solo breaks barriers at Paris Fashion Week
An illustration of three legs wearing shoes of different types and colors placed in front of a colorful background.
Fall flats that won’t cramp your style — or your feet
A store filled with shelves of candy, jelly bean dispensers, and lollipop stands.
Cure your Halloween candy cravings at these Greenwich Village institutions
A birds-eye view of a pumpkin spice latte on a white wicker table.
Pumpkin perk-fection: The best pumpkin spice drinks near campus
Three medicine boxes and one tube of ointment on top of a table.
As the weather cools, students lean into family medicinal practices
People are sitting around a table with red solo cups and bottles of Canada Dry. Some of them are holding paint brushes.
Need a creative safe space? The Collective has Black students covered
Two women dancing while surrounded by a cheering crowd.
Hispanic and Latine organizations come together through dance
A collage of two photographs. The photo on the left shows a group of people performing a ritual wearing red-and-yellow clothes, while the photo on the right shows a person dancing wearing a white robe.
NYU’s Quechua program empowers students to engage with the Andean community
Attendees of the Brown Sugar Brilliance club meeting talking to each other in a circle while smiling. A bubble floats in the air.
Brown Sugar Brilliance sweetens the soul with Black queer excellence
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
Multiple models dressed in a variety of clothing are sitting, standing or posing. The background is white and to the left of the photo is a camera and a canvas.
Paris Fashion Week: Fashion meets art at Jarel Zhang’s SS24 exhibition
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
A model wearing a baggy, red V-neck overshirt with two purple stripes on each sleeve and a purple letter W on the center walks on a runway. The model is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt under the overshirt, and baggy, red leather-like pants. The model wears two stud earrings, and black shoes. A model wearing a floor-length, denim button-up overcoat with only the top two buttons closed and jeans with the fly unbuttoned walks on a runway. The model is pregnant, with the open coat revealing a pregnant stomach. The model wears brown lace-up boots, with thumbs hooked in the pants’ pockets. A model wearing a black, seemingly leather, crop top, closed in the front by two buttons, walks on a runway. The model wears a white beanie and baggy, purple pans with big pockets on both legs. The model’s boxers are slightly visible above the pants. The model wears small, gold-colored hoop earrings, and brown lace-up boots.
WHENSMOKECLEARS brings ‘Uptown Couture’ to the runway
From left to right: a model walking down the runway in a blue blazer and teal high-low skirt; a model walking down the runway in a yellow one-piece body suit with a beige overcoat;; a model walking down the runway in a blue silky see-through dress.
Chuks Collins creates waves at New York Fashion Week
A black-and-white photo of a man holding a cup and resting his arm on a set of doors faces the camera. Behind him is a kitchen set and to his left are two people working with film equipment.
Q&A: Eden De Jesus on originality and urban lifestyle in filmmaking
A woman with blond hair and a black shirt which reads “L.O.M.L W.Y.A. R.N. ?” stands on a stage with a microphone under green lights. In front of her below is a crowd of people holding up cell phones.
Review: Reneé Rapp’s ‘Snow Hard Feelings’ Tour
An illustration of a purple teddy bear with a glowing red eye.
Review: ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ is classic nostalgia at its best
Two shirtless men, one in white shorts and the other in gray shorts, running on a track next to a green field.
Review: With ‘Census Designated,’ Jane Remover continues her stylistic evolution into shoegaze and grunge
A collage of four illustrations of books titled Acts of Service, Couplets, everything I know about parties, dates, friends, jobs, life, love, and Stay True.
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a Pulitzer-winning memoir and more
An illustration of a girl sitting under a tree and reading. She is sitting on grass, wearing a purple top and blue jeans. The leaves on the tree are brown.
Recent literary releases for when you’re tired of fall festivities
A large crowd of people stand and walk around by blue, white and red tents. Behind the tent area is a white building with two banners that read “Brooklyn Book Festival.”
The Brooklyn Book Festival: A must-visit for literary lovers
An illustration of a person standing behind a podium and reading a book to two other people.
NYU’s creative writing department kicks off its fall 2023 reading series
An interior space surrounded on all sides by bookshelves. In the middle are two red chairs. In the background, a person wearing a black shirt stands in front of a bookshelf.
Independent bookstores that are better than the Strand
An illustration of two people seen through a TV screen. They are both wearing yellow and one of them is holding up an image of a dog. Outside of the TV screen there is a white coffee mug, and to the right it reads ‘barking dogs never bite.’
Off the Radar: ‘Barking Dogs Never Bite’ will make you laugh and wince at the same time
A man with brown hair wearing a white shirt leans on a woman with blonde hair wearing a beige shirt
Review: ‘Foe’ — despite its potential, it’s a big disappointment
Three women, all with dark brown hair, are sitting on an orange plush bench and smiling. The floor is gray and to their right there are white windows.
Q&A: Isabel Sandoval on cinematic desire and artistic ambition
Three men wearing black leather jackets and with identical shaggy haircuts. Two are wearing glasses and one is facing the camera and showing his teeth.
Review: blink-182’s ‘ONE MORE TIME…’ is a welcomed revitalization of 2000s pop-punk
A display of shelves showing Taylor Swift smiling with the words 1989 (Taylors Version) with multiple vinyls in the middle of a large room with other aisles of items on sale.
Review: ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ proves the album will never go out of style
A man with his head tilted back holding a microphone on a stage in front of a large crowd under red lights. Behind them is a man on a guitar.
Beyond NYU: Del Water Gap on exploring creative vulnerability
Two posters, a red one with white text printed on it on the left, and a black one with red and white texts and a black and white portrait on the right, is posted on the entrance of a theater.
Review: ‘All The Devils Are Here’ summons Shakespeare’s villains
A blue marquee sign with the image of a rainbow outside of the Booth Theatre reading “Kimberly Akimbo.” Below the sign are two smaller signs, the top has a list crediting the creators of the musical and the bottom is a yellow sign that reads “Winner of 5 Tony Awards Including Best Musical”.
Review: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ tells an unexpected story of teenage adolescence
An illustration of a human-form collage of arboreal textures and human-figure illustrations.
NYU’s ‘Here Lies Love’ syllabus dives deep into the controversial musical
A group of people wearing black formalwear stands on an opera stage holding bouquets of flowers and clapping around a man wearing a blue suit with his hand over his heart looking up at the audience.
‘Furiosus’: NYU Casa Italiana opera tells a story of love, despair and madness
A Playbill with an image of corn on the cover is placed on top of a fabric bag. A button is pictured, with an image of corn and the text, “I got shucked on Broadway!”
Review: ‘Shucked’: How Broadway’s newest comedy subverts theater tropes
A white wall in a corridor with the words “Sanford Biggers Meet Me on the Equinox” printed on it. The corridor leads to an exhibition space.
Sanford Biggers’ ‘Meet Me on the Equinox’ reclaims repatriation
A still from the video game Return to Monkey Island depicts a locksmith wearing a pair of black goggles, standing behind the counter of a workshop. The workshop is decorated with various keys.
Review: ‘Return to Monkey Island’ is a nostalgic pirate adventure game
An illustration of a man holding a gun and wearing a khaki trench coat. Behind him there is a mill, and to the left there is text: “Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Season Two.”
‘Call of Duty’ brings subtle yet impactful changes with new season
Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise. The game has successfully blended familiar aspects of “Halo” with modern first-person shooter elements. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise
“Call of Duty: Vanguard,” the newest installment in the “Call of Duty” series, will be released on Nov. 5. The multiplayer beta, which allowed players to try the game’s multiplayer mode before release, proves to be promising despite a few issues. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ beta revives the first-person shooter
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
N.Y.U. president Linda Mills wearing a black gown with silver decorative patterning stands behind a podium. She is wearing a large silver medallion around her neck.
Opinion: The NYU Promise is not promising for all students
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
A large room with blue carpeting and a variety of colorful couches and chairs. There are students sitting with their laptops. On the floor above there are bookshelves filled with books.
Opinion: Bobst’s new first floor renovation is a missed opportunity
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
Three students sit around a table studying at Bobst library.
Opinion: Group projects are more useful than you think
The “swap” and “drop” buttons on Albert displayed on a laptop screen, with the mouse hovering above the “swap” button.
Opinion: The case for extending the add/drop period
A wall covered with purple wallpaper and text saying “REIMAGINING THE LIBRARY’S FIRST FLOOR” above “MID-OCTOBER 2023.”
Opinion: Bobst’s construction is too disruptive for studying
A purple N.Y.U. flag hanging off of a building’s facade.
Opinion: The 18-credit limit is a barrier to success
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
A flag with N.Y.U.’s logo hangs from a red brick building.
Off-Third: NYU to adopt Ticketmaster strategy for housing and course selection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Empty stairs of Kimmel Center for University Life at N.Y.U. An N.Y.U. Campus Safety Officer in an all-black uniform walks down the main steps. A black tape rope blocks off the bottom of the staircase.
Opinion: NYU shouldn’t have closed the Kimmel stairs
An image of two levels of Bobst Library, with students studying at tables on both floors. The seats are almost full.
Opinion: All-nighters are a midterm mistake
The close-up shot of a hand scanning an NYU ID card above a card reader.
Opinion: Swipe it Forward is taking a step backward
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A glass sign that says “Walker Hotel” illuminated by yellow light bulbs above the entrance of the Walker Hotel.
Housing overflows returned to NYU, despite additional residence hall
A logo of the N.Y.U Office of Equal Opportunity being printed on a glass door. The interior of the office can be seen through the glass door.
NYU knew about allegations against former Athletics Director, source says
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
A line of women in purple pinnies and black shorts running on grass.
NYU women’s cross country team clinches first UAA victory
Six soccer players are running on a soccer pitch and smiling. Five of them are wearing white and purple soccer uniforms while one is wearing an orange uniform and goalkeeper gloves.
NYU women’s soccer lines up for a historic season
A girl in a blue sports bra with a number card on the front bites down on a medal.
NYU Drama student takes on the New York City Marathon for a cause
Four athletes are standing and looking at each other with their arms around one another. They are wearing black shirts with ‘Violets’ written in purple on the back. There is a volleyball net to their right.
NYU women’s volleyball dominates in start of the season
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Giovanni (right) sits with his mentor on Bleecker Street. (Sheridan Smith for WSN)
Love Dissolution | Under the Arch Magazine
Heather Guo wears a blue cheongsam, showing how to secure it properly. She is standing in front of two clothing racks.
Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has gold-painted palm tree marble pillars.
Travel with Rosh: Seeing the world through locals and their histories
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
Two people kneeling close to one another while on a stage. The person in the background is sitting behind the person in the foreground. She has her arms wrapped around the other person, who is crying.
NYU student production “Mariposa” brings Latina representation to the stage
An actor sitting in front of a mirror in a dressing room, wearing a black-and-white striped shirt and applying makeup with a brush.
Tisch Drama students call for cooling off exercises in acting classes
A reporter interview a rally attendee wearing a white shirt and a green jacket.
Video: Protesters, supporters clash ahead of Trump arraignment
Fall accessories: A guide to (pumpkin) spicing up your outfits

Don’t let the colder weather cramp your style. Elevate your fall fashion with these accessorizing tips.
Brianna Ly, Contributing Writer
Nov 2, 2023
An+illustration+of+a+girl+wearing+a+yellow+hat%2C+blue+scarf%2C+blue-and-white+socks+and+yellow+gloves+walking+in+front+of+the+Bobst+Library+entrance.
Samantha Esmé Williams
(Illustration by Samantha Esmé Williams)

Just like the seasons, trends come and go. But colder weather on your walk to class shouldn’t stop you from being fashion-forward. Fall fashion means layers, so this season is the perfect time to step up your accessory game and play around with new pieces, trends and techniques. Sometimes all it takes is a colorful hat or some fun socks to upgrade your go-to outfit. If you’re tired of the usual outfits you wear every fall, consider adding these inexpensive accessories — they’ll make your closet feel brand new and keep your head, shoulders, knees and toes warm all season long.

An illustration of a yellow hat on a turquoise background.
(Illustration by Samantha Esmé Williams)

For a “Taylor’s Version” moment:

Let’s start at the top — literally. For windy days bound to mess up your hair, keeping your head and ears warm is both a necessity and a stylish opportunity. There are tons of options when it comes to headwear, but if you’re looking to live out your “Red (Taylor’s Version)” dreams, a baker boy hat is the perfect choice. 

Baker boy hats are great alternatives to beanies, both for keeping your head cozy and looking stylish. Plus, they keep your hair safe from unkind winds that don’t care if you spent the whole morning styling your bangs. With the incoming colder weather, hats are a must — nothing’s worse than getting a cold when you have essays to stress over. A hat is also a relatively inexpensive way to expand your wardrobe and experiment with new accessories. At Anthropologie, there are some great options under $60, like this houndstooth baker boy hat, which makes a chic addition to any preppy outfit or this sherpa baker boy hat for a softer look. 

An illustration of a blue scarf on a maroon background.
(Illustration by Samantha Esmé Williams)

For a Y2K day:

Scarves aren’t just that piece of fabric your mom forced you to put on before going to school anymore — they’re a cute and practical accessory that can enhance any outfit, while still keeping you warm. Play around with shapes and colors to find the scarf for you. 

This fall, I recommend a skinny scarf to rock a look that screams Hannah Montana meets young Lizzie McGuire. And, if you’re like me and tend to run hot, skinny scarves are great for adding a little extra warmth and style to your outfit, without feeling suffocated. They’re also lightweight enough for the inevitable temperature change from outdoor to indoors. I recommend checking out the Jaxon Striped Skinny Scarf from Urban Outfitters if you’re in the market for a new trendy and stylish scarf, or a neutral CashSoft Scarf from Gap for a simple, classic and cozy option. Or, if you know how to knit or crochet, you can make your own! 

An illustration of yellow gloves on a green background.
(Illustration by Samantha Esmé Williams)

For a 2000s punk look: 

Freezing cold hands in the fall and winter are the worst, especially when they dry up from the bitter air. Embrace the cold weather fashion and get some fingerless gloves to tap into your inner Avril Lavigne. They make a super punk addition to your closet that’ll keep your hands warm while you text your friends about that really cute person you just passed on the street. Give yourself a hand and bundle up so you can write your papers pain-free. For some simple and budget-friendly fingerless gloves, look to Urban Outfitters, which has some great options.

An illustration of blue socks with white spots on an orange background.
(Illustration by Samantha Esmé Williams)

For a quick fix: 

Fun socks may just be the solution to an overly simple outfit. So, ditch those mass-produced Costco socks you’ve had since middle school and shop for some new ones this season. Whether they match your shirt for a more monochromatic look or contrast completely for a bold touch, socks are an unbelievably simple and casual addition. 

A pair of red crew socks can elevate your simple jeans and a sweater combination without much effort or space in your dorm dresser. Plus, you can’t go wrong with sneakers and some classic ribbed colorful crew socks, and if you are wearing loafers or flats, you can try out a ruffled crew sock to add a delicate touch to any preppy look. To stay extra cozy, you could also opt for a fluffy sock, like this Plush Lush Sock, that’ll soften up any outfit. These funky socks are bound to upgrade the outfit you haphazardly threw on at 7 a.m. with your eyes half shut and provide another layer to help brace any wind. Crossing your legs in class won’t just be a sitting position anymore, but a fashion statement, accentuating your carefully chosen socks of the day. 

Contact Brianna Ly at [email protected].
Leave a comment
